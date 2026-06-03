Remember, there was joy before all this; and it's still here, if you just look for it
Ten divine moments celebrating life, from among the greatest of musicians, whose spirit will not fade away
We cannot, and we will not, let that spirit go (for we’ll not live by dread alone)
“Not Fade Away,” by the Grateful Dead:
“Long Time Coming,” by Tom Jones and CSNY:
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“Idiot Wind.” by Bob Dylan:
Two great covers of George Harrison’s music
“Something,” covered by Bob Dylan:
“While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” covered by Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Dani Harrison, Paul McCartney (on the organ)—and Prince, who drives it all home with an awesome climactic solo:
Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” exquisitley rendered by Jeff Buckley (audio only):
“Stand,” by Sly and the Family Stone:
“Betcha By Golly, Wow,” by the Stylistics:
“My Father’s Eyes,” by Eric Clapton:
“Travelin’ Soldier,” by the Chicks:
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Thank you for this collection!! So needed at this time. Take care. You're special.
lotta good stuff...surprised & delighted w/ Tom Jones join'in' CSN&Y (but dang DC wuz higher than a kite, near cross-eyed)... nice Dylan, a surprise tour de force from Prince, & fer me Sly in his Glitter & Bling rounded it out (sportin' his famous Star of David Kapralik lol)....
T'day when I wartch noo/live concert band footage it's all missin' the wild, the unexpected, the improv'd--seems like it's all canned an' too slick by half. Watchin' this fine faded footage (likely much shot in 16mm) it was raw 'n real--the sweat, the bravura, an' the shared camaraderie that seems ta have left the thee-ate-er t'day. In these old cuts (the older ones 'specially) they simply are all jus' diggin' each other...the music shows it. Now methinks they're all bejabbered & dulled...ain't just age (as we see Old Bob still rocks it!)