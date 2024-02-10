Pumping out "content" without dissent is like serving Diet Coke and Twinkies every day, while gorging on it, too
"American Poem"—Amy Smiley's latest paperjam—is a surrealist take on the bad diet pushed on us by the state, its "social media" and "our free press," filling all of us with tasteless emptiness
Can you spot the radical poem that someone posted in the first days of the Internet?
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pumping out "content" without dissent is like serving Diet Coke and Twinkies every day, while gorging on it, too
Harvard University Renews COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Joining 69 Other Schools…
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/harvard-renews-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-joining-69-other-schools
Pure Insanity!!!
Not sure if I spot a poem but I spot MC5. We just lost Wayne Kramer, who was the only surviving member of that band.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-vCEFikGgc