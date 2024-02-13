Now that they've smeared, kidnapped & falsely imprisoned Reiner Fuellmich, the legal "case" against him is COLLAPSING in a German court
Two videos make clear how far they've gone—in full collusion with his quisling "partners"—to shut down Nuremberg 2.0
Click on the links here, not the screenshots.
https://banned.video/watch?id=65cb6acb0d63da299ec90b5f
Legal experts weigh in on this travesty:
History tells us that society reaches a capitulation point and solves these types of nefarious authoritarian problems. We seem to be rapidly approaching that point.
In 2019, governments worldwide were ordered (by their controller) to unleash a coordinated global mass-murder campaign, conducted in seven brilliant steps:
1. Instruct an unelected supra-national body, the World 'Health' Organisation, to declare (March 2020) a 'pandemic' of a new 'covid' virus.
The supposed virus has never been isolated ...
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
2. Subject the public to a supposed covid 'test' (PCR), to create the illusion that 'covid' was spreading like wildfire. But in reality the 'test' is a fraud ...
"The RT-PCR test described in the Corman-Drosten paper contains so many molecular biological design errors (see 1-5) that it is not possible to obtain unambiguous results. It is inevitable that this test will generate a tremendous number of so-called false positives" ...
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346483715
Kary Mullis invented the PCR process in 1983. He died in California, aged 74, of "complications of pneumonia", in the summer of 2019, immediately before the winter 2019/20 start of the 'pandemic' ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
3. Prescribe the following four grossly inappropriate 'treatments' for patients (mostly elderly) suffering in winter 2019/20 with respiratory difficulties, as is usual every winter due to colds and flu, but this time blamed on 'covid' (colds and flu supposedly somehow disappeared):
(i) Midazolam. This drug is "known to cause respiratory depression" (Wiki, 30th Jan 2024). So why was it given to patients already struggling to breathe? Along with morphine (below), Midazolam was used on patients in hospitals, and on those released from hospitals to 'care' homes ...
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/investigation_into_use_of_midazo
(ii) Morphine, whose "Potentially serious side effects ... include decreased respiratory effort" (Wiki, 30th Jan 2024).
(iii) Remdesivir, whose "most common adverse effects ... [in trials] ... were respiratory failure and blood biomarkers of organ impairment" (Wiki, 30th Jan 2024).
(iv) Extensive use of ventilators, which "are highly invasive and require the patient to be rendered unconscious" and "In many cases ... are being used too early and may cause more harm than good" ... The Telegraph 9th April 2020 ... https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/intensive-care-doctors-question-overly-aggressive-use-ventilators/
Meanwhile the prescribing of Ivermectin, an antiviral widely considered effective against 'covid', was prohibited, and its proponents (including a few medical doctors) were subjected to an orchestrated mainstream-media campaign of ridicule.
The above four 'treatments' produced the intended death-wave of old people, terrifying much of the public.
4. Further scare the public by enforcing 'social distancing', 'lockdowns' (including educationally catastrophic closure of schools and economically disastrous closure of businesses) and wearing of masks, all of highly doubtful effectiveness.
5. Pay prestigious Imperial College (University of London) to produce a computer model supposedly showing (predicting) that self-isolation, social distancing etc. would drastically cut hospitalisations and deaths ...
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/196234/covid-19-imperial-researchers-model-likely-impact/#:~:text=Slowing%20and%20suppressing%20the%20outbreak,and%20reduce%20deaths%20by%20half.
Like all computer models ('garbage in, garbage out'), it based on 'stacked assumptions', so the results are just 'estimations', i.e. guesswork.
6. Use the manufactured public fear (Steps 1-5 above), combined with extreme coercion (threat of dismissal from employment; denial of travel; denial of entrance to restaurants, bars, concerts, etc.; denial of hospital visiting rights), to induce billions of healthy people (young and old) to be injected, repeatedly, with an untested experimental 'vaccine', developed in one-tenth of the usual time, whose ingredients are secret.
7. Pay for another Imperial College computer model, supposedly showing that the 'vaccines', a year after rollout (December 2020 in UK), had already saved 19 million lives globally ...
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext
Again, 'garbage in, garbage out'. Think about it: how could it ever be proven that anyone who received the 'vaccine' would otherwise have died?! See especially the ludicrous Fig. 1A: pure fiction; guesswork.
RESULT
The above 7 steps have been highly successful. Starting in 2020, clearly correlating with vaccine rollout, every heavily vaccinated nation is now (Feb 2024) experiencing 10-30% excess deaths from cardiac arrest, strokes, and turbo-cancer; plus accelerating miscarriages; plus plunging birth rates (vaccine-induced sterility?).
e.g. England ... https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/excess-mortality-in-england-and-english-regions