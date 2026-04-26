A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

April 20, 2026

ATLANTA, GA - Actor Quinton Aaron [41] is opening up about a spinal stroke that turned his world upside down. In an exclusive with ABC News, he also revealed the shocking discovery he made about his marriage during his recovery. Aaron, who first gained fame for his breakthrough performance opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side,” collapsed at his home in Atlanta earlier this year. His family had to put him on life support. They later learned that Aaron suffered from a spinal stroke. A spinal stroke happens when a blood clot or bleeding interrupt blood flow in your spinal cord, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can be fatal or cause permanent damage to a spinal cord. Aaron told ABC News’ Steve Osunsami that he spent four days in a coma and couldn’t breathe on his own for a month. Aaron said he is now focused on his recovery and managing his diabetes, which doctors say was a contributing factor for his stroke. The doctors told Aaron it could take months or up to a year for him to learn to walk again. But he remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

Researcher’s note – Quinton Aaron was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 19, 2026

“Facts of Life” alum Mindy Cohn revealed she has been secretly battling cancer for a second time. “Have been off social media for awhile ‘cuz i [sic] had to go kick cancer’s ass,” the actress, 59, wrote via Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John’s hospital staff,” she added, referring to the Santa Monica, California-based clinic. Cohn also gave a special shoutout to nurses and the oncology department. “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure,” she added. “Onwards! F–K Cancer!” Cohn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Researcher’s note – Cohn was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 18, 2026

The Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers [62] has been diagnosed with two incurable conditions that have affected her singing voice. Saliers announced the news on social media on Friday alongside her bandmate Amy Ray, with whom she’s been performing since their high school days in Decatur in the 1980s. “Many of you have noticed that my voice - maybe all of you have noticed - it’s pretty noticeable that my voice is not what it once was, so I wanted to share with you that I’ve been diagnosed with two movement disorders,” she said. Saliers has cervical dystonia with torticollis, and an essential tremor. She said the cervical dystonia causes her head to twist to the right and be misaligned. “It’s impossible for me to hold my head centrally without shaking, things like that,” she said. “So structurally, obviously that is problematic for this whole throat area.” The essential tremor, which is often mistaken for Parkinson’s Disease, causes involuntary shakes. It has affected crucial parts of Saliers’ singing voice, including her larynx, pharyngeal muscles, jaw and diaphragm. She said it’s also given her a “horrible” vibrato that she didn’t have before. “I am completely physically unable to hold a straight tone the way I used to, and this is what you, our community, have come to, I think, appreciate and love about some of our harmonies is the way we can hold long straight tones together,” Saliers said. Essential tremor usually is not dangerous, but it typically worsens over time and can be severe for some people, according to The Mayo Clinic. It can happen at any age, but is most common in people age 40 and older. Saliers said she’s been getting therapeutic massage, physical therapy, chiropractic treatment, acupuncture and Botox shots in her neck and shoulders to treat the conditions. She’s also seeing a vocal coach who is an expert in movement disorders. “Unfortunately, there’s no cure for these, so the honest fact is that my voice will not be what it was,” she said, becoming emotional in the video. “That’s really hard for me.”

Researcher’s note – Jab brag: Emily Saliers . November 2, 2022 · Flu shot AND covid booster [sic] #bionicwoman: https://www.facebook.com/emilysaliers/posts/flu-shot-and-covid-booster-bionicwoman/5545707552181651/

April 14, 2026

Sitting at the end of the couch in her Los Angeles living room, Dr. Sandra Lee is hyperaware of every word she says. She’s referring to the slight hesitancy and mild slurring of speech that first appeared amid a frightful day last November, when the viral dermatologist and star of Lifetime’s hit reality series Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out discovered she was having a stroke. “It is very stressful to open yourself up,” says Lee, 55, who’s sharing the details of her five-month ordeal for the first time in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, ahead of her show’s season premiere on April 20th. “Especially as a surgeon, you always want to show yourself coming from an area of strength.” Lee was in the middle of that fulfilling work last Nov. 20 when she began feeling something was off. “It happened while I was filming the show,” recalls Lee, who was seeing patients at her Upland, Calif., practice as the cameras rolled. “I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself.” “It was just a shock,” says Lee. “As a physician I couldn’t deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side, but I was like, ‘Well, this is a dream, right?’ ” More like a living nightmare: “What essentially happened,” she adds, “is I had a part of my brain that died.”

Researcher’s note – Lee was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 16, 2026

Chicago White Sox national anthem singer Gerald Chaney suffered a medical emergency while performing on Wednesday night. Chaney had to be rushed to hospital after collapsing on the field before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. A fan favorite, Chaney was singing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as part of the team’s ‘Jackie Robinson Day’ activities. The longtime Sox singer was only a few words into the song when he stuttered, restarted, then collapsed. EMTs rushed to his aid and observed him for several minutes before placing him into a gurney and taking him off the field while players from both teams watched on. The White Sox have since released a statement regarding the incident, noting that Chaney was alert while on his way to the hospital. A follow-up tweet read: “An update on Gerald Chaney: he is doing well (and even singing) as he continues to recover and undergo evaluation at the hospital.”

April 16, 2026

A beloved radio personality whose voice accompanied listeners for nearly half a century is now facing a deeply personal battle—one that began quietly, just months after he signed off for the final time. Mark Robertson [73], best known for his decades-long run on 98.7 The River in Savannah, Georgia, has been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer following his retirement in July 2025. Robertson’s career spanned an impressive 48 years, including his time co-hosting The Mark and Sandy Morning Show. Now, Robertson is being cared for at home, surrounded by family, friends, and the pets he loves.

Researcher’s note - iHeartMedia Implements COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]/Testing Policy: https://radioinsight.com/headlines/217153/iheartmedia-implements-covid-19-vaccination-testing-policy/

April 16, 2026

As Ron Bennington [67] undergoes treatment for advanced colon cancer, SiriusXM is giving his fans, friends, and family a place to share messages of support - collected in a moving wall of tributes. On March 27, “The Bennington Show” on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk (Ch. 103) shared that Ron was in the hospital, and announced his cancer diagnosis a few days later. “So, Ronnie B was diagnosed with cancer that was found in his colon and spread to other parts of his abdomen,” the show posted on its Instagram account on March 30. The show has provided updates on his battle in recent episodes.

Researcher’s note – Vaccination [sic] and Testing Policies: For in-studio events and promotions (e.g., Small Stage Series), SiriusXM has historically required attendees and guests to provide physical or electronic proof of full vaccination [sic], sometimes including boosters: https://n9.cl/4jlwe

April 18, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – If you thought Kody Funderburk carried a heavy load in the first few weeks of the season, you don’t know the half of it. Funderburk – who has emerged as one of the Twins’ most valuable relievers as well as a cheerful and popular clubhouse presence – and his wife Alicia have spent the past several months dealing with the kind of real-life scare that no one should ever have to endure. While pregnant, Alicia was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has begun chemotherapy treatment, but it’s on hold as the arrival date of baby Funderburk approaches. Remarkably, thanks to early detection and quality care, both baby and mother are expected to be just fine. Doctors will induce labor in Alicia on Tuesday with Kody present while the Twins are in New York. In January, Alicia was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s and began chemotherapy.

No age reported.

April 13, 2026

BOSTON, MA - Joe Castiglione, whose four decades of broadcasting Boston Red Sox games on the radio earned him a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, said he is cancer-free after undergoing treatment. Castiglione, 79, underwent surgery for a sarcoma in his right leg in October and subsequent treatment, including radiation. Although he retired in 2024, he said that he plans to return to the radio booth for some games later this season. Castiglione began calling big-league baseball games in 1979 and started as the Red Sox’s lead radio voice in 1983.

Researcher’s note – The Boston Red Sox implemented a policy in November 2021 requiring all salaried and hourly non-union employees to be fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 by January 1, 2022: https://www.law360.com/articles/1841351

April 14, 2026

Midland, MI - Midland City Council’s Monday night meeting came to a pause after longtime Ward 5 Councilmember Marty Wazbinski [63] left due to a medical emergency. Wazbinski was present at the beginning of the 7 p.m. meeting but left the Council Chambers early on. City Manager Brad Kaye found Wazbinski when he left to get notes for a presentation on one of the agenda items about an hour and 15 minutes into the meeting. Kaye asked Mayor Maureen Donker to adjourn the meeting, and the meeting stopped while an ambulance came to transport Wazbinski. “Mr. Wazbinski is not well,” Donker told meeting attendees. “The ambulance is on its way. We’ll determine how we move forward in just a minute.” While people waited, Midland resident Jared Goff led a prayer for Wazbinski.