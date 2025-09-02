A typically menacing shot of RFK, Jr., this one from the New York Times:

Do a quick search on any of RFK, Jr.’s urgent projects, and you’ll find nothing but this sort of vicious and deceptive propaganda:

From the New York Times:

From Raw Story, calling RFK, Jr. “America’s biggest killer” (which, according to that rag, was “heart disease”—not COVID “vaccination”):

From the Daily Beast:

Trump Swallows RFK’s Theory Autism Is Being ‘Artificially’ Spiked by Vaccines

August 27, 2025

From Radar[dot]online:

EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr's 'Diseased Gums are Driving Him Mad' as He Steps Up Campaign to Ban Fluoride From Water

August 27, 2025

From the Seattle Times:

RFK Jr., without evidence [sic], targets psychiatric meds in wake of Minneapolis mass shooting

August 28, 2025

RFK Jr. Blames Gun Violence on Antidepressants After Minneapolis School Shooting: ‘We’re Launching Studies’

August 29, 2025

Conservative Radio Star Erick Erickson Reveals Cancer-Stricken Wife Can’t Get Covid Vaccine Because of RFK JR

August 30, 2025

Link

The story propaganda tells must be the only one you hear

It is a cardinal rule of propaganda warfare that you never let the lies go unrefuted, however false you know they are. Those who try to rise above a tidal wave of smears, claiming that they “wouldn’t dignify it with an answer,” thereby make a grave strategic error, since most people have no clue that those Big Lies are lies, and that the story they can’t help but see and read and hear all over has another side, or other sides.

Most people are thus clueless mostly by design, since canny propagandists do their damnedest to cut off the voices of their opposition.