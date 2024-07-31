USA Field Hockey Olympian Karlie Kisha opens up about her life’s love story: husband, cancer surgery, and shipping off to Paris

July 11, 2024

Karlie Kisha is not one who enjoys talking about herself, but she’s getting used to it. She’s been doing interviews regularly for the last two months because she has a story that many people want to hear. Kisha, 28, is a member of the United States National Field Hockey team that will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, so that alone has been drawing attention to her. But before she was selected to be an Olympian, on May 6, Kisha was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. She had surgery to remove the thyroid and lymph nodes on May 17, when the team was competing in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp, Belgium. Everything is fine now. She has gone through treatments and a body scan earlier this week that revealed no issues. The next checkup is in three months. Kisha, formerly Karlie Heistand, said that she has no family history of cancer. Papillary thyroid cancer is one of the most common thyroid cancers – and fortunately, responds extremely well to treatment. Karlie was up and running in a matter of weeks after the surgery.

Link

Diagnosed with skin cancer again, ‘Real Housewives’ star Teddi Mellencamp, 43, prepping for ‘hard conversations’ with her kids

July 26, 2024

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, 43, is continuing to raise awareness for skin cancer after revealing she’s been diagnosed with melanoma once again, something she admits she’ll need to remain positive about and inform her children. The reality TV star and daughter of music legend John Mellencamp, who has been battling melanoma since her initial diagnosis in 2022 shared her most recent diagnosis on Instagram, in a post featuring a selfie of herself. “I do in fact have another melanoma which means another surgery. Which means more hard conversations with my kids. Which means more of me trying to be positive but also feeling really sad.”

Link

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

Margaret Josephs reveals husband Joe Benigno was ‘diagnosed with prostate cancer’

July 23, 2024

Margaret Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno were dealing with a lot while filming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it’s not over yet. Margaret recently shared concerns about Joe’s health after a test showed irregularities that hinted at prostate cancer. Margaret confessed that her husband was “diagnosed with prostate cancer” and they’ve been dealing with that since the season wrapped. During a recent chat with Bravo, the 57-year-old talked about Joe’s medical diagnosis and treatment options. Margaret and her castmates gathered to share their feelings about Season 14, and that’s when she revealed Joe’s cancer diagnosis. “We had some shocking things happen on the show with his health,” said the RHONJ star. “He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which we were going through the tests when we were filming.” During the emotional scene with Margaret and Joe, his doctor warned that there was a chance the 70-year-old could have cancer, but they were waiting on the results to confirm. Sadly, that was the case for Joe, but the good news is that it was caught at an early stage. “He actually does have prostate cancer and they’re just doing active surveillance right now, not treating it,” explained the Jersey Housewife.

Link

Harvey Weinstein rushed to NYC hospital in medical emergency

July 26, 2024

Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein [72] has been rushed to a New York City hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of ailments including coronavirus, fluid on his heart and lungs along with high blood pressure, his representatives confirmed Thursday. The other conditions he was to be treated for included diabetes, spinal stenosis, and assorted pneumonia symptoms, according to a statement released by Weinstein’s publicist that attributed the health information to Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s prison consultant.

Link

Jake Haener opens up about his rare skin cancer diagnosis

July 26, 2024

New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback Jake Haener [25] revealed that he has been diagnosed with a "rare form of skin cancer" during his media session on Day 3 of Saints Training Camp. "I actually have a rare form of skin cancer," Haener responded to a reporter's question about a round bandage near his right cheek. "So for my age, it's kind of rare that that it pops up like that. So I'm trying to get that evaluated with our training staff.” He chose not to reveal the specific type of cancer, opting to wait and consult with the medical team.

Link

Max Fried sent to injured list with worrisome diagnosis

July 21, 2024

The Atlanta Braves dropped a bombshell this morning. Lefty Max Fried [30] has been placed on the injured list with what the team is calling "left forearm neuritis", and that diagnosis is worrisome. This involves the nerves. "Neuritis" is, simply explained, inflammation of a nerve or nerves. There are several reasons this can happen, from a pinched or compressed nerve to some sort of infection or illness. We don't know more and likely won't about the cause of it unless we hear it from Fried itself during a media availability.

Link

Unvaccinated MLB players can't travel to Canada to play Toronto Blue Jays

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33478123/unvaccinated-mlb-players-travel-canada-play-toronto-blue-jays

M.L.B. pushes incentives to encourage players to get vaccine

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/sports/baseball/mlb-coronavirus-vaccine.html

Continuing to battle cancer, UNC's Tylee Craft retires from football

July 20, 2024

Tylee Craft is retiring from football, at least for now. A class of 2020 wide receiver from Sumter, SC, Craft was diagnosed with stage four large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma on March 14, 2022. It is a rare form of lung cancer and forced him to step away from competitively playing football. He has been through multiple rounds of chemotherapy and numerous forms of treatment ever since, all the while remaining on the football roster and being around the team as much as possible. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Craft was a 2-star prospect at Rivals. Now at 6-foot-5, Craft committed to UNC on April 19, 2019.

No age reported.

Link

UNC-Chapel Hill vaccinates hundreds of students on first day of eligibility

https://www.wral.com/story/unc-chapel-hill-vaccinates-hundreds-of-students-on-first-day-of-eligibility/19604494/

UNC Football Offering Free Vaccines and Tickets to Fans

https://chapelboro.com/sports/unc-sports/unc-football-offering-free-vaccines-and-tickets-to-fans

‘My prognosis is incredibly bright’: Nebraska lawmaker continues blood cancer treatments

July 24, 2024

A Nebraska state senator said her ongoing cancer treatments of a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma have been going “very well,” and she looks forward to getting back to the statehouse. State Sen. Jane Raybould [65] of Lincoln, a first-term lawmaker in her second year in office, was diagnosed with splenic marginal zone lymphoma at the beginning of the year, a rare and slow-growing type of blood cancer. She said she has a great medical team behind her as she nears what she hopes is the end of her treatments. “My prognosis is incredibly bright,” Raybould told the Nebraska Examiner.

Link