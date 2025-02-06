Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Dave Matthews Suddenly Cancels FireAid Benefit Performance Due to ‘Critical Illness’

January 29, 2025

Dave Matthews will no longer be performing at the two benefit concerts he was due to appear at this week. The sudden cancellation was announced in a brief statement shared on the official Dave Matthews Band Instagram page on Wednesday, Jan. 29, just one day before he was due to take the stage at the Kia Forum with John Mayer for the star-studded FireAid benefit concert raising funds for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter was also scheduled to perform at another charity event the following day, but his appearance at MusiCares' 2025 Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring the Grateful Dead has also been canceled. "Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week," the official statement explained.

Death from Above 1979 postpones this week's San Antonio show

January 28, 2025

Dance-rock duo Death From Above 1979 said in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post that it's pushing back several tour dates, including this Saturday's show at the Paper Tiger. The sudden postponement affects Wednesday's show in Denver as well as performances Thursday in Dallas, Friday in Austin and Sunday in Houston. "It is with tremendous disappointment that we announce the postponement of the following dates due to a sudden family emergency," the announcement read. Death from Above 1979 consists of bassist Jesse Keeler and drummer-vocalist Sebastien Grainger. "In the balance, family is heavier than Rock'n'Roll. We ❤️ you," the message from the duo concluded.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unwell, limiting appearances, office says

January 27, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams [64] is ill and is limiting his public schedule this week as he has medical tests, his office said. "Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn't been feeling his best," Fabien Levy, a City Hall spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday evening. Levy said the mayor had several doctors' appointments and had scheduled routine medical tests. Levy gave no further details about the mayor's illness.

Researcher’s note – Two years ago, Adams lifted the “vaccination” mandate for city workers after firing 1,800: Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Ricky Walden withdraws from German Masters over medical emergency

January 30, 2025

Ricky Walden has been dealt a tough blow at the German Masters, forced to withdraw at the last minute before his anticipated clash with Barry Hawkins. The news broke on Thursday morning, leaving fans surprised and Hawkins with a free pass to the quarter-finals. The 42-year-old snooker player was set to take on Hawkins at Berlin’s iconic Tempodrom, but an overnight medical emergency meant Walden couldn’t compete.

NORWAY

Ski great to retire aged 27 after Crohn's diagnosis

January 30, 2025

Jarl Magnus Riiber, the most successful Nordic combined athlete of all time, will retire at the end of the season aged 27 after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease. The Norwegian has a record 76 individual World Cup wins, a joint-record five World Cup overall titles and eight World Championship golds in the discipline, which combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing. His retirement means he will not take part in next year's Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. "Although the team doctors and Lillehammer hospital have given me excellent support and are optimistic I could continue competing as normal, there are uncertainties about whether my health will hold up."

BANGLADESH

Sabina Yasmin collapses on stage, brought home from hospital

February 1, 2025

After more than a year, legendary Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin returned to the stage, only to fall ill and be rushed to the hospital. On Friday evening, while performing at a hotel in Dhaka, she suddenly felt unwell and was taken to a nearby private hospital. Following initial treatment, she is now in stable condition, according to her relative Jahangir Sayeed. Sabina Yasmin had been away from the stage for over a year, spending a long time abroad for medical treatment as her cancer had relapsed. After undergoing treatment and radiotherapy, she recovered and resumed singing. On Friday evening, she was performing at the event "Our Sabina Yasmin: I Am Here to Stay” at a hotel in Banani when she suddenly collapsed on stage. Singer Dithi Anwar told bdnews24.com, “She sang continuously for about 12 songs before suddenly collapsing. She was then taken to the hospital.”

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Skyhooks guitarist forced to cancel gigs after shock cancer diagnosis as band soars back into the charts

January 27, 2025

Legendary Skyhooks guitarist Bob “Bongo” Starkie [72] has been tragically diagnosed with aggressive leukaemia just as the beloved band blasted back into the charts with their iconic Living in the 70s album. Starkie has been forced to cancel his upcoming shows, receiving the shock diagnosis after he went to hospital last Thursday. Just a day after he received the diagnosis, Skyhooks soared back into the ARIA chart with the 50th anniversary reissue of the revered Living in the 70s album. The album re-entered the ARIA Australian artist chart at No.6. Among the Bob Starkie Skyhooks Shows now cancelled is a sold-out Rock The Harbour gig scheduled for February 15.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands [53] to undergo urgent brain surgery after aneurysm diagnosis

February 3, 2025

Radio host Kyle Sandilands [one of Australia's most famous media personalities] says he will undergo urgent brain surgery for a brain aneurysm. The 53-year-old was missing from his KIIS FM show, which he hosts with Jackie O Henderson, on Friday due to illness. He told listeners on Monday he had been diagnosed after suffering "a lot of headache problems".

Researcher's note: In 2021 , Kyle Sandilands dubs his producer a ‘stupid prick’ for refusing vaccine [sic]: Link His co-host, Jackie O, has had a number of health scares the last few years. She was rushed to hospital with heart problems in November 2023, had a "mystery skin condition", found a "mystery lump", etc . Kyle Sandilands made a cringe-worthy rap music video: Get Vaxxed Baby:

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Patti Smith collapses on stage in Brazil after suffering days-long migraine

January 30, 2025

Patti Smith collapsed during a performance in Brazil after experiencing a severe migraine for several days. Smith, 78, was performing with the Berlin group Soundwalk Collective, in which she recites her writing to a musical backing. Associated Press reported that the newspaper Folha de S Paulo said that Smith passed out about 30 minutes into the event while reading a piece about the climate crisis. After falling, she was taken backstage in a wheelchair. Smith returned to the stage to apologise for having to cut the performance short. “Unfortunately, I got sick, and the doctor said I can’t finish,” she told the crowd from the wheelchair. “So we will have to figure something out. And I feel very badly.” “She is now being cared for by the best doctors in the most loving way and will be back on stage tomorrow night [Thursday],” the collective said.

Smith’s take on what happened:

Patti Smith Collapsed On Stage, Then Shared A Statement Addressing ‘Grossly Exaggerated’ Reports Of What Happened

January 30, 2025

“This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media. I had some post migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night. I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine.” In 2023, Smith canceled some concerts after being hospitalized due to a “sudden illness.” Smith later shared a message apologizing for the cancellations and thanking hospital staff for taking good care of her.

Researcher’s note – Smith was “vaccinated.” From 2021: “It’s a terrible epidemic in the 21st century, and it got magnified in the period that Trump was elected and it’s really gone viral ,” she says. “These are the most complex times, partly because of social media and misinformation . Everything becomes a political question. People wouldn’t even get vaccines [sic] or wear masks because it became a political stance … and then they get sick and really regret that they didn’t take the time or it didn’t open their mind to the to the situation.” She pauses. “I don’t know what the answer is, except that we just have to fight for what is right.” Link

Junkyard frontman David Roach diagnosed with and battling aggressive form of cancer

February 2, 2025

Junkyard have announced that their long-time frontman David Roach is battling an aggressive form of cancer. The following message was posted on Junkyard‘s Facebook page back on January 31, 2025: “We all know and love David Roach—not just as our incredible singer, but as a true friend, an inspiration, and a fighter. Right now, he’s facing one of the toughest battles of his life: an aggressive cancer diagnosis."

No age reported.

Jon Batiste and Wife Suleika Jaoud Skip 2025 Grammys but Are 'So Grateful' for Win After Her Cancer Returns

February 3, 2025

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the couple shared a joint post to Instagram celebrating their wins for best music film and for song written for visual media for the documentary American Symphony. In December 2024, Jaoud [36] revealed she discovered she had cancer for "the third time" in an Instagram post. Jaoud noted that her "health was in flux." "I felt healthier than ever only to learn my leukemia was back," she wrote. "I had to adjust to a grueling monthly chemo regimen." Jaoud missed the 2022 Grammys due to her second cancer diagnosis. She was home recovering from a bone marrow transplant after a relapse of the leukemia she first was diagnosed with at age 22.

Country music star wonders if COVID-19 vaccine made his mother-in-law sick

January 28, 2025

Country music star Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, dropped an interesting podcast this week in which they pondered whether the COVID-19 vaccine was making Amber’s mother sick. At the heat of the discussion, Amber said that her mother, who worked in healthcare when the pandemic hit, received the vaccine and had started to struggle of late with blood pressure issues. “She’s had good blood pressure all her life,” she said. “And now she’s at 200. It got me thinking…She worked in the medical field, so she had to. She had three shots, the boosters and everything, and then my stepdad had an episode when were in Idaho recently, and it got me thinking.” There were some circumstances that Amber named off that seem as though they may be connected to the high blood pressure issues, though, more so than the vaccine. “Of course, they are getting older and it could just be their age,” she said mentioning that they were in their 60s. “It may be genetically pre-disposed,” she added. “My grandmother did have (high blood pressure).” Granger then read off a string of unverified social media reports that his publicist sent him about people who had issues after taking the vaccine. “One of my theories is if it was a conspiracy to actually hurt us, they didn’t do a very good job,” he said. “Because there’s not that many people that are sick.” Both Granger Smith and Amber Smith then acknowledged that they didn’t know if her mother’s health issues were connected to the vaccine but they did encourage fans who believe they have had vaccine related issues to reach out and let them know.

Bristol Palin Reveals She's Been Dealing with 'Crazy' Facial Paralysis. Says Doctors Believe It's Bell’s Palsy

January 30, 2025

Bristol Palin has shared that she's been dealing with facial paralysis. The 34-year-old daughter of former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin opened up about the health scare — which she says began a little over a week ago — and her road to recovery on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Alongside the clips of her detailing what happened, she also shared a set of videos showing the onset of her facial paralysis and the days afterward. She noted that doctors believed that her facial paralysis could have been brought on by “a case of Bell’s palsy,” which is a temporary paralysis or weakness of the facial muscles on one side of the face. It can be caused by several factors including an infection, high blood pressure, diabetes and other toxins, according to John Hopkins Medicine. She said doctors told her that her case could have been caused by “lack of sleep” or “stress” — which she thinks is the cause.

US Influencer With Rare Cancer Holds Funeral For Her Amputated Arm: "Thanks For The Memories"

February 3, 2025

Eldiara Doucette, a 22-year-old social media influencer from the United States, recently held a funeral ceremony for her right arm, which she lost to a rare form of cancer. According to USA Today, Ms Doucette's journey with synovial sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer affecting only 1,000 people annually, began when she was just 19 years old. In October last year, she underwent an above-elbow amputation of her dominant arm that would remove the aggressive tumour at the centre of her disease.

Dwyane Wade Reveals He Had 40% of His Kidney Removed After Doctors Found Cancerous Tumor

January 30, 2025

Hall of Fame basketball star Dwyane Wade had a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney, he disclosed in the latest episode of his podcast on Thursday. The 43-year-old retired NBA guard had 40% of his right kidney removed 13 months ago, he shared for the first time publicly on his The WY Network podcast. In the episode shared exclusively with People, Wade chronicles the “shocking” diagnosis, which came after years of him putting off going to the doctor for a physical.

Iconic Elder Scrolls and Fallout voice actor Wes Johnson seemingly suffers medical emergency, fundraiser started to "help his family get through this period"

January 27, 2025

Voice actor Wes Johnson [63], known for playing notable roles across various Bethesda titles including Fallout 4, Skyrim, and Starfield, has suffered a medical emergency and is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe campaign shared by his official BlueSky account. The GoFundMe's description reads: "On Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, Wes volunteered to host a benefit event for the National Alzheimer’s Foundation in Atlanta. He flew down and checked into his hotel room - but something happened and he didn’t make it out of the hotel. "When he didn’t show up at the event, his wife Kim tried desperately to get in touch with him. It took hotel security to enter his room and discover him unconscious and barely alive. EMT crews struggled to find a pulse. Right now, Wes continues to battle for his life in an intensive care unit.

Radio host Matt Pinfield had a ‘massive stroke,’ daughter confirms in conservatorship bid

January 31, 2025

Radio host and former MTV personality Matt Pinfield suffered a stroke earlier this month, and it has taken a toll on more than his professional obligations, according to his daughter. Jessica Pinfield, the former music executive’s 38-year-old daughter, said in legal documents filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court that her father, 63, is now “incompetent” to make decisions about his health and finances. According to legal documents, the elder Pinfield “suffered a massive stroke on January 6, 2025.” A representative for Pinfield, also known for his stint as a video jockey on MTV, confirmed to The Times that he remains hospitalized and is under a temporary conservatorship. The rep did not share additional information about his condition.

Wayne Dawson launches ‘Fight Like Wayne’ Foundation amid cancer battle

January 30, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH — FOX 8 anchor Wayne Dawson [69] is turning his personal battle with oral cancer into a mission to raise awareness and funds for research. Dawson, who was diagnosed with oral cancer, is launching the “Fight Like Wayne” foundation to support cancer research and encourage early detection. Dawson revealed that his type of cancer accounts for only 3% of all cancers and is often linked to tobacco use, alcohol consumption, or smoking—none of which applied to him.

Researcher's Note - Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status: Link

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Will Not Seek Re-election

January 30, 2025

In a heartfelt press conference this afternoon, Edinburg [TX] Mayor Ramiro Garza shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The announcement came as a surprise to both the local media and the community, with Garza explaining that the diagnosis was made following a routine doctor’s visit. Garza, who has served as the mayor of Edinburg for several years, confirmed that his diagnosis was detected at an early stage, giving him confidence in his ability to overcome the illness. He expressed optimism about the treatment plan and reassured his supporters that he intended to complete his current term, despite making the decision not to run for re-election this November.

No age reported.

JAMAICA

Fantan recovers from heart problems, tours Europe

January 30, 2025

KINGSTON — Reggae star Fantan Mojah [48] says he has made a “nice recovery” from the heart condition that left him hospitalised last year. “I have made a nice recovery with my health and I am in the middle of a tour in Europe where I can touch base again with my fans,” Fantan said. “I just did three shows back to back in Holland, and two in Germany. The last one was sold out on Saturday, the one before that was a meet-and-greet and that drew a large crowd where I signed pictures for the fans,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

ITV News star Ruth Dodsworth diagnosed with pneumonia as she admits ‘I’m fragile’

January 31, 2025

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has opened up about her tough health battle after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Taking to Instagram to share her experience, the beloved broadcaster opened up about how a simple cold had escalated into a serious condition, leaving her feeling “fragile”. The mum-of-two, 49, wrote: “Nothing like a random dose of pneumonia to make you realise that you are not invincible. No idea how it’s come to this… but a small cold has turned me into a coughing and spluttering mess with aching ribs and a general feeling of helplessness."

Restaurant critic Giles Coren, 55, reveals he has prostate cancer in shock diagnosis

January 31, 2025

Food critic Giles Coren has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Disclosing the shock revelation on Friday afternoon, Mr Coren said he learnt of his diagnosis at 'bang on 9.30am' on Wednesday. Mr Coren, 55, wrote in The Times he first got tested a couple of years ago after being alerted to the issue by the work of celebrities including Stephen Fry and Bill Turnbull, who both announced they had been diagnosed with the disease. He refused a biopsy after the result came back inconclusive. But he later agreed to the examination at the Royal Free Hospital in North London after his PSA score increased to six and then seven. The food critic was this week told doctors had discovered less than a millimetre of cancer in just three of the 21 samples he had provided. His condition, described as a 'malign tumour', would not require treatment for the moment, he was told, but it would be monitored for growth.

Richard Felix praises NHS after medical emergency 'could have gone either way'

January 31, 2025

Historian and renowned celebrity paranormal investigator Richard Felix is recovering at home after a medical emergency, which he has been told "could have gone either way". Since his collapse earlier in the week, Richard has spent just over two days in hospital and had a pacemaker fitted - much to his surprise - and he cannot thank the NHS enough for their work.

No age reported.

GERMANY

Britta Haßelmann Collapses During Bundestag Vote

February 2, 2025

On January 31, 2025, during a pivotal vote at the Bundestag, Green party co-leader Britta Haßelmann [63] experienced a dramatic collapse, raising immediate concern among her colleagues and spectators alike. The event unfolded just moments before the assembly was set to deliberate on the contentious "Zustrombegrenzungsgesetz" or Limitation of Immigration Law. Witnesses reported seeing Haßelmann turn to address SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich as she made her way down the stairs of the plenary chamber. Unfortunately, she stumbled and fell to the ground, prompting immediate assistance from several fellow parliamentarians who rushed to her side. Despite the concerning circumstances, it was later confirmed she was able to leave the chamber on her own, signaling to those around her she was not gravely injured.

ITALY

Francesca Agostini [37], "I was an athlete, now I'm in a wheelchair: Parkinson's is a cage that imprisons the body."

January 27, 2025

Francesca Agostini, 37, loved sports, including trekking, marathons, skyrunning and ski mountaineering, which she practiced at a competitive level. She was tireless. Until the diagnosis of genetic juvenile Parkinson's arrived and her life took a totally different and unexpected direction. It is an extremely rare disease, so much so that only 14 cases have been reported and described in the entire world. "I have the same disease as Céline Dion. The first symptom was pain in my leg, I thought it was sciatica. Then I collapsed. At first I felt dizzy, my legs felt weak, I couldn't walk," says Francesca, recalling the moments that, in 2022, radically changed her life. Initially, she didn't think it could be anything serious, at 35 years old. Yet there had already been similar cases in her family and for this reason it didn't take long to reach the diagnosis. The knowledge of having genetic juvenile Parkinson's didn't make the journey any easier for a woman who had been so active until then.

NEPAL

MP collapses during National Assembly session, undergoing treatment

February 2, 2025

Kathmandu - A Nepali Congress MP collapsed during a National Assembly session due to high blood pressure. According to sources from the Federal Parliament Secretariat, MP Narayan Dutta Bhatt fainted while attending the session. Bhatt, who suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, had registered his name to speak in today’s meeting. Following his health issue, National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal allotted speaking time to Congress MP Bishnu Kumari Sapkota instead.

No age reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Mea Motu hospitalised following return to New Zealand after world title fight

January 31, 2025

Auckland - Former world champion boxer Mea Motu has been hospitalised with pneumonia and deep vein thrombosis after returning to New Zealand from England earlier this week. Motu travelled to Nottingham with her team from Peach Boxing to challenge IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney in a unification bout, falling to a unanimous decision in the first loss of her 21-fight professional career. In a statement, Peach Boxing said Motu, who has a long history of severe asthma and respiratory issues, likely developed deep vein thrombosis (DVT) - a condition caused by blood clots - from the long-haul flights home. “Her legs were extremely swollen after arrival, and the swelling worsened over the following days. “Concerned, her cousin insisted they visit a chemist, who then urged her to seek medical attention. She was soon diagnosed with DVT and a lung infection and is now receiving urgent treatment for both conditions.”

No age reported.

