U.S. Rep. Grijalva, top Democrat on House Natural Resources, diagnosed with cancer

April 2, 2024

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat in his 11th term representing Arizona, has cancer, he said in a statement Tuesday. Grijalva, the longtime top Democrat on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, did not provide details of his future plans, but said his office remains open as he works “hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able.” “I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment. It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously.” Grijalva, 76, said he sought medical treatment “a few weeks ago” for a persistent cough that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. Further imaging revealed he had cancer, he said. His medical team has developed a “vigorous course of treatment,” he added.

Rep. Lauren Boebert hospitalized with acute blood clot, diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome

April 2, 2024

Denver, CO — Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Colorado’s third district, was hospitalized on April 1 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after she experienced “severe swelling in her upper left leg,” according to a campaign statement. Boebert, 37, is known for her controversial and far-right opinions and stances. She also is currently running for Colorado’s fourth congressional district. According to her campaign, Boebert underwent a CT scan and doctors found an acute blood clot and also diagnosed the congresswoman with May-Thurner Syndrome. The syndrome, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow by compressing a vein in the pelvis and can lead to blood clots. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to her campaign. Doctors believe dehydration, travel and extended periods of sitting are potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner syndrome. Additionally, women between 20-45 years old who have given birth are also more likely to have the syndrome. Doctors recommended and scheduled surgery to remove the clot and insert a stent to address Boebert’s symptoms. The surgery was completed on the morning of April 2.

US singer Monique Bingham forced to cancel Southern African Easter tour

March 30, 2024

US singer Monique Bingham [52] has been forced to call off her Southern African tour due to health reasons. “So sorry to announce that due to a medical emergency, I unfortunately will have to cancel my Easter tour in Southern Africa,” wrote the singer in a statement shared on her social media accounts. The tour was set to start on Good Friday and se her perform throughout the first week of April.

Country star rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack after concert

April 5, 2024

Country star Colt Ford is reportedly in the ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, after suffering a heart attack after his show, Thursday, his team said. His team said he is in good spirits amid his medical emergency, and his representative told TMZ he is currently in stable condition. Ford was reportedly rushed to the hospital after his performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert. A source told the outlet the famous singer received an autoimmune disease diagnosis, specifically Myasthenia Gravis, in 2022, but it has not yet been determined if that condition was related to his heart attack in any way. The 53-year-old country singer is known for his several number 1 hits, and originally recorded “Dirt Road Anthem,” later performed by Jason Aldean, according to TMZ. The hit single reportedly garnered over 927 million streams globally.

Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins visited three neurologists before receiving ALS diagnosis

April 1, 2024

John Driskell Hopkins is a founding member of the Zac Brown Band, and while he still dedicates time to performing with the country group, he's also dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ALS.

The musician was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2021. In addition to sharing updates about his condition, Hopkins shared with Fox News Digital that he had seen different neurologists before the disease was finally discovered.

https://www.aol.com/news/zac-brown-bands-john-driskell-083019000.html

Portland Trail Blazers radio host Mike Lynch announces ALS diagnosis

April 5, 2024

Portland Trail Blazers radio host Mike Lynch announced Friday that he’d been diagnosed with ALS. Lynch delivered the somber news of his ALS diagnosis in a thread on X, formerly Twitter. The Blazers’ radio host returned to social media after a brief absence. “A few months ago, I was diagnosed with ALS,” Lynch revealed. Later, Lynch signaled his radio career was over due to the diagnosis. He expressed gratitude and gratefulness to everyone who helped him along the way. Before joining the Trail Blazers network, the 34-year-old spent 11 years with Portland’s 1080 The Fan. Lynch included a GoFundMe in his post to fundraise for medical costs.

Ex-WWE Star Almost Dies After Medical Emergency

April 1, 2024

Dennis Knight [55] is best known for his portrayal of Mideon in WWE. As Mideon, he was part of The Ministry of Darkness, doing the bidding of The Undertaker along with the likes of Viscera and The Acolytes. Writing on social media, Dennis Knight detailed the recent medical emergency that forced him to undergo surgery: “Hi my name Is Dennis Knight and this week I almost died! Spent 8 days in the hospital and 48 hours in ICU…with everything I’ve done in my life I would have thought car accident, OD or some other result of my lifestyle! But no, my body tried to kill me! Started with stomach pain that was supposed to be bowel obstruction, then went into surgery and found a shredded appendix, a hernia and a golfball-size blade stone that tore my entire stomach up which is weird because I had gallbalder removal years ago! My blood sugar should be 90 to 120 mine was over 700. The reason for this is to tell your family and God you love them because It might be the last! I love you all and want you to be happy so take care of yourself and after the worst week of my life I am grateful to still be here and I love you all..thank you for your time.”

Miley Cyrus's mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss

April 3, 2024

Miley's mom Tish Cyrus Purcell and her husband Dominic are going through a difficult time with their family, as the Prison Break actor's father Joe has been ill for four weeks. The mom-of-five took to Instagram to share the family's pain with her followers as her father-in-law seems to be terminally ill. "This is Joe. My Father in law", she wrote, referring to the photographed man in a white cap. "Joe got sick about 4 weeks ago and is now in the process of leaving this world behind and headed for some place way more beautiful…getting to know and love him has been an honor and a privilege. I can honestly say that he is one of the most beautiful humans I will ever know."

No age reported.

Tennessee state senator hospitalized after medical emergency during floor session

April 1, 2024

Nashville, Tenn. — Tennessee state Sen. Steve Southerland experienced a medical emergency during a floor session Monday and was taken to the hospital. Other senators came to his aid and removed Southerland from the Senate chamber, before emergency personnel attended to him and took him to the hospital, said Adam Kleinheider, a spokesperson for the Senate speaker’s office. Southerland was alert when he was taken out. His condition was not immediately clear Monday evening. Southerland, 69, is a Morristown Republican who was first elected to the state Senate in 2002 and reelected multiple times since.

Uvalde [Texas] mayor resigns after 5 months in office, cites ‘unexpected medical issues’

April 3, 2024

Mayor Cody Smith said he is resigning over “unexpected medical issues.” Mayor Smith was elected in November 2023 in the shadow of the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary. In a statement, Smith pointed to unexpected medical problems for his sudden departure.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough hospitalized with ‘serious medical condition,' office says

April 2, 2024

Illinois - Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with a "serious medical condition," her office confirmed Tuesday. Yarbrough is currently undergoing medical treatment, a spokesperson for her office said in a statement. Further details on what the medical condition was weren't immediately available. Yarbrough was elected as the county's first African American and female clerk. Before that, she served as the Cook County Recorder of Deeds and as Assistant Majority Leader in the Illinois House of Representatives.

No age reported.

Orange County Supervisor Foley spreading skin cancer awareness as she undergoes treatment

April 3, 2024

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley [56] announced she will refrain from public events as she undergoes treatment for skin cancer on her face. She said she will undergo a pair of outpatient surgeries over the next couple of weeks for Basal cell carcinoma on her lip and nose, caused by sun exposure. Foley underwent a similar procedure in 2022, and said at the time she had four other previous procedures.

Over 150 cancer diagnoses at North Carolina University prompt investigation into campus environment

April 2, 2024

North Carolina - It has been reported that more than 150 individuals, including students, staff, and alumni of North Carolina State University, have been diagnosed with various types of cancers and diseases. These health issues are allegedly believed to be linked to Poe Hall, a university building, due to its high levels of toxic chemicals. Some of the reported cases include lymphoma, thyroid cancer, and breast cancer, which are said to have affected those who spent significant time in Poe Hall. The building was closed in November 2023 following reports about dangerous exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chemicals known for their carcinogenic properties. A month before the closure, an examination revealed that PCB concentrations in some regions of Poe Hall exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety threshold by over 38 times.

