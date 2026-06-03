News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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J Palmer's avatar
J Palmer
11h

Thank you for this collection!! So needed at this time. Take care. You're special.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
9hEdited

lotta good stuff...surprised & delighted w/ Tom Jones join'in' CSN&Y (but dang DC wuz higher than a kite, near cross-eyed)... nice Dylan, a surprise tour de force from Prince, & fer me Sly in his Glitter & Bling rounded it out (sportin' his famous Star of David Kapralik lol)....

T'day when I wartch noo/live concert band footage it's all missin' the wild, the unexpected, the improv'd--seems like it's all canned an' too slick by half. Watchin' this fine faded footage (likely much shot in 16mm) it was raw 'n real--the sweat, the bravura, an' the shared camaraderie that seems ta have left the thee-ate-er t'day. In these old cuts (the older ones 'specially) they simply are all jus' diggin' each other...the music shows it. Now methinks they're all bejabbered & dulled...ain't just age (as we see Old Bob still rocks it!)

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