Palaye Royale pull out of Pandemonium, citing family medical emergency

April 18, 2024

Today another blow has come for touring festival Pandemonium with American glam rockers Palaye Royale pulling out. In a statement, the ‘Lonely’ art-punk, brit-pop, glam rock hybrid cite a family medical emergency as the unfortunate decider. “It is with heavy hearts that we are cancelling our performance at the upcoming Pandemonium Festival. We have encountered a family emergency that requires our immediate attention and presence. In light of this unfortunate circumstance, we extend our sincerest apologies to all those who were anticipating our performance. The news comes two days before the band were due to take the Melbourne stage at Caribbean Gardens.

Billiards legend Jeanette Lee, 52, survives heart attack amid ovarian cancer fight: ‘God gave me more time and I’m so thankful!’

April 18, 2024

Billiards legend Jeanette Lee, 52, who was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2021, has announced that she survived a heart attack this week. Thankfully, Lee is out of the hospital and appears to be in good spirits. Although Lee’s current treatment status and cancer activity are unclear, the mom of three initially went through chemotherapy and a succession of surgeries to help slow the spread of the disease.

Ryan Weaver's courageous battle against glioblastoma

April 15, 2024

Michigan - Ryan Weaver, a writer for SymfonyCasts and known within the tech community, is currently facing a formidable battle against Glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. Weaver first learned of his condition on March 11th, after a sudden loss of motor control in his left arm and leg led him to seek emergency care. Doctors discovered a 5cm tumor in his brain, which was mostly removed shortly thereafter. Since the surgery, Weaver has spent three weeks relearning basic motor skills, including how to walk and type. Weaver shared the diagnosis and his ongoing struggle through an emotional message to friends and followers, expressing the harsh realities of his condition and the uncertain road ahead.

No age reported.

Senate President confirms cancer diagnosis, affirms reelection bid

April 17, 2024

Providence, R.I. — Senate President Dominick Ruggerio [75] said that despite his health issues he will still seek reelection for Rhode Island’s 4th Senatorial District. A spokesperson for Ruggerio confirmed that the state senator had been diagnosed with cancer, but that his treatment should “fully resolve these issues.” The Democrat also said that, if he wins reelection, he will also seek to keep his position as senate president.

Grandson of Ga. deputy killed in line of duty discharged 125 days after being hospitalized

April 17, 2024

Atlanta, GA — The 8-year-old grandson of a Georgia deputy who was killed in the line of duty has been discharged from the hospital 125 days after being hospitalized for a sudden illness. Hendrix David Avery, who is the grandson of the late Deputy David Gilstrap, was hospitalized in critical condition on Dec. 16 after a series of medical emergencies. He’s since had multiple surgeries, had his left leg partially amputated, and has suffered from pneumonia, kidney failure, C-DIFFtoxic megacolon, sepsis, COVID-19, cardiac arrest and seizures. He will now be transferred to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to begin his rehabilitation and learn to walk on a prosthetic leg. Hendrix and his mother, Mandi Jo, will move to Atlanta for the next four to six months. “Hendrix has been a busy bee moving mountains, beating all odds and making friends,” family members wrote on Instagram. “In true miracle form, Hendrix was deemed ‘dischargeable’!” Hendrix will turn nine next month on May 19th while he’s at Children’s.

10-year-old plays in baseball game for first time since suffering cardiac arrest on field

April 15, 2024

Pueblo, Colo. - Ten-year-old Zaedyn Montoya is back playing his favorite sport after a terrifying medical incident a few months ago. Zaedyn had just finished practicing baseball when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with Ebstein’s anomaly, a heart defect, when he was born. His father said nothing like that had ever happened before. Thankfully, a few parents who were at the practice were able to revive Zaedyn. He was in the hospital for a month and was released in late February. “He gets to start living again. He’s gone so long with doctor’s appointments and tests and everything. Now, he gets a start being a boy again,” Owen Montoya explained.

BSU student experiences a cardiac arrest in his sleep

April 14, 2024

Boise, Idaho - Jake Nikolaisons is a freshman at Boise State University his parents tell me he's been perfectly healthy his entire life until the morning of April 1st when Jake went into cardiac arrest. The warning signs came after Jake's roommate, Will, noticed he was making unusual noises in his sleep. Will White, says, “At first, I thought it to be snoring and left it alone but after hearing it a little more is when I called is when I called out his name and tried to get his attention and didn't get a response from him.” Will quickly checked for a pulse and noticed Jake wasn't breathing, so he grabbed their suitemate Phill and called 911. Will continues, “Per instructions of the 911 operator got him on the floor and started doing CPR until the paramedics could arrive.” After a defibrillator was used by a Boise State security guard, paramedics arrived Jake was taken to the hospital. Jake not only went into cardiac arrest while in his dorm but on the way to the hospital as well. Prompting the medical team to put him under a 36-hour medically induced coma. "For me, it was like having my baby again if that makes sense. He was reborn and you're not really aware of what the road is ahead because after the 36th hour of him coming back off the ventilator he did have another cardiac arrest,” says Cathy Nikolaisons. Despite three cardiac arrests and a coma thankfully, Jake is still here, recuperating and working on fully regaining his memory and going through physical therapy.



BSU's "vaccination" policy:

Recommended for all students, faculty, and staff.

Chief Deputy of Clarke County expected to make a full recovery

April 13, 2024

Meridian, Miss. - News 11 has confirmed with Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Chancelor that Chief Deputy Barry White had a medical emergency Friday afternoon. He has been treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.



Austin Trail cardiac emergency ends with rescue teaming reviving pulse, patient critical at St. David's

April 15, 2024

Austin, TX - An individual was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a cardiac event on the River Place Nature Trail in Austin, authorities confirmed. Emergency teams from Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department, and the Lake Travis Fire Department quickly responded to the situation, arriving on the scene at about 1:44 p.m. to assist the stricken adult who had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest. Lifesaving CPR measures were employed by medics on site, according to KXAN. The concerted efforts of the rescue teams on the trail bore fruit, reviving the pulse of the patient who had, just moments before their arrival, been clasped by the indifferent hands of an unforgiving affliction. They transported the patient, whose condition remained critical, to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. No new details regarding the identity of the patient or the exact circumstances leading to the medical event have been provided.

