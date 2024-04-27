CANADA

St. Catharines woman who fell ill in Jamaica back home in hospital

April 18, 2024

After days of worry and frustration, Shannon Horner was at her mother’s side at St. Catharines Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Her 65-year-old mother, Kelly Beckerley-Murphy, suffered respiratory failure during a vacation in Jamaica on April 7, and spent 10 days in a hospital in Montego Bay as her family struggled to get her transferred back home while dealing with contradictory information about the availability of hospital beds in Ontario to accommodate her. “She’s still on life-support, but she’s with us,” her daughter said.

BRAZIL

TV cameraman has heart attack in front of Emergency Care Unit

April 12, 2024

Last night we were in front of the Emergency Care Unit recording a report, Paulo and I, we were talking to the population when he began to feel bad. Next to us was Dr. Lebrão, who even though he was not a doctor at the unit, gave the first aid measures, and quickly took him on a wheeled trolley inside the Emergency Care Unit. Immediately he was attended by Dr. Marilla who identified that at that moment he was having a heart attack.

UNITED KINGDOM

Peter Frampton continues to rock on despite crippling muscle disease

April 16, 2024

Despite Peter Frampton‘s battle with a crippling disease, Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) — an autoimmune condition characterized by persistent muscle inflammation, progressive weakness, and degeneration — the singer has refused to slow down as he continues to wow his fans with his stage presence and fight on. The musician will turn 74 later this month and has also made the ballot as a candidate for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune, Frampton revealed that IBM has significantly affected his ability to fully control his fingers, a skill he once had mastered.

Lucy Rose: Singer couldn't lift her baby after collapsing

April 16, 2024

Shortly after giving birth to her first child, singer-songwriter Lucy Rose went to lift her son out of his cot when she collapsed. For what seemed like an eternity, she lay on the floor in agony with her back spasming. Over the coming weeks, the pain only got worse. Her GP was no help, either. "Every time I'd go in and it was the same thing," she says. "I'd be yelping in pain, then he'd prod my back and say, 'There's nothing wrong here - back pain is part and parcel of having a baby'. Eventually, she went to a chiropractor. It was a big mistake. "They cracked my back and it was the worst pain I've ever experienced," she says. "I was immediately like, 'That can't have been right, I'm going to be sick immediately'." Looking back, she thinks that might have been the point where several of her vertebrae broke. The 34-year-old entered the public eye as a backing vocalist for Bombay Bicycle Club, before striking out as a solo artist with albums like Work It Out and Like I Used To, straddling the worlds of acoustic folk and laid-back, adult pop. Her 2019 album, No Words Left, got the best reviews of her career. But two years later, housebound with pain, the very thought of music was too much to bear. "I couldn't listen to anything," she says. "It wasn't a comfort and it wasn't going to help me. I was like, 'Please turn it off'." After three months of trying to convince doctors that something was wrong, Rose's husband paid for a private MRI scan. The results showed she had broken her back in eight places. She was diagnosed with a rare form of pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO), a condition that weakens the bones and can lead to fractures. After a second scan, Rose was told her bone density was that of a 110-year-old. "It's quite shocking, isn't it?" she says. The condition, which is thought to affect just one in 100,000 women, was also severely isolating. "Every movement made me think of it. Even breathing would make me think of it. But you feel like a broken record when you talk about it all the time. After a while you become more and more closed in."

Labour MP announces cancer diagnosis

April 18, 2024

One of Labour's MPs has revealed she has skin cancer in a post on social media. Karin Smyth [59], who represents Bristol South, said in a thread on X this afternoon (18 April) that she was diagnosed after having surgery on her leg last November. "I received a melanoma diagnosis before Christmas and recently had a second operation as part of a preventative treatment plan," the Shadow Health Minister said. "This means that as Parliament returns this week after the Easter break, I will be continuing my recovery at home in Bristol, ahead of further potential treatment." Whilst away from Westminster her constituency office will continue to operate as normal, she says, while she has secured permission to vote in parliament remotely, which is known as voting by proxy.

Long Melford player Lewis Brennan recovering after ‘cardiac incident’ at Hadleigh United as response of club officials praised

April 17, 2024

Long Melford have confirmed midfielder Lewis Brennan [25] is recovering from a ‘cardiac incident’ that saw last Tuesday’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division game at Hadleigh United abandoned. Manager David Hennessey said the player who has also had spells at Halstead Town and Cornard United, ahead of joining them from Wivenhoe Town in October, 2022, is currently being restricted to ‘light exercise and undergoing further tests’. He said the incident which occurred before half-time was not a heart attack or a cardiac arrest but that a defibrillator was used to provide readings and monitor him until the first responder arrived. Melford released a statement praising ‘some stellar treatment from physios and officials from both clubs’ before he was taken to hospital.

Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire from cycling at 22

April 16, 2024

Anna Shackley has been forced to retire from cycling due to a cardiac arrhythmia, it was revealed on Tuesday. The Scottish SD Worx-Protime rider finished second at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes last year and was a former under-23 British time trial champion. She was also third in the under-23 category at the World Championships last August, in her home city of Glasgow. However, after a series of tests, the 22-year-old has been forced to leave elite sport, her team announced. "We are very sorry to see Anna's cycling career end like this," Danny Stam, the team's directeur sportif said on Tuesday. "She was one of the bigger talents in the women's peloton. We saw in recent years that she was making good progress and we believed she could grow to the top of the world." The press release from SD Worx-Protime said that Shackley was diagnosed with an arrhythmia in January, and she had a heart screening at the Maxima Medisch Centrum in Veldhoven in collaboration with the SD Worx-Protime's medical team following this. After more tests the decision to end her cycling career was taken. "To say I'm devastated would be a huge understatement," Shackley wrote on Instagram later on Tuesday afternoon. "Cycling has been my entire life for as long as I can remember and unfortunately it has come to a premature ending.”

English tourist suffers illness while on vacation in Italy, saved by coast guard

April 18, 2024

While on a cruise ship Aurora, an English tourist suffered a serious illness. He is 72. The coast guard of Porto Santo Stefano was crucial in saving the man's life. The trip went from Civitavecchia to Genova. Near the island of Giglio a radio signal was sent, that medical intervention was needed for a passenger. It was stated, the man was in such condition, that the staff on board could not provide help. The radio centre of Livorno received the message and immediately sent out the Porto Santo Stefano coastal guard, to save the man's life. The critical condition of the man, made it impossible to transport him by helicopter, so the ship went out and reached the Aurora in less than 40 minutes. The man was brought on board and immediately transported to hospital, saving his life.

Mom uses CPR to save newborn after voice wakes her, telling her ‘look at the baby’

April 17, 2024

A UK mom says she used CPR to save her newborn son, who had stopped breathing in the middle of the night — and she’s now trying to raise awareness about the importance of learning the lifesaving procedure. Last year, Lucy Robin, 35, welcomed Sophie and her twin brother Sammie, who had to be hospitalized in the NICU for nine days after he was born without a heartbeat. When he was finally sent home, "Everything was clinically fine," the London mom told SWNS. "But I had a gut feeling that something wasn't right with him." When he was 17 days old, Robin said she put Sammie to sleep and went to bed herself, but shortly afterwards, "I sat bolt upright in bed. I didn’t even wake up slowly. I literally sat up straight away,” she told the outlet, adding, “As I sat up I remember a voice in my head saying, ‘Look at the baby.'” Robin said Sammie was blue, and when she picked him up “his hands were freezing cold” and he had “a tiny trickle of blood by his nose.” She woke up her husband Patrick, and said she thought Sammie was dead — before realizing, “I need to do something." Robin began doing CPR while her husband called for an ambulance. In the seven minutes it took for emergency services to arrive, "I got his breathing back but not fully, he was taking a breath once every thirty seconds," Robin told SWNS. "I was giving CPR and the next minute my house was full of paramedics and police," Robin said. Sammie was hospitalized for four weeks — and although his mom says doctors aren’t sure what caused him to go into cardiac arrest, he and his sister just celebrated their first birthday.

Pregnant woman, 24, mistook lymphoma symptoms for severe morning sickness until she found ‘golf ball-sized’ tumor in neck

April 12, 2024

Caitlin McAlinden, 24, assumed her worsening symptoms were due to her pregnancy, but then at the 5-month-mark, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Since the cancer of the lymph system, which is part of the immune system, can mimic hormonal changes, the expectant mother assumed her nausea, fatigue, and even her lump in neck were all related. "This isn't the pregnancy I was hoping for — I haven't felt well this entire time," McAlinden shared via SWNS news agency to Yahoo Life. "Everything I want to do after my baby is born has to be on pause due to the chemo." After a first trimester of severe sickness, it wasn't until Christmas Day that McAlinden realized she was losing weight instead of gaining (nearly 30 pounds).

IRELAND

Rugby community rallies for talented player after ‘devastating’ diagnosis

April 18, 2024

A former player for Young Munster RFC, Sean Rigney had recently “made his mark” on Sydney’s rugby scene, before his journey took a devastating turn. Originally from Ballinagar in Co Offaly, the young man recently fell ill and was hospitalised. Rapidly, his condition deteriorated, as he was diagnosed with MRSA, a methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus - a type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This led to the need for open-heart surgery.

