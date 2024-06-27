When, in 2017, the media reported that Rand Paul had been physically attacked by a combustible next-door neighbor—who broke some of the senator’s ribs, and left him in lasting pain—a friend of mine, on Facebook, instantly concluded that the neighbor was a Zionist enraged by Paul’s Israel-unfriendly foreign policy.

That there was not a shred of evidence, in any news report that I had seen (or have seen since), that the assailant, Rene Boucher, was a Zionist did not diminish my friend’s certainty, assuming, as he evidently did, that everyone in Washington (if not the world) was as fixated on Israel as he was. That Boucher, a 60-year-old doctor, went ballistic on the senator “during a dispute about their yards” seems likelier than my friend’s inference (for which no evidence came out at Boucher’s trial, where it was all about the foliage, and the doctor pleading guilty).

On Tuesday night I was reminded of that moment when I read this item, in Conservative Treehouse, about a car having fatally plowed into Viktor Orban’s motorcade in Germany, killing one staffer, or bodyguard, and seriously injuring another. This bloody mishap, the Treehousers imply, was (probably?) a NATO operation, caused by Orban’s opposition to the war in Ukraine, and so Orban’s survival of the crash, they say, has (probably?) enraged his enemies in Washington: “Samantha Power and William Burns shout, ‘VERDAMMT!’ [“Damn!”].”

There are a few problems with this speculation. First of all, if NATO wanted to whack Viktor Orban, they’d surely do it more efficiently than having some kamikaze motorist plow into his motorcade and kill an underling, while leaving the president “unscathed” (to quote the news). In other words, the incident would have been more like Dallas, and less like the OAS’s efforts to assassinate De Gaulle (although, these days, they don’t blow heads off in the open, but tend to use ostensible disease, and heart attacks).

Secondly, and more important, in its fatal randomness this “motorcade crash” recalls the countless other “vaccidents” that we’ve been tracking here for years; so that pinning it on NATO, and/or Samantha Power and William Burns, would seem to be as rational as blaming Israel for the attack on Sen. Paul. If we place this unfortunate occurrence in the larger context of a country heavily “vaccinated” (Germany), we needn’t fantasize about the hand of NATO, since this accident is far more sensibly explained as the result of yet another driver stricken by a “medical emergency.”

And as we’re shooting down one fantasy about the Evil West going after a Good Populist, let’s also get over the related misperception that such “anti-Western” leaders are also necessarily anti-Covidian—because most of them supported all the “COVID measures,” just like Biden, Lula and Trudeau. Even though he didn’t wear a mask on camera, Trump declared a national emergency, and kicked off Operation Warp Speed, nor did he take hydroxychloroquine when he (allegedly) had COVID; Putin claimed he’d had his COVID shot (of Russia’s Sputnik serum, based on the AstraZeneca concoction), while (apparently) acquiescing in the “vaccination” program that is killing Russians even as you read these words; and Viktor Orban too masked up, and had Hungarians get jabbed repeatedly (scroll down).

What this tells us, of course, is that we shouldn’t look to leaders, foreign or domestic, to deliver us, as we must do so ourselves, and therefore must unite, against the endless pressures on us to attack each other. And just as we should not impute imaginary dissidence to winning politicians here or there, neither, at this moment, should we lose our concentration on the Holocaust now going on around us everywhere, by getting lost in speculation, and wasting time in arguments, on other subjects, whether the ontology of viruses (if any), or Julian Assange as secret spook (maybe), or any other mystery that would deserve prolonged discussion if (and here, of course, I’m writing metaphorically) the trains were not still packed and running, and the poison still efficiently administered—though not in some remote facility surrounded by high walls, but all around us, right before our eyes, the “excess deaths” reported every hour, yet with their cause suppressed. That should be the focus of our dissidence (which, now and then, we also must suspend, so as to keep our hearts and souls alive for this essential fight, as well as our own good).

One Killed, One Seriously Injured—Hungarian President Viktor Orban Motorcade Crash in Germany

June 25, 2024

Hungarian President Viktor Orban is not liked by NATO and Western leaders for his opposition to the war in Ukraine. Hungary just took over as rotating lead of presidency of the EU. Germany is the largest nation in the EU and vehemently opposed to the Orban peace initiative.

President Orban was traveling to the airport in Germany, when suddenly a car made an unexpected turn into his motorcade. One motorcycle officer was killed, another seriously injured. Viktor Orban is unharmed. Samantha Power and William Burns shout, “VERDAMMT!”

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/06/25/one-killed-one-seriously-injured-hungarian-president-viktor-orban-motorcade-crash-in-germany/

Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PM says

By Reuters

July 16, 20212:17 AM EDTUpdated 3 years ago

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/hungary-offer-third-dose-covid-19-vaccine-2021-07-16/