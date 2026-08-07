Celebs

UNITED STATES

July 7, 2026

Penélope Cruz revealed that she suffered from several brain aneurysm “scares” in recent years. “I have had many scares like that,” The Invite actress, 52, said in an interview Net-a-Porter published on Monday, July 6. “Fortunately, I’m fine, it was a false alarm.” Cruz, who shares son Leo, 15, and daughter, Luna, 12, with husband Javier Bardem, explained that the health issues inspired her to make sure she was on the right path for her well-being. “I worry about staying healthy, taking care of myself,” she explained. “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I really don’t party. Without health, we have nothing. You talk about real equality? Why don’t we start with health?” Earlier this year, Cruz publicly spoke about experiencing brain aneurysm symptoms while filming The Black Ball. During the film’s premiere at Cannes in May, the actress, who plays a cabaret performer in the Spanish film, revealed that a doctor told her about the health issue before one of her night shoot sequences. “We’re about to go out, I was putting on my wig, and they said, ‘Oh, apparently you have some brain aneurysm,’” she recalled of the instance at the film’s festival screening, per Variety. “I thought I was about to die. This is something that was totally surreal in my life.” Cruz explained she took the rest of the evening off and was medically cleared by a doctor to continue the production. “I thought, ‘It’s a total miracle,’” she reflected. “I have to, I must have this in me.” The actress added that the health scare also made her performance and connection to the film’s crew stronger. “You experience these things together, yet despite all this, despite the hardship, you can move forward in life,” she said.

Researcher’s note - Animations Voiced by Bono, Penelope Cruz and Others Show the Importance of Mass Vaccinations [sic]: Link

July 7, 2026

Katie Couric says there are several hours of her life she’ll never get back—and that’s one of the hardest parts of a recent health scare that landed her in the hospital. In a Monday, July 6, post on her Substack, the veteran journalist opened up about a frightening episode of temporary memory loss she experienced while attending the Aspen Ideas Festival, revealing she was later diagnosed with transient global amnesia (TGA), a rare condition that temporarily prevents the brain from forming new memories. The 69-year-old explained that June 27 began like any other day. She spent the morning browsing Aspen’s farmers market before heading to the Aspen Institute, where she was scheduled to appear on two discussion panels. The last thing she remembers is stopping for lunch with her husband, John Molner. From that point forward, everything is a blank. According to Molner, Couric successfully completed both panels before an intern alerted him that something wasn’t right. Although she was awake and talking, she appeared confused, prompting a trip to Aspen Valley Hospital. Once there, doctors began asking basic orientation questions. “When I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong,” Couric recalled. “I wasn’t sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president.” Doctors initially feared she had suffered a stroke and immediately began stroke protocol. Fortunately, an MRI came back clear. As the evaluation continued, Molner watched his wife repeatedly introduce herself to nurses and ask the same questions over and over again. Hoping to reassure her, he wrote a handwritten note explaining where she was, why she was in the hospital and, perhaps most importantly, that her MRI was “CLEAN.” Neurologist David Perlmutter explained in a separate post for Katie Couric Media that transient global amnesia is “a sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories.” Although the condition is considered scary, it typically resolves on its own, and the exact cause remains unknown. Potential triggers can include intense physical exertion or emotional stress, though Couric said none of the common explanations seemed to fit her experience. Although Couric says she’s tempted to watch recordings of the panels she participated in that day, she admitted she’s “not quite ready” to revisit the hours her brain never recorded. Instead, she’s focusing on the positive. “This was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious,” she wrote. “Ultimately, I’m relieved—even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me.”

Researcher’s note - Couric covered COVID and the “vaccines” extensively, from the official narrative’s “safe and effective” perspective. Through inverviews that included Dr Fauci and the president of Moderna, Couric was profoundly influential in getting people to “trust the experts”: https://katiecouric.com/covid-19/?utm_source=chatgpt.com Also, during the time of “vaccine” mandates, Couric worked in media in both NYC and Los Angeles. She would have been subject to “vaccination” mandates in both locations, with no option to test.

July 13, 2026

Joe Amabile is opening up about an unexpected health diagnosis. In a social media video shared Monday, July 13, the Bachelor alum, who is widely known to fans as “Grocery Store Joe,” revealed that doctors discovered what appears to be an early-stage brain tumor after he underwent a full-body scan. “So a little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” Amabile said in the video. “So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.” The 40-year-old said he is scheduled to undergo brain surgery in two weeks to remove the lesion and determine its exact nature. Amabile acknowledged the diagnosis has been difficult to process.

July 10, 2026

Just less than a year after the death of frontman Ozzy Osbourne, another Black Sabbath member is dealing with his own health issues. Drummer Bill Ward, 78, let his fans know Wednesday that he is now mostly confined to a wheelchair. Despite his health struggles, Ward still plans to perform. Ward delivered the news via his X account, stating in part: “I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events. I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without need to rest, meaning I need to sit down. We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I was a long distance walker. I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old.” Ward co-founded Black Sabbath along with Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in 1969. He left the band in the early 1980s, a few years after Osbourne left to begin a solo career, then returned for numerous reunion shows and tours throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Ward performed with Black Sabbath again on July 5, 2025, for Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert. Ozzy passed two weeks later.

July 10, 2026

A beloved Texas TV host has revealed her recent cancer diagnosis, calling it an “unexpected road” ahead. Tanji Patton, former News 4 San Antonio personality of 17 years and host of food and wine show Goodtaste with Tanji, told followers she was recently diagnosed with a malignant breast tumor. In the post, Patton shared a story from a Sunday morning MRI appointment that inspired her to go public with her condition. Addressing the outpouring of support, Patton said she is “so grateful for all your prayers and well wishes you’ve sent. Please know I read every single message, and that I’ll continue to do so....I’m praying for all of you too!”

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

No age reported.

July 9, 2026

BOSTON, MA - A Boston City Council meeting was briefly interrupted Wednesday afternoon after Councilor Julia Mejia [55] appeared to experience a medical emergency during the proceedings. Video of the meeting shows several people quickly gathering around Mejia at her seat shortly after 1:10 p.m. The meeting was then recessed as Boston EMS responded to the council chamber. Boston EMS confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that crews responded to City Hall and transported one patient to a Boston-area hospital. Because of patient privacy laws, the agency would not identify the patient. In a statement, a spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said the mayor spoke with Mejia later Wednesday afternoon. “The Mayor spoke with the Councilor earlier this afternoon and was relieved to hear that she is doing well. We wish Councilor Mejia a swift and full recovery, and look forward to her quick return.” Officials have not publicly identified the nature or cause of the apparent medical emergency.

Reported in January:

January 14, 2026

Influencer Jen Worman had heard about a full-body MRI scan thanks to Kim Kardashian, but never expected they would receive the same daunting medical news. “I would actually say a couple years ago - I actually saw Kim Kardashian post one of the MRI things that she did - I looked into it, and I saw how expensive it was, and I was like, I’m over 40. I have two kids. I also dated somebody that ended up having cancer, and various people I know. And I thought to myself, ‘It would be great to prioritize this when I can,’” Worman exclusively told Us Weekly. When simonONE approached Worman - who has more than 283,000 followers on Instagram - about undergoing a preventative full-body MRI, she was game. “I gifted it by my boyfriend, did a scan, and then probably less than a week before I was supposed to get my official results - because you’re supposed to sit down with a doctor - the doctor actually called me and said, ‘Hey, we saw something and we’d love to talk to you about it.’ So they were really quick [to be] jumping on it and calling me.” Worman, who was “caught off guard” by the phone call, was informed that she had a brain aneurysm. She had not previously had any symptoms such as severe headaches or blurred vision. (Brain aneurysms, which are common, are marked by swelling in a blood vessel in the brain. Most don’t rupture or cause serious health issues, however, a rupture can become life-threatening.) “I think I was in a bit of shock at first, and after doing research and talking to them and talking to another neurologist, it sounds like very tiny brain aneurysms are in some people, some of them never grow, some of them never become anything,” Worman explained. “But the best safeguard is the fact that I do know and that I should get another scan next year. We will just monitor the growth. And as long as there’s no growth, I should be fine.” Worman happened to find out her results around “the same time” as Kardashian, 45, publicly discussed her diagnosis of “a little aneurysm” during an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians. (Kardashian explained that her doctor speculated her brain aneurysm is likely related to “stress.”) After Worman’s experience with the simonONE MRI, her boyfriend underwent a similar preventative scan - and was diagnosed with a mass near his lung, which he is having removed in February. “This is probably a cheesy statement, but health is wealth,” Worman said. “Like, without your health, you can’t work. Without your health, you can’t take care of your kids. You really can’t do anything. I know it sounds scary, but it definitely has brought to light me researching things more, me thinking about my life, more day to day decisions, like, ‘Should I work out today? Should I eat healthy today? Should I go get fast food today?’ I think it’s made me think a lot more about, like, what I do daily to take care of myself.”

July 6, 2026

William Shatner is reflecting on his and his daughter’s past battles with cancer. The Star Trek actor, 95, sat down for an interview with TV Insider last week, per an article published Friday, July 3, and opened up about how he and his daughter Melanie - who he shares with ex-wife Gloria Rand - “both had, at the same time, a diagnosis of stage four cancer three years ago, and through the magic of medicine, we’re both cancer-free.” Coming close to death changed the Emmy Award winner, also dad to Leslie and Lisabeth, and his daughter’s outlook on life. “It sharpened our attention to each other and my whole family,” Shatner explained. “And also, what do you want to do with the remaining years?” Shedding more light on his cancer journey, the Boston Legal alum recalled how he found out he was ill. “When I was told I had Stage 4 melanoma, and the doctor, a friend of mine, I said I got this lump, and [he] put his doctor’s gentle fingers on my cheek, and he said to me, ‘Bill, you better get this out,’” Shatner recounted, per a TV Insider article published on Saturday, July 4. “With a kind of gravitas but not alarm, like a good doctor, and I went and got it out. It took two years of treatment to become cancer-free.” The Miss Congeniality star admitted he and his daughter had totally different reactions to their diagnoses, noting “she spent a year suffering” thinking “she was going to die.” “I, on the other hand, said, ‘Really? Stage 4?’ It didn’t occur to me that I was going to die. It didn’t occur to me that bad fortune was going to happen,” Shatner confessed. “At 95, I’m sensing the leaves are getting a little yellow and falling off the tree, but, OK! I didn’t fear dying because it didn’t occur to me that I was going to die. And that’s my attitude. Even as we speak. So what does that mean?” he asked. “I’m taking care of myself. It’s an attitude. I guess it’s acquired, but it may be inborn.” Making the most of life, Shatner currently has a podcast in the works with his daughter called No Time to Die.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: William Shatner, the iconic Star Trek actor, has been vocal about his support for COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and publicly shared his own vaccination [sic] experience.

July 1, 2026

Sixty-year-old Red Dragon Cartel frontman, Darren James Smith, has unfortunately been diagnosed with early onset dementia/Alzheimer’s. Smith. The following message was posted on Smith‘s Facebook page by his daughter Keely on June 24, 2026: “Hello everyone, this is Keely, Darren’s daughter. I want to make everyone aware that my father has been diagnosed with early onset dementia/Alzheimer’s. It’s coming on fast and I am aware of his strange behavior. I would like to apologize for any pictures/videos that may have been sent from my father. He is not in his right mind. With that being said I am shutting down his social media. If anyone would like to reach out to me with concerns feel free! This is being handled and not ignored- Keely”

July 6, 2026

Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson has hit a major obstacle in his yearslong quest to “defeat death.” The 48-year-old tech entrepreneur, who rose to fame for chronicling his extreme health routine curated to reduce his biological age, announced on social media last week that he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease. “My stomach is eating itself,” Johnson wrote in a June 30 post on X. He explained that he has autoimmune gastritis, in which his immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy cells in his stomach lining. He wrote that for years, he had been unaware he was dealing with the disease, but said that it was likely caused by his diet of fast food and sugary beverages in the years before he started biohacking his health routine, which included changes to his diet and sleep habits. Bryan Johnson’s biohacking journey was explored in the 2025 Netflix documentary, ‘Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever’. He wrote: “AIG causes irreversible damage: nutritional deficiency, anemia, and over a long horizon, elevated cancer risk. When AIG is discovered today, standard medical care concedes defeat, stating that nothing can be done except managing the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects.” Despite the irreversible effects, Johnson said he plans to “try and solve” the illness by monitoring several diagnostic tests, including ferritin and iron levels. His team is also planning to conduct repeated biopsies and develop treatments depending on the results. “In the age of AI, multiomics, and custom-built DNA, proteins, and cells, no condition should be presumed incurable simply because no one has yet tried to cure it with today’s stack,” he said. Johnson said he plans to ‘try and solve’ his illness, which is a chronic condition without a cure. After selling his tech company Braintree Venmo to Paypal for $800 million in 2013, Johnson has gone to extreme financial and physical lengths - including using his teenage son’s blood plasma in hopes of resetting his body’s age to 18 - in his pursuit of eternal youth, spending roughly $2 million a year. Johnson has adopted a holistic approach to stopping the aging process and follows a 1,977-calorie vegan diet. He also takes several supplements and medicines in his journey, some of which he sells on his “blueprint” website. His protocol, which is available on his site, addresses everything from dental hygiene to daily exercise to sauna advice. He refers to his anti-aging philosophy as “don’t die.” The entrepreneur has also undergone more invasive procedures including MRIs and colonoscopies. He shares his statistics online in order to remain the “most biologically measured person ever.”

Researcher’s note - In 2021, Johnson said, “Received the Moderna vaccine [sic] today. Amazed that one of my first OS Fund investments, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., would be injected into my body seven years later after scaling their mRNA efforts to confront a global pandemic. An unpredictable result of Zeroth Principle investing.” https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bryanrjohnson_received-the-moderna-vaccine-today-amazed-activity-6790704734152990720-Lhtz Later, Johnson regretted getting “vaccinated.” He said that the systems that produce science should provide data, not sway opinion. “They swayed my opinion. And that is an improper use of power.”

July 1, 2026

Nara Smith is opening up about how she’s been navigating her daughter’s cancer journey since the 2-year-old was diagnosed last year. On Wednesday, July 1, the influencer, 24, shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 28, learned about their daughter Whimsy Lou’s cancer “late last year” and that the toddler’s cancer “had spread” at the time when she was diagnosed. While Nara did not specify exactly what type of cancer Whimsy was diagnosed with, she shared that she and Lucky were told that Whimsy would need to come in and start chemo treatments “immediately.” “Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard,” she shared. “A lot of you have probably realized that I’ve been posting a little less and this is the reason why. Having found all of this out and navigating this while postpartum, also loving and caring for our other kids at home, also being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging,” she continued.

June 29, 2026

Shawn Finch [62], the husband of Alliya De Bastista and 90 Day Fiance face, announced his skin cancer diagnosis and that he needed to undergo surgery immediately. Shawn is a Hollywood man, stepping into Tinseltown as a celebrity hairstylist. The 90 Day Fiance star took to his Instagram to talk about his skin cancer while he walked his dog Maxwell in the park. In his posted clip, he looked very normal, but his health isn’t as good as one might think from the video alone. He gave a brief update about his podcast, Reality with Shawn. To undergo another Mohs surgery, scheduled for any day in the next cycle of weeks, he would have to pause his podcast. For the cover photo of the Reel, he used his last Mohs post-surgery picture and advised fans to wear sunscreen daily.

Researcher’s note – Shawn Finch was working in Hollywood between 2022-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

July 6, 2026

San Diego [CA] City Councilmember and U.S. congressional candidate Marni von Wilpert announced that she underwent a “successful surgery” last week for early-stage breast cancer. In a news release, von Wilpert said her prognosis “is excellent” and the cure rate for her type is 99%. A routine mammogram detected the cancer - described as stage 2, grade 1 - in late spring, said von Wilpert, who has represented District 5 since late 2020. The surgery “showed no further abnormalities or spread,” von Wilpert added. The 43-year-old councilmember is the Democratic nominee in the race for the 48th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Von Wilpert said she is continuing “to campaign for Congress full-time and serve her City Council constituents throughout her diagnosis and treatment.”