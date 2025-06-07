News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

INGRID C DURDEN
6h

It is IMO beyond believable, that doctors tell people, that their illness is 'untreatable'. Learn to live with it. Go home and die. There are several non-allopathic treatments that probably have not even been tried. You see Scott Adams throw the towel in the ring one third into a treatment. You see a 32 year old give up, stop living and go sit home to wait for death??? there are several treatments available that even don't need a doctor - Moerman and Budwig are only 2. There are also several others. At 32, you should not give up ! If you are 80 - or even 70 - you might think, well I do not want to give up my sugary treats, my meat, my habitual diet. But when you are still at the start of life, you should give everything available a chance. Special like them with a baby underway.

Turfseer
7h

What happens when a jaded IT guy and his snarky AI take on the Church of Virology? Protocol Override is a satirical romp through PCR cults, fake science, and collapsing narratives. Read it here: https://turfseer.substack.com/p/protocol-override

