UNITED STATES

Pearl Jam cancels upcoming London show: "There was simply no other option based on our current health"

June 28, 2024

Pearl Jam has canceled their upcoming concert scheduled for Saturday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, citing "illness in the band." "This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule," the band writes in a Facebook post. "There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage." The post doesn't specify the nature of the illness or which band member, or members, it's affecting, but reviews of Pearl Jam's last show, held Tuesday in Manchester, England, noted that frontman Eddie Vedder was feeling under the weather.

Link

Willie Nelson missed the first night of the “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” due to an illness

June 22, 2024

Willie Nelson missed the first night of the “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” due to an illness. The “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” kicked off at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, on June 21. Hours before showtime, the 91-year-old announced that he was unable to perform via a statement on social media. “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the statement read. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

Link

Neil Young halts “Love Earth” tour due to illness

June 27, 2024

Neil Young, the legendary 78-year-old musician, announced an “unplanned break” in his “Love Earth” tour with Crazy Horse on Wednesday. The hiatus is due to illness among several band members, as revealed in a heartfelt message posted on Young’s website. However, the joy was cut short when sickness struck the band after their performance at Detroit’s Pine Knob. “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop,” Young explained. “We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!”

Link

Frontman Lou Koller diagnosed with esophageal tumor; European tour canceled

June 28, 2024

New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All have canceled their summer European tour after vocalist Lou Koller was diagnosed with an esophageal tumor. Koller broke the news of his diagnosis earlier today (Friday, June 28) in a video message posted on social media. He said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth.net): "What's up, everybody? Lou here. As you may or may not know, we had to cancel our full European tour this summer. There's some rumors going around as to why, and we're here to set the record straight. But we wanted to wait till we got all the information before making an announcement. The reason it's canceled is because they found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band. As soon as they heard it, they were, like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.'”

No age reported.

Link

Raul Malo, singer of the Mavericks, says he’s been diagnosed with cancer

June 27, 2024

Raul Malo, the robust voice of the Mavericks, told fans on Thursday that he’s been diagnosed with cancer. In both a statement to Rolling Stone and in a video message on Instagram, Malo, 58, said doctors discovered some “cancerous spots in my digestive system” after undergoing a physical, colonoscopy, and cat scan. “Obviously, this isn’t the news I was hoping to get, or to share with you all. But I’ve got a great team of doctors and medical professionals here in Nashville. They’ve reassured me this is a very common form of cancer.”

Link

A message from FOX23 certified meteorologist Laura Mock

June 26, 2024

Tulsa, Oklahoma - My name is Laura, I’m 33 years old and I have stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. I took this first photo of a mammography machine on April 29th. I found a lump in my breast at the end of February and wanted to get it checked out. At first, the doctors and I thought it was a cyst since I’m “young”. Three biopsies and several scans later we determined I have breast cancer that is growing quickly and has spread to a few lymph nodes. I have a great team of doctors and my cancer fight is underway. I’ve already been through a couple weeks of chemotherapy and have several months to go.



Link

Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’:

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/fox-news-vaccination-status-mandate-1235044595/

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale announces cancer diagnosis

June 28, 2024

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced Friday that he will have surgery to remove cancer from his neck. In a post on X, Vitale said a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer. Vitale said surgery is scheduled for Tuesday. This is the latest cancer diagnosis for Vitale, 85. In 2021, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma, months after he had multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. In 2022, he announced that he was cancer-free. Vitale had vocal cord cancer last summer and underwent radiation treatment. In November, he announced he was cancer-free but had to push back a return to ESPN broadcasts.



Link

ESPN and CBS are both mandating that workers covering games and events get a vaccine booster shot by Jan. 24:

https://awfulannouncing.com/espn/espn-and-cbs-mandating-booster-shot-remote-workers-covering-games.html

Cincinnati football player Dontay Corleone out indefinitely after blood clots found in lungs

June 28, 2024

Cincinnati [OH] Bearcats football player Dontay Corleone [21] will be away from the field indefinitely after dealing with a major medical emergency. Cincinnati Bearcats football player Dontay Corleone will be out indefinitely as he undergoes treatment for blood clots discovered in his lungs, the team announced on Friday.

Link

Inside Suni Lee’s difficult journey back to gymnastics ahead of the Paris Olympics

June 25, 2024

Suni Lee [21] thought college gymnastics would be fun. Instead, she found she couldn’t win. This was all hard enough to endure when Lee had two functioning kidneys. But one morning in February 2023, midway through her sophomore season, she woke up with swollen ankles. She attributed it to a challenging training regimen, but the next day, the rest of her was swollen, too. She went to the gym and found she was slipping off the bar. Her whole life, she had asked her body to do something, and it had complied. Now she couldn’t do anything. Eventually the doctors identified, at first one, then a second, kidney disease. (Lee declines to share her exact diagnosis, as the details of the condition fluctuate.) ‘I’m feeling a lot better. The doctor just called me yesterday and told me that they think they can knock down some of the medications.'

Link

Minor League baseball: Charlotte Knights sign 11-year-old diagnosed with rare disorder

June 22, 2024

Charlotte, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have a new pint-sized addition to their roster. Friday the Triple-A team signed 11-year-old Brantlee Mumford. He lost the ability to use his arms and legs last fall after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. It’s a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages the nerves. But, Brantlee has not let that stop him from getting back into his love for baseball. During Saturday’s pre-game festivities, Brantlee will deliver the lineup card, take the field with the team and later take his winning moment on the field in the middle of the fourth inning.



Link