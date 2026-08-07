News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
1h

These rich morons just crack me up.

Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson has hit a major obstacle in his yearslong quest to “defeat death.”

Sorry, my man, but we’re not at a point with medical technology where money can save your a** and you can defeat death!

Yes, it’s time to pick out a box and a nice cemetery plot. I bet you can afford to have something really fancy.

I would bet money that he was an outspoken d**k promoting the vaccine. But I could be wrong.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

A 2 year old with spreaded cancer?

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture