UNITED STATES

Three “medical emergencies” at sea, each followed by an airlift:

Coast Guard rescues tourist from cruise ship after heart attack

February 9, 2024

Willemstad, Curaçao - On Wednesday, the Coast Guard successfully evacuated a 74-year-old American tourist suffering from severe respiratory problems and symptoms of a heart attack from a cruise ship. The vessel was anchored offshore, just northwest of Curaçao. To ensure the safety and well-being of the patient, a helicopter was promptly deployed for the necessary medical evacuation. Upon arrival at Hato Airport in Curaçao, the patient was transferred to waiting ambulance personnel, who transported him to the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for further medical examinations and treatment.

Elderly man airlifted off cruise ship off Monterey coast following medical emergency

February 8, 2024

A man was airlifted from a cruise ship near the coast of Monterey earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday. The 76-year-old man was on a Crown Princess vessel about 74 miles southwest of Monterey Bay when he had some sort of a medical emergency on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said. An Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived and the crew hoisted the man and took him to emergency medical personnel at the Monterey Airport. From there he was taken to a hospital in Salinas, where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

California Air Guard Saves Man on Sportfishing Vessel

February 5, 2024

Mountain View, Calif. - A fisherman who experienced multiple seizures and lost consciousness at sea is safely on land after being airlifted by the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing. The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center activated the wing Jan. 31 due to a medical emergency aboard the Independence, a long-range sportfishing vessel based in San Diego, 300 nautical miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas. According to owner Paul Strasser, the 112-foot Independence left San Diego Jan. 27 for a 16-day fishing trip. The wing, working with the U.S. Coast Guard District 11, launched one of its U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View 1,200 nautical miles to the ship the night of Jan. 31. It delivered 300 pounds of medical supplies including tanks of oxygen, IV equipment and gauze for a doctor aboard the vessel. The doctor stabilized the fisherman and the vessel headed to Socorro Island, 370 miles off the western coast of Mexico. A second HC-130J took off from Moffett before sunrise Feb. 1 and flew to the island with a team of highly trained pararescuemen. At 9 a.m. Feb. 1, the fisherman was flown 285 miles north to Los Cabos International Airport in Cabo San Lucas while the pararescuemen provided medical care. Shortly before noon, the aircraft arrived at the airport and the Mexican Navy drove the fisherman by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Six non-fatal “vaxxidents”:

Emergency responders bring accident victim ‘back to life’

February 8, 2024

Elkins, WV — One person was transported by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a single-vehicle accident on the Beverly Five-lane across from the United Parcel Service center Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:42 a.m., deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the accident after a citizen alerted 911 about witnessing a vehicle cross both lanes of traffic and go over an embankment, officials said. Sgt. Brice Cogar and Deputy Zack Pingley of the RCSO were first on scene and observed that a car had struck the guardrail, and the passenger side wheel and tire were separated from the vehicle, police said. Because the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, it was able to continue beyond the guardrail before going over an embankment and striking several trees, despite it only having three wheels, according to officials. Pingley found the driver of the car unresponsive with a faint radial pulse, according to an RCSO press release. The Randolph County Emergency Squad arrived on scene and was unable to find a pulse on the driver. Life-saving measures were then administered on the driver and he was “brought back to life,” the release states. The driver, who was immediately flown to Morgantown, is suspected to have had a medical emergency while driving, police said. The name of the driver was not released by press time.

Truck Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Damages 13 Parked Cars in Minersville

February 7, 2024

Minersville, PA - A truck driver damaged over a dozen parked vehicles Tuesday evening in Minersville. The incident occurred just before 9:00 pm when a tractor trailer was travelling down Sunbury Street and North Front Streets in Minersville. According to borough police, the driver suffered an undisclosed medical emergency and struck a total of 13 parked vehicles. The truck and the driver were found pulled over along Valley Road, near the Cass Township Municipal Building. Police and medical personnel responded and assisted the driver. Minersville Police say many vehicles were sideswiped, with some possibly being totaled. As of Wednesday morning, the driver remained hospitalized.

Elderly Driver Crashes Into La Plata School After Medical Emergency

February 7, 2024

La Plata, Missouri - An elderly driver apparently suffering a medical emergency sent their vehicle into a school in La Plata on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The patient was extricated following the crash at Grace Lutheran Church and School, according to photos shared by firefighters. The patient was hospitalized by EMS.



Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes Fort Mill school bus into tree

February 6, 2024

Fort Mill, S.C. — A local school bus crashed into a tree after the driver experienced a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to Fort Mill Schools. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. Officials said a bus driver radioed dispatch for help as he drove along A.O. Jones Blvd before starting his route. However, the school system said the driver’s condition worsened, and he struck a tree while trying to pull the school bus over. Dispatch radioed emergency personnel, who took the man to the hospital.

Juvenile injured in car crash

February 4, 2024

Lexington, Ky. – A single-car accident sends one child to the hospital. According to Lexington Police, they were called to the 6100 block of Greenwich Pike around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for a crash. Police say a juvenile was extricated from the vehicle and flown to U.K. Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not harmed and was able to exit the vehicle on their own. Police say the driver had a medical emergency, causing them to go unconscious.

Bayville Woman’s Car Plunges into Waterway After Medical Incident

February 3, 2024

Berkley Township, NJ – A 66-year-old woman from Bayville experienced a medical emergency that resulted in her vehicle veering off the road and into a nearby waterway, state police reported. The incident occurred on Saturday morning near Shore Point Marina, where the car ended up 500 feet from the shore. Authorities discovered the woman post-incident, sitting on the hood of her submerged vehicle. She was rescued and transported to a local hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries sustained during the crash. The specifics of her medical emergency have not been disclosed. State police are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.

CANADA

A non-fatal “vaxxident”:

Regina city bus collides with traffic light following medical emergency

February 5, 2024

Regina, Saskatchewan - No charges will be laid after a collision between a Regina transit bus and a traffic light on Friday, Feb.2. The light post at the corner of Wascana Parkway and Kramer Boulevard was hit by a city bus before it was then dragged down the street. Police said when they arrived, the found the bus stopped at an angle on the side of the road just past the intersection. “Underneath the bus was a traffic light, which had been struck by the bus and dragged for approximately 150 yards before the vehicle came to a stop,” Regina police said in a news release Monday. At the time of the collision, there were roughly 24 passengers on the bus. Eight of them had minor injuries. Five passengers were taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution. Police say the driver was also taken to hospital as he appeared to be in medical distress. “(The) investigation determined the driver suffered a medical emergency resulting in the collision. No charges will be laid and no ticket will be issued as a result,” police said. Global News reporters on scene could see metal pieces from the light on the sidewalk, as well as scattered all over the road.

IRELAND

One airport, one day, 2 medical emergencies:

Medical emergencies on flights diverted to Shannon Airport see two patients taken to Limerick hospital

February 5, 2024

Two separate flights diverted to Shannon Airport this Monday afternoon due to medical emergencies on board. Air France flight 136, on the way from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Chicago, successfully landed at Shannon Airport at 3:41 pm after declaring a medical emergency. Shortly thereafter, American Airlines flight 195, traveling from London Heathrow to Phoenix, Arizona, also diverted to Shannon and safely landed at 5:37 pm. Upon their respective arrivals, emergency services and airport staff swiftly responded to the unfolding situations. Two passengers, one from each flight, were assessed by medical professionals and subsequently transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

ITALY

SUV rams terrace of a restaurant in Lugano

February 7, 2024

A 65-year-old Italian man drove into the outdoor area of a restaurant on Riva Vincenzo Vela in Lugano [Switzerland] shortly before 15 o'clock on Tuesday. Six people were taken to a hospital, according to police. Among them was also the driver of the SUV, who was in a serious condition Tuesday afternoon, according to police. According to an initial medical assessment, the five restaurant guests who were also taken to the hospital did not suffer any serious injuries. Another person was first treated at the scene of the accident. The man, who hails from Sardinia, was on his way towards the municipality of Paradiso when, for reasons that are still unclear, he lost control of his car, veered off the road and drove into the outside area of the restaurant, which is protected by glass panes.

