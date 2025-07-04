Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Cancelations

UNITED STATES

We start with what is now the second of Paul Simon’s disabling health problems since the rollout of COVID “vaccination.” The first, duly noted here in 2023, was the severe loss of hearing (92%) in his left ear, forcing him to cease performing for some months. The second was reported yesterday:

Paul Simon, 83, cancels concerts due to 'unmanageable' chronic condition

June 28, 2025

Paul Simon has been a touring musician since the 1960s—and at 83, he’s still hitting the road. But this weekend, the Bridge Over Troubled Water singer was forced to cancel two scheduled shows in Philadelphia due to 'chronic and intense back pain.' Simon shared a statement on Instagram just hours before he was set to perform at the city’s historic Academy of Music, informing fans and ticket holders of the cancellation. 'Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain,' the statement read. 'Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them,' the statement continued. 'However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates,' the statement explained. Simon performed at the venue on Thursday night—the first of what was meant to be a three-show run in Philadelphia as part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour. Simon announced the tour in February, marking his return to the stage after retiring from touring in 2018 due to hearing loss.

Simon would have had to be injected to take part in this big show in Central Park two years ago, along with Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and others who have fallen ill since they were jabbed (though the connection was, and is, unknown to them).

NYC Central Park Mega-Concert Lineup Unveiled, Will Be Vax-Only

A star-studded lineup will perform Aug. 21 to a crowd entirely vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

July 27, 2021

While most of “the science” on back pain since 2020 has discussed it as a COVID symptom (Simon sees it that way), some studies, like this one from Oman, make a credible case for COVID “vaccination” as the cause:

Prevalence of Chronic Back Pain after COVID-19 Astrazeneca and Pfizer/Biotech Vaccines in Sultanate of Oman: A Survey-Based Study

September 29, 2023

The study found that about 36% (72) of participants have developed back pain after being vaccinated. Six characteristics of pain were addressed including onset, intensity, character, location, temporal pattern and duration. Pain was graded using the 0-10 numeric pain rating scale[21]. It has been shown that pain was of sudden onset in 25% (18) individuals and gradual onset i

n 75% (54) individuals (table-2). The study revealed that pain was severe in 9.7% (7) individuals, moderate in 61.6% (44) individuals, and mild in 29.1% (21) individuals (table-2). Regarding character, 50% (36) of individuals said that the pain was dull aching, 43% (31) said it was unspecified, and 7% (5) of individuals described it as sharp (table-2). Anatomically, the pain affected the lower half in 72.2% (55) of individuals and the upper half in 27.8% (17) of individuals (table-2).

https://biomedpharmajournal.org/vol16no3/prevalence-of-chronic-backpain-after-covid-19-astrazeneca-and-pfizer-biontech-vaccines-in-sultanate-of-oman-a-survey-based-study/

Bruce Springsteen’s Longtime Guitarist Steven Van Zandt Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Spain Performance

June 24, 2025

While making a few appearances in the hit show The Sopranos, most know Steven Van Zandt as the famed musician part of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. While on the verge of turning 75 years old, the musician recently needed to undergo emergency surgery after performing in Spain for what he thought was just a case of food poisoning. But that wasn’t the case as he found himself in a hospital for appendicitis. Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Zandt revealed, “Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis. Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian.” Although considering himself lucky, even with appendicitis, Zandt noted he would need to miss a few shows with Springsteen to focus on his recovery. “Operation was a complete success and I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan. Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

Researcher's Note – Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: Link VanZandt in 2021: Listen folks. The reason why vaccination [sic] should be treated as an emergency, and it isn’t by our pathetic government [sic], is there are variants coming that are resistant to our current vaccine [sic]. Like Lambda. Look it up. Unless everyone is vaxxed [sic], and masked, mutations will kill us all

Yes, Dick Van Dyke is very old; like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Betty White and other elders who got jabbed, and then continued to be very busy, upbeat and looking forward to more work—before falling ill, then “dying suddenly.”

We include Van Dyke here, then, because of his eagerness to take part in “his long-planned Vandy Camp event,” which he’s now had to skip “due to illness.”

Dick Van Dyke, 99, Misses Long-Planned Fan Event Due to Illness

June 29, 2025

Dick Van Dyke pulled out of a planned live appearance at a musical-comedy event, sparking concern among fans. On June 28, the legendary actor, 99, skipped his long-planned Vandy Camp event, which was held at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School, due to illness, People magazine reported. Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver broke the bad news to fans.

"I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry,” she said. "When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days ... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here.”

Silver, 53, told fans that she was "pretty confident" her husband would be at the next Vandy Camp event in person.

Van Dyke’s Vandy Camp fundraiser had been heavily promoted for weeks. In a post to Instagram, it was described as “An Afternoon with Dick Van Dyke, Arlene Van Dyke, the Vantastix and special guests entitled 'VANDY CAMP.'” The promo teased performances by Van Dyke, Silver, and the Vantastix as well as live music, clips from Van Dyke's films, a fan Q&A and more.

The first Vandy camp event was held in March, and Van Dyke charmed fans with tales from his iconic career.

In January, Van Dyke appeared on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, where he explained how he keeps himself healthy as he approaches his 100th birthday. "I get down and do a lot of stretching and yoga,” the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star said. "I've always exercised. Three days a week we go to the gym, and I think that it's why I'm not stove up like my equals."

He added, “When you think... I go back to 1925, I'm almost 100. This is insane. I'm going to have a big party."

Van Dyke will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 13.

Van Dyke wasn’t just “vaccinated,” but musically urged others to do likewise:

February 2, 2021:

Health Scare Forces Bret Michaels To Make Major Tour Changes

July 2, 2025

A popular ‘80s rock singer says he is going to make changes to his “insane” touring schedule after a recent health scare.

Bret Michaels revealed earlier this week that he struggled with low blood sugar at recent shows in Pittsburgh and Washington, Pennsylvania. The Poison frontman thanked fans for being patient during the packed meet-and-greet sessions, though he admits he should’ve been more patient himself.

“...Although I knew my blood sugar was low, I was excited to meet everyone and not let anyone down,” Michaels wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the highs and lows of living with diabetes since I’ve been six years old occasionally just kick my butt. Last night, I went on stage and even added a song or two to the set to prove to myself & the fans that I could do it. At the end, my blood sugar walking off the stage was a real-life 39.”

Michaels, who has three Upstate New York concerts scheduled over the next three months, said he will “rearrange” some of his upcoming shows to prioritize his health. He did not say when the changes will be announced or if some concerts will be postponed and rescheduled or canceled altogether; at least one show in Spokane scheduled for this Saturday will move to a later date.

Back in July of 2022, Michaels was hospitalized due to a “bad reaction'“ to “COVID-19 medication” —a “bad reaction …. caused by his diabetes,” according to TMZ:

Bret Michaels hospitalized over 'bad reaction' to medication; Poison show in Nashville canceled

July 1, 2022

The band Poison was forced to cancel its Thursday night show in Nashville when frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized just before he was set to take the stage, according to reports.

No official reason has been given for his hospitalization, but TMZ reported it may be connected to an adverse reaction to COVID-19 medication caused by his diabetes [sic].

Michaels has lived with diabetes all his life; but it appears to have become more serious lately—as we’d expect, since “vaccination” has been found to cause “diabetic complications”:

COVID-19 Vaccination and Its Relation to New-Onset Diabetes: A Narrative Review

October 15, 2023

Luke Bryan Forced to Cancel More Shows as He Recovers from Illness

June 27, 2025

Country music superstar Luke Bryan was forced to do something performers never want to have to do—cancel some of his most anticipated shows.

The American Idol judge is having to hit pause on several performances after falling ill during his recent tour. Concern among fans began to grow after the "Country Girl" singer shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he would need to reschedule two upcoming shows in Lafayette, LA, and Dallas, TX, due to health issues.

Bryan was “vaccinated”:

November 10, 2021

US rock band cancel UK tour as vocalist suffers ‘medical emergency’

June 30, 2025

An American rock band has scrapped the UK leg of their tour due to a "medical emergency." The group issued the shock statement on Instagram, uploading an image of their colourful tour poster with the word 'cancelled' emblazoned in yellow text over the top. In their caption, The Georgia Thunderbolts wrote they had made their decision with "heavy hearts." "It is with heavy hearts we have to announce the cancellation of our first ever UK tour. They added: "On Thursday, June 19th, while operating heavy construction equipment for his father, our lead singer, T.J. Lyle, suffered a mild stroke. T.J. is recovering the best, but his medical team feels he should rest up a bit, not get too hot and avoid flying for a while."

No age reported.

Steve Pate confirms cancer diagnosis

June 16, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - Six-time PGA TOUR winner Steve Pate [64], who represented the United States in two Ryder Cups, has confirmed he is being treated for cancer at UCLA Medical Center. Pate was battling a difficult cough in March during the PGA TOUR Champions’ James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida. Following the tournament, Pate was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the lungs. The 64-year-old was subsequently forced to withdraw from the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship last month. He began chemotherapy treatment on June 13 at UCLA under the guidance of Dr. Edward Garon.

Ronnie Coleman Hospitalized With Serious Medical Condition

June 30, 2025

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman was taken to a nearby hospital with a "serious medical condition" this weekend, his family said in a statement. The 61-year-old initially alerted fans to his health issues on Sunday ... saying due to a "medical emergency," he would not be able to attend an event in the UK -- but told his supporters not to worry, as he's getting the best care for the undisclosed ailment. "At this time, we are not sharing additional details, as the focus remains on Ronnie's recovery and well-being," the family said. "We kindly ask for your understanding and support in keeping the environment respectful and free of speculation."

UNITED KINGDOM

Iris Robinson has shown ‘remarkable courage and tenacity’ in cancer fight

June 24, 2025

Peter Robinson has praised the “remarkable courage and tenacity” of his wife Iris [75] as she battles cancer. The former DUP leader and first minister said an event to unveil his portrait at Stormont’s Parliament Buildings had been delayed for some time due to the “unpredictable ups and downs” of his wife’s illness. “Some of you will know that for the past few years my wife Iris has had cancer, she has been operated and battling through it.” Speaking to the media afterwards, Mr Robinson said his wife had gone through an operation and there had been complications.

IRELAND

Hozier Postpones Two Shows Due to Illness, Thanks Gov Ball Fans After He ‘Struggled’ On Stage

June 10, 2025

After having a difficult time on stage at Gov Ball, Hozier [35] has made the decision to postpone two of his upcoming shows as he recovers from a virus. The singer-songwriter announced Monday (June 9) that he would be rescheduling his shows in Camden, N.J., and Ridgedale, Mo., writing on X that he is unable to perform “due to illness.” Hozier had been slated to play the next day at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Jersey, followed by a performance at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Missouri two days later. The announcement comes one day after the musician’s headlining set at Gov Ball, during which he mostly sounded great — save for a few voice cracks — but looked a little tired. “For anybody who has never seen me before, I promise I sound at least 5% better on average,” Hozier joked on stage, revealing that he and several of his bandmates were fighting off a virus. “I am haunted — I am stricken — by the specter of puberty one more time.”

