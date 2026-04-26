News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
7hEdited

The Adverse Event Club has lots of new members. Let's hope they don't join the Died Suddenly Club. It's quite popular these days.

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BK's avatar
BK
7h

It’s all just one big coinkydink.

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