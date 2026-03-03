Posted just today, this back-and-forth on “Propaganda in Focus,” a publication by the Organisation for Propaganda Studies (OPS), deals partly with our documentary Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller (now in production), and partly with aspects of the propaganda that has been ruining the world for decades (in fact, for centuries), and especially since 2020.

I strongly recommend the work of OPS, a global group devoted to promoting bold and thorough propaganda study throughout Academia, which—like journalism— has largely shied away from looking into propaganda here and now, in favor of such “safe” material as the output of the Bolsheviks and Nazis, and/or such past domestic episodes as World War I and “McCarthyism.” You may find OPS’s website at https://propagandastudies.org.

3/3/2026: A Talk About ‘Reading the World’: A Dialogue with Mark Crispin Miller and Amy Smiley

Daniel Broudy’s synopsis:

This dialogue features an interview with Professor Mark Crispin Miller and Dr. Amy Smiley, a practicing psychotherapist in New York City who has taken up additonal duties in directing a new documentary film. In this dialogue, Amy and Mark discuss the contemporary social and political climate in the United States, the rise of ‘cancel culture’ with its strange taboos on particular terms and points of view all of which inspired the film’s development. The documentary is a plea for people to save the republic by exercising their rights to think and speak independently, outside the pre-approved boundaries set by the dominant institutions. It is a long overdue look at the life and times of patriot and public intellectual Mark Crispin Miller — a life-long advocate for telling the truth, for following the evidence to empirical reality, even at the risk of personal comfort and position. The interview invites audience members to join in, support the film’s development, and to also take up the cause of securing our shared civil liberties for posterity’s sake.

Amy and Mark are gracious for donations to this effort. You can watch and share trailer and donate here:

https://www.readingtheworldmovie.com

Audience members may also be interested in Mark’s ongoing reseach here: