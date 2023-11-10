My wife, Amy Smiley, and my sons Lou and Billy, are working on a documentary that tells my story—Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller. They’re charting my trajectory from literary scholarship, back in the Seventies, to film and media criticism, democratic activism and, especially, the study of propaganda in this brave new world pervaded by it. This film will note the many controversies that my work has sparked over the years, feature reminiscences by friends and allies, and, overall, illuminate the cultural and political history of America since the Sixties. (Filmmakers John Kirby and Libby Handros, of The Press and the Public Project, are serving as consultants.)

It is an ambitious—and, I think, important—project, and one not likely to be taken on by anybody else. I’m therefore posting this announcement in the hope that you will help us fund it.

Thank you for considering it. Here is the link to the fundraiser:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GB13W