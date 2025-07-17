Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

‘Jaws’ star Richard Dreyfuss forced to skip anticipated fan event due to severe diagnosis

July 13, 2025

On Friday, the “Jaws” star, 77, took to social media to share a message with his fans ahead of SharkCon in Tampa, Florida, and express his disappointment over the diagnosis. ‘Hello fellow cons,” Dreyfuss said in a video posted to SharkCon’s Instagram account. “I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with, viral, er…What is it?” “Bronchitis,” Dreyfuss’ wife, Svetlana Erokhin, answered off-camera.

Researcher’s Note - Reports in December 2021 indicated that Richard Dreyfuss and his “The Soap Myth” production required patrons to be fully “vaccinated” against COVID-19 or present a recent negative PCR test to attend. This suggests that Dreyfuss is supportive of “vaccination” efforts. However, no sources found explicitly state whether Dreyfuss personally received the COVID-19 “vaccine.”

Darius Rucker Apologizes, Issues Full Refunds After Cutting Show Short

July 14, 2025

Darius Rucker [59] apologized in a new statement to fans after cutting a show short because of vocal issues. The “Beers And Sunshine” artist admitted it’s the first time he’s ever lost his voice in his decades-long career. Rucker was set to take the stage on Saturday (July 12) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He said in a statement shared on his Instagram story on Sunday (July 13): “Thank you so much for coming out Saturday night. I feel awful and I ‘m so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing.”

Researcher’s Note – Eric Church, Ashley McBryde + Darius Rucker Push for COVID-19 Vaccinations [sic] in New PSA: Link

Country Legend Ray Stevens Survives Heart Attack, Out of Surgery Following Canceled Shows

July 9, 2025

Continuing to entertain fans even at 86 years old, Ray Stevens recently canceled a string of performances after suffering a mild heart attack. Fortunately, the “Everything is Beautiful” crooner recently took a major step toward recovery. Following a successful heart surgery Monday (July 7) morning, Ray Stevens has been discharged from intensive care and is beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance, according to a post shared to his official Instagram account Wednesday (July 9.) Stevens’ team initially shared the news to social media Tuesday (July 8.) After complaining of chest pain last Friday (July 4), the Grammy-winning country artist was admitted to a Nashville hospital. Following a heart catheterization procedure, doctors determined that Stevens had suffered a mild heart attack. He successfully underwent “minimally invasive heart surgery” three days later. Understandably, Ray Stevens has canceled all live performances through July 2025 as he recovers. The future of any dates beyond that is currently unclear.

Researcher’s Note – Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens has many music industry friends who died from COVID-19. And he has a message. “You have to take it seriously,” he stated. “The vaccinations [sic] … do work.” Stevens, 82, is a singer and piano player most known for comedy hits including “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” and “The Streak” as well as his ballad “Everything Is Beautiful.” But Stevens, who recently re-opened his Nashville dinner theater Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom and will release a new album on Oct. 8, isn’t laughing about the vaccine [sic] controversy or the impact the virus continues to have on the entertainment community. “Why would anyone politicize getting the vaccine [sic]?” asked Stevens, who proudly declared he’s had two vaccines [sic] and will receive the booster [sic] as soon as it is available. “There ain’t nothing political about vaccines [sic]. It’s not political to me. I got up this morning and ate breakfast. Is that political?”: Link

Indie Wrestler Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Match

July 9, 2025

Longtime independent wrestling veteran Josh Littell [51], better known to fans as Sir Samurai, is lucky to be alive — and by his own account, it’s a miracle he survived at all. The frightening incident occurred just two months ago following a match at the Pinole Public Library in California. Littell, who headlined the April 26 event, appeared fine immediately after the bout. But moments later, tragedy struck. “We were the main event,” Littell told KCRA 3 NBC in Sacramento. “We wrestled the match, and it was fine, all things considered. Then I collapsed in the locker room. Evidently, my heart stopped, and I fell to the floor. Officially, I was dead. No nurse or doctor said anything different than, ‘You died on Saturday.’” Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of fellow wrestler Alex Bell, who also happens to be a trained EMT. Bell jumped into action without hesitation. “I started compressions, asked someone to get an AED,” Bell recalled. “The ambulance was already on the way. Honestly, my first thought was, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ I’ve done CPR before — it’s never worked.” Littell was clinically dead for three to four minutes. He described the surreal experience of being pulled back from the brink. Doctors still don’t know what caused the cardiac arrest, but as a precaution, Littell now has a defibrillator implanted in his chest. A month after the scare, Sir Samurai made one final appearance in the ring — not to wrestle, but to formally announce his retirement, closing the chapter on a career that has spanned over two decades and earned him the respect of wrestlers and fans across the West Coast indie scene.

CANADA

Canadian Prog Rock Icon Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

July 13, 2025

Canadian rock band Saga’s frontman Michael Sadler revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis and the emotional toll it’s taken on his life. In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, July 12, Sadler, 64, opened up about the devastating impact of his diagnosis, which came just before he was about to board a cruise in April. “I learned in April, just before boarding a cruise, that my cancer is incurable and untreatable,” Sadler revealed. The singer also revealed the heartbreak of losing his sister to cancer on July 1, while his brother continues to fight Leukemia. Due to Sadler’s health, Saga has paused all live performances for the time being.

UNITED KINGDOM

Yungblud Postpones Show After Tonsillitis Diagnosis — but Leaves Money at Bar for Fans to Enjoy: ‘Hate Letting You Down’

July 11, 2025

Yungblud is postponing his show for health reasons — but leaving fans with a gift. On Thursday, July 10, the singer-songwriter, 27, revealed that he’s had to postpone his show in Liverpool, England, due to suffering from tonsillitis. Making the announcement on his Instagram Stories, Yungblud — born Dominic Richard Harrison — shared he wouldn’t be able to make his Liverpool gig, where he was due to perform at The Dome on Friday, July 11. “My f---ing tonsillitis still hasn’t cleared up so I’m getting steroid treatment,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I have plans to get the f---ers out as they’re a weak point for me but I need to find some time as obviously we’ve been non stop.”

Researcher’s Note - Yungblud said he would encourage people to get vaccinated [sic] against coronavirus or take other precautions before attending live shows: Link

Earlier this evening (July 27), the Doncaster rocker updated fans with information regarding entry into the shows on the tour. One of the following criteria will be accepted in order to gain entry to the shows:

Proof of a negative NHS COVID-19 lateral flow test, taken within 24 hours of entry

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination [sic], both doses received at least 14 days before entry

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test, taken within 180 days of the show (including 10-days self-isolation following the result): Link

Charley Hull Suffers Sudden Illness in France: Withdraws from Evian Championship

July 10, 2025

There was fear during the first round of the Evian Championship in France: English golfer Charley Hull has withdrawn from the tournament after collapsing twice due to a virus. According to organizers, Hull began to feel unwell on the fourth hole. After initially collapsing, she received medical attention, got up, and managed to tee off. Moments later, however, she collapsed again. Emergency services arrived promptly, and the proette was carried on a stretcher off the course at the Evian Resort Golf Club, host of the fourth women’s Major of the season. Medical tests have confirmed the presence of a virus, but fortunately the 29-year-old’s condition is stable. Hull, who started her round on the 10th hole, was one under par after 12 holes before suffering an illness.

ITALY

Cristicchi, sudden illness and concert canceled: “I was diagnosed with facial paralysis”

July 10, 2025

Simone Cristicchi [48] has Bell’s palsy. The singer-songwriter was forced to cancel the concert scheduled for Saturday, July 12th, in Valle d’Aosta due to a sudden health issue. Cristicchi himself announced the news on his Instagram profile. “It is with great regret that I must announce that due to a sudden health problem, I will be forced to cancel the concert scheduled for July 12th at Forte di Bard, as part of the Aostaclassica festival,” he wrote, explaining: “I have been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy (a form of facial nerve paralysis, ed.), a temporary condition that requires rest and attention,” the Roman singer-songwriter concluded.

