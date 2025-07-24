News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Kirsten Thiel P
8h

It has to stop for the whole of humanity. I feel we are slowly rotting from the inside out.

Mattie
6h

The horrors being visited up Gaza by the criminal psychopaths running the Israeli and American governments are planned next for Americans. Starvation is the end game for us all. Maybe when Americans are starving themselves they will feel a shred of remorse at not stopping this genocide in Gaza. Sick sick sick sick. Israel has been controlling America since Mossad and CIA murdered Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. What the fuck can we do about it? I've called and emailed my asshole senators and reps in Wisconsin.

