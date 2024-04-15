UNITED STATES (2)

Democrat Congressman Hospitalized Over ‘Cardiac Episode’

April 10, 2024

Democrat New Jersey Congressman Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has been hospitalized after a “cardiac episode.”

Payne, a relentless advocate for the COVID vaccine, said in a statement that complications from his diabetes prompted the incident.

“Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. suffered a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes during the weekend,” Payne’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Payne’s office said that he is expected to fully recover, though he remains hospitalized.

The statement continued, “He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Currently, he is recovering in the hospital as doctors conduct routine exams to monitor and observe his improvement. The Congressman’s prognosis is good and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/democrat-congressman-hospitalized-cardiac-episode/

‘Rosco had a stroke:’ R-Truth on family emergency that coincided with his WrestleMania 40 fight

April 12, 2024

WWE superstar Ron Killings, popularly known by his ring name R-Truth, has informed fans of a sudden medical emergency in his family. After emerging triumphant in the WWE Undisputed Tag-Team Championship match at WrestleMania 40, R-Truth shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about how his cousin’s stroke had coincided with his big moment. In the post, R-Truth wrote, “My cousin Rosco had a stroke the night I had my big WrestleMania moment winning the WWE tag team championship”. He also shared a couple of pictures in which his cousin can be seen holding one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team titles while lying on a hospital bed.

No age reported.

Link

Detroit photographer Vuhlandes diagnosed with leukemia

April 12, 2024

Detroit, MI - Detroit-raised photographer Vuhlandes [29] is known for his authenticity in capturing the realities of Detroit’s west side, his home since he was 10. He maintains authenticity in the face of struggle in recent social media posts announcing his diagnosis with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). In a YouTube video posted April 1, Vuhlandes, who was featured in Hour Detroit in 2015, explains that he began to experience unusual back and stomach pains while fasting for Ramadan. When the pain became severe, he was taken to the ER, where doctors discovered he had an extremely high white blood cell count. After many more tests, including a bone marrow biopsy, he was diagnosed on March 17 with ALL, an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow. His friend, Sam Sklar, created a GoFundMe to help offset medical expenses and costs of living as Vuhlandes goes through treatment. Sklar explains in the GoFundMe post that treatment, including chemotherapy, will likely take 3 years, the heaviest treatment occurring during the first year. The self-taught photographer has always had a talent for finding beauty in a bleak situation. His work does not shy away from depicting the gun violence and deterioration of the neighborhood he grew up in, while still conveying a celebration of home.



Link

Ex Porn Star Emily Willis Awake From Coma After 2 Months, Family Says 'She Can Open Her Eyes & Express Emotions'

April 15, 2024

Former porn star Emily Willis' family members have revealed that she is awake from coma after over two month. On March 11, it was reported that she slipped into vegetative coma after suffering a heart attack in February. Emily was reportedly found unresponsive in rehab and was immediately rushed to a hospital in California, US.

According to media reports, Emily's stepfather recently revealed that she regained consciousness. He also informed that the 25-year-old can now open her eyes and follow objects with them.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/health/other/ex-porn-star-emily-willis-awake-from-coma-after-2-months-family-says-she-can-open-her-eyes-express-emotions/ar-BB1lD0WL

Leeway’s Eddie Sutton is entering hospice care

April 5, 2024

Leeway vocalist Eddie Sutton has entered hospice care, but despite his Stage 3 Adenocarcinoma cancer diagnosis, he is still fighting back. The hardcore icon was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and transitioned to a hospice center in Long Island, NY, at the end of last month following his participation in a clinical trial. Sutton shares on social media: “I’ve now been in hospice care for about 6 days and I’m still trying to prove the professionals wrong and try to keep hope alive. The problem is my appetite….as much as I want to eat and crave so many foods I just can’t seem to swallow it or the smell becomes nauseating, to me. It’s quite a torture….try to imagine wanting to eat but your taste buds make it taste different or there’s something in the food that makes you feel sick. I have to rely on the same things; Ensure nutritional drinks and fruit cups to supplement whatever I can stomach and even that is minimal because my stomach muscle is so infantly small. I’m still fighting folks I’m not stopping.”

No age reported.

Link

Former longtime Raleigh anchor announces cancer diagnosis, takes time off from TV news job

April 9, 2024

Wilmington, North Carolina - Donna Gregory, who anchored Raleigh newscasts for more than a decade at two different stations and has been on the air in Wilmington for the past five years, is taking a break to fight cancer. Gregory announced the diagnosis Friday on her WWAY Facebook page and the station’s website. She began working at WWAY in February 2019 when the station announced she would help out while another anchor, Randy Aldridge, was on medical leave to deal with cancer. Aldridge later returned to work but Gregory stayed on. Gregory said she had experienced months of symptoms: coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue and weight loss before getting a biopsy on April 1. Gregory hasn’t said what type of cancer she has, but said she would be treated in the Wilmington area as well as at research hospitals in the Triangle. WWAY said Monday she has begun her leave and has no set date yet for her return.

No age reported.

Link

Popular CT television news anchor recovering from a medical scare

April 8, 2024

Heidi Voight, the popular morning anchor on NBC Connecticut, is recovering from a recent health scare that required a stay in the hospital and a few weeks off the air, she announced on her Facebook page. She did not go into specifics about the ailment, but she told Patch on Monday that she is thankful for the support she has been receiving from viewers. Voight said she noticed something was wrong one weekend morning, which resulted in a trip to the hospital and several days in the critical care unit.

No age reported.

Link