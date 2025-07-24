The only thing more nauseating than the ongoing genocide in Gaza is the readiness of Israel’s Zionist defenders—Jews and Christians alike—to jeer the overwhelming evidence of daily slaughter and deliberate famine, jeering it as “Hamas propaganda.”

There are some urgent points to make against that genocidal claim.

First, all such accomplices to Netanyahu’s flagrant war crimes are actually half-right, since any systematic effort to move millions to a certain thought or action (or inaction) is propaganda—which needn’t necessarily be false. (The word “propaganda” was a term coined by the Vatican four centuries ago, not as a synonym for “lies,” but—on the contrary—to refer to the Church’s efforts to spread the truth, against the devilish doctrines of the Reformation.) Thus I don’t mind acknowledging that my work on this Substack is often propaganda, too, since its frequent purpose is to open people’s eyes to certain awful wrongs, so that those wrongs will end, and their perpetrators finally come to justice.

However, while (technically) correct in calling much of the atrocious news from Gaza “propaganda,” Israel’s fire-breathing champions are dead-wrong in asserting—over and over, and over, and over—that the abundant evidence of genocide is “Hamas propaganda,” there being no evidence that all those daily images of carnage and starvation have been crafted and disseminated by Hamas, however Hamas may or may not benefit from all that grisly spectacle. Certainly the journalists in Gaza, and the other formal monitors of the destruction there, don’t need any Hamas operative(s) to feed them such horrific images, in a ghetto starving under constant heavy fire (which also has, to date, killed over 170 journalists).

As for the sights I’ve posted here (and not just today), I can attest that there is no Hamas connection whatsoever, since I’ve received them from some Palestinian nurses struggling there (women whom I’ve known for years), and not at all politically, but medically, and who see Hamas as enablers of their misery, “hiding while the children die” (as one nurse put it bitterly). In short, these images are genuine, recorded on the spot by local residents, and, therefore, not cunning “propaganda” fakes, contrary to the “Christian” ravings of Mike Huckabee, the tribal rants of Alan Dershowitz (who seems to have topped off his education at Yale Law School with some training by the IDF Spokespersons Unit), and the fierce denials by some few of my readers.

Here it is worth noting that this tactic of dismissing real mass murder as a propaganda fantasy dates back to the Thirties, when everyone remembered how, throughout the first world war, the Allies had successfully portrayed the Kaiser as a devil, and his troops as avid specialists in hellish tortures—impaling babies on bayonets, cutting off the breasts of nurses, crucifying a Canadian soldier, and even rendering the corpses of their own fallen comrades, so the fat could then be used for making candles, nitroglycerine and other stuff essential to Germany’s war effort.

Not long after the war, such wild lies were exposed as such throughout the West, as some erstwhile propagandists came out with the truth about their recent work—confessions that outraged the public, imbuing them with a new incredulity toward such horrendous stories told by their own governments. Although such mass skepticism was, of course, a good thing, by and large, it also served, ironically, to help Dr. Goebbels and his staff convince the world that the Nazis’ real crimes were fabrications, too, which they contemptuously called “atrocity propaganda” (Atrozitätspropaganda). Their use of this deceptive trick began with Hitler’s rise in 1933, when Brownshirts would routinely murder Jews (among others), and did so with a new impunity, since everybody knew that all such tales were lies. As Hitler’s war on European Jewry heated up, and culminated in the vast extermination process, it was always possible to represent the horror as another propaganda lie by those intent on Germany’s destruction.

And now we have Israel’s defenders taking that same line, to deny the ongoing genocide in Gaza—a genocide that must stop now, for the sake not only of the Palestinians still living there, but for Israel as well, and Jewish people everywhere.

From a nurse in Gaza:

These are three children who were playing in the street. The planes bombed them.

This morning, 40 people were killed while waiting for aid. There is no food or drink here.

We are dying trying to get flour because it costs $1000. It is difficult, very difficult here. Please stand with us.

All the animals are dying, too.

How to make a donation:

Dear Supporters,

This is Amal writing to

thank you for your past help and hoping you can

donate a bit more for the month of July. I have a $1500 offer.

If just 30 you will match that

offer at $50 each, that would give us $3000 for food and water

for July. The reason we need

this much is because food is scarce and the money brokers

take a 40% cut, which turns the $1500 offer into only $600..

We also need this

to protect ourselves from going out.

Death now is in the markets and places to shop

and charge phones.

My friend Ameera’s son was killed while

bringing his phone from the phone charging point.

Believe me, we are in dire need.

Thank you for your big and small donations and

for supporting us. Please write if you have any

questions.

Sincerely,

Amal Arafa

https://givegetfunds.com/campaign/165/save-a-family-of-flee-gaza

https://gogetfunding.com/support-my-cause-and-the-cause-of-my-family

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/wawia969