We cannot, and we will not, let that spirit go (for we’ll not live by dread alone)

“Not Fade Away,” by the Grateful Dead:

“Long Time Coming,” by Tom Jones and CSNY:

“Idiot Wind.” by Bob Dylan:

Two great covers of George Harrison’s music

“Something,” covered by Bob Dylan:

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” covered by Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Dani Harrison, Paul McCartney (on the organ)—and Prince, who drives it all home with an awesome climactic solo:

Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” exquisitley rendered by Jeff Buckley (audio only):

“Stand,” by Sly and the Family Stone:

“Betcha By Golly, Wow,” by the Stylistics:

“My Father’s Eyes,” by Eric Clapton:

“Travelin’ Soldier,” by the Chicks: