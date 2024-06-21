Note the visual implication that it’s black children in particular whose hearts are “threatened” not by the “vaccine” relentlessly pushed on them for the last 4+ years, but “rising temperatures and pollution.”

American Heart Association raises concerns about growing threat compromising cardiovascular systems of children: 'Increases the incidence of congenital heart defects'

"It's up to all of us to take a stand for children's heart health — and the planet we all share."

June 21, 2024

Most of us want to do everything we can to keep our children healthy and give them a bright future. But there's a growing threat to our kids' well-being that many of us overlook: the impact of rising temperatures and pollution on their cardiovascular health.

What's happening?

A statement from the American Heart Association warns that increasing temperatures and exposure to pollutants and chemicals can seriously harm the cardiovascular health of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents.

Experts are sounding the alarm about how the complex interplay of environmental changes, maternal heat exposure, airborne pollutants, lead, and synthetic chemicals puts the heart health of the next generation at grave risk, according to Medical Xpress.

How should the new 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccinations be given to children?

According to the FDA, which authorized the newest COVID-19 vaccines, anyone 5 years old and up can have a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s 2023-24 formulation at least two months after receiving any previous COVID-19 vaccine.

For children ages 6 months through 4 years who have not received any COVID-19 vaccination, three doses of the updated Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna vaccine are authorized. If they have already been vaccinated they can receive one or two doses of the newest vaccines, depending on previous COVID-19 vaccination (check with your child’s health care team).

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

August 22, 2022

Among almost 43 million people in England who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the risk of myocarditis was substantially higher in the four weeks after COVID-19 infection than after a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new study in Circulation.

