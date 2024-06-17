SPAIN

Circus spectator has heart attack after volunteering for knife throwing act

December 31, 2023

A brave circus spectator has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected heart attack during the knife throwing act. The volunteer, described as a man in his 30s, was asked to take off his shirt and was blindfolded before being strapped to a moving board. He agreed to take part in the stunt at El Circo De Los Horrores in Zaragoza, Spain, on Friday evening – but while the first knife throw was a success, he collapsed before the second knife could be flung. The circus show was called off and the audience were asked to leave before the volunteer was rushed to hospital. He was reportedly admitted to an intensive care unit but his current condition is not yet known. Some spectators reportedly thought the drama was part of the act before organisers began using microphones to ask doctors to come on stage.

Link

ITALY

Guitarist hit by heart attack during concert, saved by doctors in the audience

June 3, 2024

La Spezia (Liguria) - On Saturday evening the guitarist of a local band, "Five Dot Eight", Fabio Alinovi, collapsed to the ground during a concert in Porto Mirabello. Thankfully the presence of some young doctors, an anesthesiologist and other doctors present in the audience and in the restaurants of the area, did everything for the sixty-three-year-old musician, which ended for the best. Alinovi was playing the guitar when he collapsed on the guitar and pedals. They were moments of panic on stage, the two singers stopped and two people under the stage turned him face up, then the arrival of the medical staff who were there for the concert gave CPR in turn waiting for the arrival of the paramedics first and the ambulance then. All engaged, with great professionalism and the help of the defibrillator before intubating the patient. The man was awakened for a moment, after about half an hour, and so, after the long respectful silence of the many present, a liberating applause was released. Now Fabio Alinovi is well, with great relief of his wife and son. He himself lets him know from the hospital, where he is admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Link

Maestro Giacomo Sagripanti becomes ill while conducting 'Madama Butterfly' at the Petruzzelli: opera suspended for 10 minutes

March 6, 2024

The conductor suddenly falls ill and the opera is interrupted. It happened on the evening of March 5th at the Petruzzelli theater in Bari: a repeat of Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly was on stage, Giacomo Sagripanti was conducting the orchestra and fainted. Everything stopped, the maestro - who has Abruzzo origins, is 42 years old and in his career has stood on the podium at the Valle d'Itria Festival in Martina Franca several times - was immediately helped by some musicians, and then by a doctor. There were minutes of apprehension among the artists and spectators, the theater was full in every row of seats and the opera was almost at its conclusion, in the third and final act.

It may have been the tiredness - Madama Butterfly lasts two hours and 35 minutes - the pressure for the role, despite Sagripanti having a consolidated international career, it may have been the commitment required by the staging, whose debut at the Petruzzelli was a matinee on 3rd March. The fact is that Sagripanti necessarily had to stop, but then he didn't want to give up. He recovered, and after about ten minutes he returned to his place to conduct the orchestra and complete the work. He was greeted with applause, and is now fine.

Link

Sudden illness on stage for the VIP of Mediaset, "Thanks to the rescuers of 118". How is the famous actress now?

February 26, 2024

Now the alarm has turned off, but there were moments of panic for Katia Follesa, 48 years old, and her audience. On stage at the Orfeo theater, the comedian, radio host, and known face of Mediaset, collapsed on stage, a victim of one of those "sudden illness" that seem to have become the norm. And this time, fortunately, without serious consequences. Katia reassured everyone with a post on her Instagram profile: "I’m really sorry, I apologize immensely to the Taranto audience." What happened: The show lasted a few minutes because the illness intervened almost immediately. Obviously many were worried about the actress. Thus, Katia Follesa has intervened again on Instagram to reassure about her health condition, as we read on the Tag24 portal. The actress, in a story, said: "I’m a little better! Thanks", but she preferred not to dwell on the details of what happened.

Link

Daniel Portas, former director of Caldas Music Band, dies

February 8, 2024

His heart could unfortunately not bear it, and early this Wednesday Daniel Portas, 47, who for ten years had led the Caldas Municipal Music Band, died. His death has caused deep sorrow, not only in the region of Pontevedra, but also in that of Santiago de Compostela, in whose municipal band he was soloist trombone. Portas suffered a heart attack at the end of last year, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery in Vigo. It was last December 18 when, on the stage of the Pazo da Cultura in Pontevedra, he felt unwell and lost consciousness. The musician had just conducted the Xoven Symphony Orchestra of the city of Lérez. He was then treated, underwent surgery, and died while awaiting a heart transplant.

Link

INDIA

Man suddenly fell while dancing in Bhajan Sandhya, died

May 17, 2024

Jhalawar - Cases of heart attack are seen in the country while dancing, while eating, while sleeping. One such case has come from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, in which a person posted as Junior Assistant in Gram Panchayat died suddenly due to heart attack while dancing. Johraj Nagar, junior assistant of Moikala Gram Panchayat of Kota district, was dancing in Bhajan Sashya, dancing while showering flowers. Meanwhile, while dancing, Jodhraj suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage. Jodhraj was about 43 years old. Other people immediately reached him and picked him up and took him to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead in the hospital. A video of the incident of falling on the stage while dancing has surfaced, in which it can be seen how Jodhraj suddenly falls on the stage.

Link

Marathi veteran actor Satish Joshi passes away while performing on stage

May 12, 2024

Marathi TV veteran Satish Joshi tragically collapsed and passed away on May 12 while performing on stage during an event. The incident took place at the Brahmin Sabha in Girgaon, around 11 o'clock, following which Joshi fell ill and was immediately rushed to Harikrishna Das Hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last shortly after.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stage artist collapse s during performance in Yelahanka, dies

May 4, 2024

Bengaluru - A 72-year-old stage artist collapsed during his performance after suffering a cardiac arrest and died at Satanur village in Yelahanka, in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased artist is N Munikempanna. The artist came on stage last night and died on the stage playing the role of ‘Shakuni’ from Mahabharata. Munikempanna performed actively in the drama till midnight, then suddenly collapsed and died around 1am. Munikempanna was a retired lecturer and was also the president of the 28th Sahitya Sammelana held at Devanahalli. Munikempanna leaves behind a huge fan following.

Link

The bier got up before the doli: The bride died on the stage of Jaymala, the groom became unconscious, happiness turned into screaming

February 27, 2024

Punjab - It was the wedding of Neelam Rani, daughter of Jai Chand, resident of village Swahwala. After many wedding rituals had been completed, the bride suddenly started feeling nervous and the doctor was called. After some time, the bride felt better, and she was brought on stage for Jayamala. After the garland, the bride sat on the sofa on the stage and suddenly became unconscious. Within no time, the bride died on the stage itself. On hearing the news of the bride's death, the groom fainted and fell on the stage. The relatives got the groom admitted to the local hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Poet Suffers Heart Attack, Collapses On Stage While Reciting Poetry During Event In Uttarakhand's Pantnagar

January 29, 2024

Pantnagar - A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a poet suffered heart attack and collapsed on stage while reciting poetry in Uttarakhand's Pantnagar. The poet was reciting poetry at the Pantnagar Kavya Mahotsav which was organised in Pantnagar. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the elderly man is reciting poetry on stage in front of huge crowd inside an auditorium of a university. The man suddenly collapsed on stage during the program and fell on another man who was sitting behind him on the stage. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. There are reports that the man was rushed to a hospital nearby and his health status in not ascertained yet. The incidents of people losing their lives due to heart attacks are on the rise in the country.

Link

Man Dies By Heart attack : Happiness turns into mourning! The person playing the role of Hanuman in Ramlila in Bhiwani, Haryana dies of heart attack

January 22, 2024

There was a kind of celebration today in Ram's city Ayodhya regarding the consecration of life. In Bhiwani, Haryana, a person who was playing the role of Hanuman in Ramlila for the last 25 years, suffered a heart attack. Due to which the person died in agony on the stage itself. Harish Kumar was playing his role in the program, regarding the consecration of Ram temple. At the same time, Harish Kumar had a heart attack and died. It can be seen in the video that he bowed his head at the feet of Lord Ram. Fell down just like that. However, for some time the Ramlila Committee as well as the audience were considering his acting as unconscious. But when he did not get up from the stage for some time, when people picked him up from the stage, he fell unconscious. After which people took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The entire program turned into a sad affair after Harish Kumar suffered a heart attack during the program. People are shocked about his death. Harish Kumar's fans are remembering him and paying tribute.

No age reported.

Link