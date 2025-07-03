As some of you know, for years now I’ve been helping Amal Arafa, a nurse in Gaza, and her family, whose lives under Israeli bombardment (with American complicity) have been sheer hell—as her photos here make horribly apparent (for those who’ve somehow managed not to see such things throughout the Western media).

Below is Amal’s plea for matching funds, as someone has contributed $1500 on the condition that Amal use it to troll for further gifts of $50. I’m making such a donation, and I hope that some of you are also willing, and can afford, to do the same.

First, however, here’s a note I just received from her about the latest in the neighborhood where she’s now living:

This morning they bombed people waiting for aid in the name of the Gaza Association, affiliated with the American government, until now, since the arrival of this American company with heavily armed soldiers, firing bullets, smoke, and pepper gas. And the Israeli army from afar kills 40 to 50 people every day...the number has reached 700 people in just two weeks in this place...near the Gaza Charitable Society affiliated with the United States.

Before reading Amal’s plea, I urge you to glance at the photos she’s lately sent. If you want to claim that they’re just “propaganda,” you may keep it yourself.

Dear Supporters,

This is Amal writing to

thank you for your past help and hoping you can

donate a bit more for the month of July. I have a $1500 offer.

If just 30 you will match that

offer at $50 each, that would give us $3000 for food and water

for July. The reason we need

this much is because food is scarce and the money brokers

take a 40% cut, which turns the $1500 offer into only $600..

We also need this

to protect ourselves from going out.

Death now is in the markets and places to shop

and charge phones.

My friend Ameera's son was killed while

bringing his phone from the phone charging point.

Believe me, we are in dire need.

Thank you for your big and small donations and

for supporting us. Please write if you have any

questions.

Sincerely,

Amal Arafa

https://givegetfunds.com/campaign/165/save-a-family-of-flee-gaza

https://gogetfunding.com/support-my-cause-and-the-cause-of-my-family

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/wawia969