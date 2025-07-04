News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
9h

And none of them follow the dots back to the needle of poison that forever changed their life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9h

soon the list of those that are still standing after the jabs will be shorter than the list of those that have fallen, been sick, developed cancer, or just dropped dead. I still can remember that rapper who fell of the stage 3 years ago now. At the time, it was a first - now you can see it weekly, sometimes I guess it even does not make the news anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture