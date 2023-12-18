On the killing propaganda of these last 4 years: MCM in conversation with Greg Hunter
We talked about the "vaccination" drive, all those who have "died suddenly" because of it, and other deadly consequences of believing what the propagandists say, and disbelieving those who question it
https://rumble.com/v41jmgt-cv19-vax-was-rolling-thunder-global-propaganda-mark-crispin-miller.html
From Dr. Mike Yeadon:
1. there has been no pandemic, no public health emergency and therefore no nasty, scary virus;
2. that pandemics are impossible because these acute respiratory illnesses are not contagious, and we’ve been lied to about that for decades;
3. that it is evident that the deception, based on worthless PCR based diagnostics, was created to justify lockdowns and more and finally
4. to persuade people to roll up their sleeves for jabs which my skill set allows me to determine, with great confidence, were designed intentionally to cause injury, death and to impair fertility in survivors.
5. bringing it all together, the backdrop to all this is the power of privately-owned central banks (& naturally the BIS) which has, as twin objectives:
(i) the dismantling / “de-civilisation” of the West, bringing about a totalitarian digital control regime of mandatory digital ID & cashless CBDC, and
ii) through repeated “vaccination” requirement to maintain validity of one’s digital ID, driven off whatever fresh hell is advanced by WHO, a great reset of the population along the lines put forward by a century and more by the eugenicist cliques.
-from https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-why-are-they-all-so
Latest one actually appears to be the original AC/DC drummer - "no cause of death provided," of course. Also heard recently of an orchestral musician dying of a fast-growing tumour at 53 - he's lucky he at least had a celebratory concert to his life. The overwhelming majority of folks will not. But now there's something worse: Dr. William Makis has been pointing out that Health Canada (or Death Canada, as I like to call it) is simply scrubbing dead doctors and nurses from its records, profiles, etc. Hard to believe but...yeah. Hopefully here in Canada we'll have a big party when Trudeau is gone. He's been responsible for so much destruction of what's good these past few years.