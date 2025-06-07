Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

BRAZIL

Lula is rushed to hospital after sudden illness in Brasilia – what is happening to the president's health?

May 29, 2025

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva [79] needed urgent medical attention on Monday (26/5), in Brasilia, after presenting symptoms of vertigo caused by a labyrinthitis condition [inflammatory condition of the inner ear]. He was taken to the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, where he underwent blood and imaging tests. According to medical bulletin, the results were within normal range. The episode again raises the alarm about the state of health of the president, who has already faced recent problems. In October 2024, he suffered a fall in the bathroom, which resulted in skull surgery in December to stem internal bleeding.

Researcher's note - March 2023: To mark the launch of the campaign, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine against Covid-19 [sic]. The vaccine [sic] was applied by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is a medical doctor, at an event attended by health authorities and an old acquaintance of the Brazilian population, who had been missing in recent years: Zé Gotinha, a friendly, drop-shaped doll created in 1986 to make vaccination [sic] campaigns more appealing to children : Link

Vice president Geraldo Alckmin hastily admitted to hospital because he “did not feel well.”

May 30, 2025

Vice president Geraldo Alckmin [72] was hastily admitted to the Syrian-Lebanese hospital in Brasilia on Thursday (29/5). Chief Minister Sidônio Palmeira told us that Alckmin was hospitalized because he “did not feel well.”

UNITED KINGDOM

British MMA star reveals 'life or death' health situation which made her 'body shut down' - as she prepares to make long-awaited return to the cage

May 10, 2025

British MMA prospect Sammy-Jo Luxton detailed a harrowing medical emergency that left her fearing for her life and almost ended her career. The Manchester Top Team-trained fighter is set to make her long-awaited PFL debut on Saturday night when the promotion travels to the SSE Arena in Belfast for the first time. Luxton had been scheduled to make her promotional debut in June of last year before undergoing a significant ordeal that threatened to put paid to a promising start to her professional MMA career. After undergoing emergency surgery for a cysts in her ovaries, the former kickboxer developed sepsis following complications with the operation. The 26-year-old was forced to into an extended hospital stay after her body temperature rose to 42C. 'My body completely shut down, everything was a blur by that point,' Luxton told BBC Sport. 'That completely wiped my year out so it was about trying to build my strength up slowly but surely afterwards.'

NETHERLANDS

Freek from Dutch musical duo Suzan & Freek has metastatic lung cancer: "No chance of recovery"

May 27, 2025

Freek Rikkerink (32), known to us from the Dutch musical duo Suzan & Freek, has metastatic lung cancer. He announced this together with his partner Suzan Stortelder (32) on social media. There is no chance of recovery anymore. Remarkable: in the sad news, the couple announces that Suzan is pregnant. "We hope to welcome our child together at the end of this year. We are going to enjoy the time we have been granted together for as long as possible, even though we don't know how long that will be." The musician couple immediately stops performing and stops all work. Their performance in the Sportpaleis on 7 June was also cancelled. The Antwerp concert hall sends an email to everyone who bought a ticket. All fans will automatically get their money back.

DENMARK

TV host Tobias Hansen collapsed with cardiac arrest: Saved by his 12-year-old son

June 1, 2025

Here she was also able to report that Tobias Hansen was recovering after good help from skilled doctors and nurses as well as a cardiologist who quickly arrived at the scene. Now Tobias Hansen himself puts into words what happened on that fateful Friday, when he fell during a walk with his two sons, Mio, 2 years old, and Hugo, 12 years old – and that it was his eldest son's quick reaction that saved his life. The TV host is immediately taken to Aalborg Hospital, and it was not until three days later that they managed to wake him up again. Tobias Hansen says that he has now had a defibrillator implanted.

SERBIA

Novak Djokovic physio given emergency surgery at French Open as star left 'concerned'

May 30, 2025

Novak Djokovic revealed his friend and physio Miljan Amanovic has undergone emergency surgery during the French Open. The 24-time Grand Slam winner reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating home star Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 7-6. But in the Serbian section of his press conference, Djokovic revealed: "Unfortunately, Miljan is in the hospital. He had a serious situation today and underwent surgery. I wouldn't want to go into more detail than that. We're all very concerned. He's currently stable, but the situation isn't ideal. He'll have to stay in the hospital for a few days. We're all worried. I hope everything will be alright."

No age reported.

INDIA

Update to our previous report:

Shocking: Top Heroine Diagnosed With Liver Cancer

May 29, 2025

Dipika Kakar [38] has boldly shared her diagnosis of Stage 2 liver cancer and the TV industry and fans are pouring in with support. Known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and her recent appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Dipika shared her journey on Instagram. She said a visit to the hospital for stomach pain led to the shocking discovery of a tennis ball sized tumour in her liver which was later confirmed to be malignant.

CHINA

Actress Joe Chen goes for immediate appendix surgery after diagnosis

May 30, 2025

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen was thinking about work even when she was unwell. The 46-year-old disclosed on Instagram Stories on May 28 that she had had diarrhoea and a stomachache for the past few days. When she went to the hospital, she was diagnosed with appendicitis. The actress decided to undergo an operation the same day to avoid affecting upcoming work commitments.

Researcher's Note – Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found the following increased risk 42 days post vax: 40% Appendicitis: Link

AUSTRALIA

Australian Surfer India Robinson returns after concussions and 'debilitating' endometriosis

June 11, 2025

India Robinson has been sidelined for close to a year to recover from repeated concussions and endometriosis surgery. In a common tale for many women, after years of unexplained pain, the 24-year-old discovered she had stage three endometriosis, and a cyst on her left ovary. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body.

Rugby league icon Ian Roberts shares sad diagnosis, wants Run It Straight trend banned

June 3, 2025

Rugby league icon Ian Roberts has revealed a sad health diagnosis and pleaded for the Run It Straight trend to be banned, issuing a warning about the long term effects of the controversial trend. Roberts, who became the first professional rugby league player to come out as gay 30 years ago, revealed he had recently been diagnosed with epilepsy. “There are consequences long-term,” the 60-year-old told Nine’s Today on Tuesday, reflecting on his footy career. “In the last 12 months I’ve had a bit of an issue myself. I was just recently diagnosed … with epilepsy. I reckon the damage I did to myself was not taking the shots (tackles), it was making the shots. I’m good, I just started a new process with medication which has really helped.”

‘It's rough': Kath and Kim star has cancer

May 29, 2025

Prominent Australians are backing much-loved comedian Magda Szubanski after she revealed her diagnosis with an "obscure" cancer. The Kath and Kim star announced she had stage-four mantle cell lymphoma, describing it as a "rare and fast-moving blood cancer". Szubanski went public with the diagnosis in an Instagram post today in which her head was shaved, saying it was in preparation for her treatment in which it would fall out. In her typical, positive style, the 64-year-old smiled and laughed throughout her video, at one point cackling as she exclaimed "what are you gonna do? I won't sugar-coat it, it's rough," she wrote of her diagnosis. "But I'm hopeful. I'm being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I've never felt more held by the people around me."

NEW ZEALAND

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Comedian Dai Henwood on ONZM happiness after ‘heavy month’

June 2, 2025

Auckland - Dai Henwood apologises in advance for woozy replies to congratulatory messages. All going well, tomorrow he will be in surgery. The comedian with stage-four cancer has today been named an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising. He’s super stoked. But first, “a couple of complications” to deal with. “It’s nothing major. It’s just I’ve had fluid around my heart and lungs . . . which is frustrating because the new chemo drug I’m on is actually working very well.” The operation scheduled for tomorrow is “basically draining the fluid with a view to it not coming back ... unfortunately, as anyone with cancer, or associated with cancer would know, it’s never an easy road. Just as you think everything’s going great, there’s a curveball”. Henwood was heading to hospital when he received a message about the King’s Birthday Honour.

No age reported.

