UNITED STATES

Helicopter crash victims identified

June 21, 2024

We now know the names of the two men who died in the helicopter crash in Lincoln County yesterday.

Investigators say this man, Dr. Martin Mantefell of Coeur d'Alene and Ryan Sandvig of Spokane, died at the crash site just outside of Davenport.

Mantefell was a senior aeromedical examiner and has been working in Kootenai County since 1995.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Car crashes through front of Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer’s South Dakota store

June 15, 2024

It was a crazy Saturday for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer. The Down Home Fab stars had to unexpectedly close their South Dakota store, Down Home DeBoer, on June 15 after a person drove their car through the front of the shop. The home decor store, which was open and filled with people at the time of the crash, sustained significant damage but The Ashley is told no one– not even the car’s driver– was hurt. A local source tells The Ashley that the driver of the car that hit the front of the store had some sort of “medical emergency” but was not injured in the crash. Her car hit the front of the building first, which luckily stopped the car’s momentum. The car did end up crashing the store’s front glass windows, but it was not going full speed and did not enter further into the store where customers and employees were.

Medical emergency causes truck crash on Selmon Expressway

June 18, 2024

Ampa, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, which caused his truck to crash through a guardrail on the Selmon Expressway, troopers said. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes near 21st Street, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. Troopers said that as a 54-year-old man from Lutz had the medical emergency, he accelerated forward and crashed into two other cars. The Ford F-150 he was driving then crashed into the guardrail and hit a structure support column for the upper deck of the Selmon Expressway. A tire from the truck came off upon impact and hit a fourth car, troopers said. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the drivers of the three other affected cars were not hurt, according to FHP.

Teen Subway worker saves man who crashed near restaurant

June 17, 2024

Holley High School senior Leigha Walker and her coworkers at a Subway in Brockport, New York, quickly responded to a medical emergency when a 67-year-old man crashed his truck into a pole outside the restaurant. After breaking into the truck and pulling the man out, the teen performed chest compressions until first responders arrived and restarted his heart with an AED. Praised by the Brockport Fire District for her actions, Walker, who balances three jobs and is about to start college, is encouraging others to learn CPR for its life-saving potential.

Driver's medical scare causes crash, sends two people to hospital

June 16, 2024

San Antonio, TX - A driver having a potential medical episode sent two people to the hospital Saturday night after a car crashed downtown. The accident occurred around 10:25 Saturday night near Commerce St and Bowie St. The driver of a GMC Yukon was leaving the Convention Center parking lot when they suffered a medical condition, potentially a seizure, and crashed into another car, injuring two people. The victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The accident is under investigation.

UNITED KINGDOM

Crews called after car crashes into front of house

June 17, 2024

Firefighters were called to a crash after a car smashed into the front of a house. One of the two occupants of the silver Volkswagen Golf was already out of the car when firefighters arrived, while a second was helped out by East Midlands Ambulance Service, the fire service said. Both were checked over by paramedics. Police said one person was inside the house at the time of the crash however they did not report any injuries.

GERMANY

Ambulance crashes down slope - crew injured in accident

June 16, 2024

A serious accident in the early morning hours: An ambulance from Guxhagen crashed on Friday morning (June 14) at 5 o'clock on the way to an emergency to Fuldabrück. On Dörnhagener Straße, just behind the railway underpass, the driver turned off the road in a sharp left turn to the right. The ambulance then ran over a tree stump and hit a steep slope next to an apartment building. There the ambulance crashed on its side. The 20-year-old driver from Bad Wildungen and his 40-year-old assistant were able to free themselves from the totally damaged ambulance on their own. They were first treated at the accident scene by the emergency doctor and the teams of two ambulance crews from Melsungen and Gudensberg at the accident scene. According to the police, the cause of the accident is probably a sudden medical emergency with the driver. A local resident said: "Fortunately, there were no school children or other pedestrians on the sidewalk at the time of the accident. Then the accident would probably have turned out much worse.“

ITALY

Near miss - Italy, illness for the coach driver delegation before the match with Spain

June 21, 2024

A near-miss before the match against Spain for part of the Italian delegation at Euro 2024 in Germany. The driver who was driving the bus with employees and guests on board had a sudden illness and the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on the A45 motorway while the group was traveling towards Gelsenkirchen. No one on board the bus were part of the team, which was almost at the stadium. The Football Federation has announced that an ambulance for first aid to the driver and the German police, who followed everything with the Italian and with the blue staff. The police intervened promptly and prevented a possible accident with other vehicles.

No age reported.

