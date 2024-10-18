Here Jeremiah Hosea (whose Substack I strongly recommend) issues an essential call to arms, so that the activists of yesteryear—so resolute against the military-industrial complex, the prison-industrial complex, the war in Vietnam and the invasion of Iraq, among other causes—don’t just roll over for Big Pharma, but fight global bio-fascism as hard, and smartly, as they can, lest humankind keep falling for it, and goes extinct, having all “died suddenly.” Another way to put it is to say that we must train the people for this most lethal of world wars, so that “the activists” are not just certain youths on campuses, but the majority.

The urgency of Jeremiah’s talk is clear enough from our overlords’ relentless efforts to force COVID II on one and all, whether it be “bird flu” or “monkey pox” or whatever other bioweapon they’ve contrived, blaming it on nature (and/or China). This trick will work all that much more unsafely and effectively as long as the mythology of “COVID” simmers on, without enough of us at work to shatter it; and so the same authorities that pushed “the virus” are doing their damnedest to maintain that ruse, which bears no relation to good health or real science (on the contrary). For instance:

Mask Mandates Return to Bay Area—What We Know

October 18, 2024

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/mask-mandates-set-to-return-in-several-california-areas-what-we-know-5740630

Here’s Jeremiah’s talk, delivered in New York on September 29:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/przv63fuduuec5vsh935y/mfa-9-29-24.mp4?rlkey=mg3nsradcac08osfe6snln40h&e=1&st=aoifg2p0&dl=0

And here, from MediaDreamer, is a rich compilation of COVID memes:

Click on this link:

https://x.com/wolsned/status/1846821515745976559