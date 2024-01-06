

Tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST, Epoch Times will air Part 2 of The Real Story of January 6, focusing on what’s happened to those mangled in that psy-op since it went down on that fatal day. If you haven’t seen Part 1, I strongly recommend it, whether you already don’t buy the Official Story, or do, believing there’s no “other side” to it. (The latter will most likely have a hard time sitting through the documentary, but they should try to watch it all, and keep their heads.)

Part 1 is here:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-real-story-of-jan-6-documentary-4596670

Now, even if you see this documentary as somehow over-stated, or otherwise misleading, you must admit (assuming you’re a rational person) that there really are two sides to this story, and not just the one that has been hammered into us relentlessly since that expertly orchestrated show was shrilly misreported as an “insurrection.”

Yes, there are two sides; but now, with the “Trump-is-Hitler” propaganda building toward some further body blow to what we used to call “American democracy” (a blow that will be hailed as a defense of “our democracy,” against the “fascists” said to be intent on its destruction), it is verboten even to suggest there are two sides, as if the propaganda tale of “January 6” had been dictated by God Himself, like the Ten Commandments, or the Koran.

Thus the Daily Beast has now attacked both AP and the New York Times—staunch propaganda choristers themselves—for daring just to note the counter-narrative:

NYT Gets Flamed for “Cowardly” Jan 6 Headlines

January 6, 2024

Just two days after the Associated Press got roasted for its headline about “two interpretations” of Jan. 6 from Trump and Biden, The New York Times is taking the heat on Twitter Saturday for similar headlines on the anniversary of Jan. 6.

With the headline “Clashing Over Jan. 6, Trump and Biden Show Reality Is at Stake in 2024,” the Times prompted critics like Mark Jacob, an ex-editor at The Chicago Tribune and The Chicago Sun-Times to take to Twitter expressing their disappointment. “The New York Times must have a policy to produce “safe,” generic headlines about the fascist Republican menace. My short thread 6 days ago took note of it,” Jacob tweeted.

In a December 30 thread, Jacob pointed out Times headlines that he said were “incompetent” and favored or played to the right wing. “The New York Times writes fact-based stories and then undersells them with vague, cowardly headlines. It’s not an accident. It’s a marketing decision to go soft when the facts look bad for Team Trump. NYT doesn’t want to anger the right wing,” [sic] he tweeted at the start of the thread.

The Associated Press got flamed Thursday for the headline “One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry,” which critics accused as “bothsidesism.”

Senator Cortez Masto (D-NV.) tweeted the headline writing, “Donald Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6th in an attempt to overthrow our democracy and stop the peaceful transfer of power. There is no other ‘interpretation’ of this.” Tom Nichols from The Atlantic added to the outcry, captioning a link to the article on Twitter, “Dear God, this is a real headline.” ….

https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-new-york-times-gets-flamed-for-cowardly-jan-6-headlines

It is, to say the least, concerning that so bald a lie should be so vehemently reaffirmed as gospel truth by journalists and politicians in this country, and that they see it as a heinous journalistic lapse, if not a quasi-criminal offense, merely to acknowledge counter-narratives. As anyone who’s bothered looking into it must know, Donald Trump did not “incite an insurrection on Jan. 6th,” nor could he have, since—demonstrably—there was no insurrection, and, therefore, no “attempt to overthrow our democracy and stop the peaceful transfer of power.” The zeal with which the propagandists are now bolstering that fantasy harks back to Orwell’s Oceania, and the press under the Nazis and/or Soviets—rather jarring antecedents to this nominal defense of “our democracy” (by which such livid “liberals” actually mean their “democracy,” which is now almost as “democratic” as Ukraine’s).

Such towering indignation is one means of discrediting the awful truth. Another is to jerk the audience around by getting all emotional about “what happened on January 6,” with (for example) “sober” TV-news-types “breaking down,” and blubbering about it all, as Jonathan Capehart just did, after introducing “January 6 cop” Michael Fanone on MSNBC. Although he doesn’t actually start sniffling until c. 4:30, I urge you to watch those first few minutes, for an excellent example of the stridency and bias with which all such choristers repeat the lie they’re paid to hammer home (which is not to say they don’t fanatically believe in it).

MSNBC Host Breaks Down Full On Sobbing In Emotional Segment With January 6th Cop

January 6, 2024

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/msnbc-host-breaks-down-full-on-sobbing-in-emotional-segment-with-january-6th-cop/ar-AA1myzEa

And then there’s “the power of the executive,” which—of course—has also been deployed in furtherance of this fascist “anti-fascist” narrative, with “Joe Biden” holding forth on “January 6” with such self-righteousness that you would think he really was elected president, and that there is no evidence that he was not, whereas the evidence of fraud in that election is, in fact, abundant and precise—just like the evidence that “January 6” was a state-orchestrated sham, and that Ukraine’s government is rife with neo-Nazis, and that masks and “social distancing” don’t work, and that the “vaccines” are not saving lives, but ending them, and on and on and on.

Biden Goes OFF on Trump in Blistering Jan. 6 Speech – FULL Video and Transcript

January 6, 2024

https://www.mediaite.com/news/biden-goes-off-on-trump-in-blistering-jan-6-speech-full-video-and-transcript/