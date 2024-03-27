UNITED STATES

Richard Simmons, 75, diagnosed with cancer and has procedure that ‘burned his skin’ one day after he admits he’s ‘dying’

March 20, 2024

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has revealed he has skin cancer. The 75-year-old said he went to a dermatologist after spotting a “strange-looking bump” under his right eye that didn't go away. The 80s icon was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma - the most common form of skin cancer. Richard was referred to a specialist and underwent a procedure that burnt his skin to remove all the cancer. He recalled meeting other skin cancer patients in the waiting room. “I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads … their face … and their neck,” he wrote.

Christie Brinkley reveals she had skin cancer removed from her face

March 13, 2024

Christie Brinkley successfully underwent surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer. The model, 70, announced the news in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, including a photo of herself wearing two large bandages on the corner of her forehead. Additional photos showed the excision and her stitches afterwards.

Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says she underwent double mastectomy

March 13, 2024

Actor Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she announced on social media Wednesday. She said she's had four surgeries in the last 10 months, including a double mastectomy. "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey," the 43-year-old actor said in the post accompanied by a photo of her in a hospital bed. Munn said she was diagnosed two months after she took a test for cancer genes and tested negative in February 2023.

‘Leverage' Star Gina Bellman Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis

March 14, 2024

Leverage star Gina Bellman has been inspired by Princess Kate’s cancer announcement to publicly reveal her own diagnosis.

"Catherine, The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement," Bellman said on social media. "Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world."

She added: "I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn't have the courage to go public. 8 months on I'm back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel."

Bellman's Leverage co-star Beth Riesgraf (aka Parker) posted her support. "We got you, G, and you got this… Always and forever," along with the hashtags #Warrior and #Queen.

https://people.com/leverage-gina-bellman-breast-cancer-diagnosis-kate-middleton-8619781

Longtime ESPN anchor Hannah Storm announces cancer diagnosis

March 19, 2024

ESPN's Hannah Storm is a well-respected veteran in the sports media world, with a career spanning multiple decades. On Tuesday, Storm shared some unfortunate personal news. The anchor informed fans in an essay that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Storm says that she was informed of her diagnosis after a mammogram and a biopsy. She was diagnosed with DCIS - Ductal Carcinoma in Situ - an early, treatable form of breast cancer. In her essay, Storm stressed that she did not have a family history of breast cancer and that she did not have any pre-existing risk factors.

No age reported.

Taylor Dayne, back from colon cancer, tells it from the heart

March 15, 2024

The most famous Taylor in the late 1980s and early 1990s was Taylor Dayne.

More than three decades later, the now 62-year-old Long Island dance diva is feeling good and grateful to be alive after a bout with colon cancer two years ago.

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/03/taylor-dayne-back-from-colon-cancer-tells-it-from-the-heart/

DWTS Alum Says She’s ‘Happy’ Amid Difficult Cancer Battle

March 18, 2024

“Dancing with the Stars” veteran opened up about finding happiness despite her difficult health situation. Shannen Doherty answered questions from fans during the March 10 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

Doherty covered a wide range of topics, providing a great deal of insight into how she keeps going amid her ongoing cancer battle.

https://heavy.com/entertainment/dancing-with-the-stars/shannen-doherty-cancer-happy/

Rappin’ 4-Tay needs hip-hop’s help following grim cancer diagnosis

March 11, 2024

Rappin’ 4-Tay [55] has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer that only strikes about 100,000 people per year. A GoFundMe campaign has been erected in his name to help pay for his medical expenses, something the Bay Area native clearly appreciates.



Troy WR Chris Lewis opens up about cancer treatment, motivation

March 12, 2024

As Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis hauled in 735 receiving yards last season and emerged as one of the nation's leaders in touchdown catches (10), something nagged at his left leg. After Troy's victory in the Sun Belt title game, Lewis got the MRI, where doctors discovered a mass behind his left knee. After additional scans, doctors eventually diagnosed Lewis with osteosarcoma, with the mass behind his knee being diagnosed as an aggressive malignant bone tumor in his left femur. "I was just lost," he said. "How did that happen? I was lost for words. It was a lot of questions." Lewis is now deep into a 10-week chemotherapy treatment that is attempting to decrease the likelihood of the cancer spreading and potentially shrink the tumor. He's been receiving his chemotherapy at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, not far from where he's from in Pleasant Grove, Alabama. He's scheduled for surgery -- the scope of which he won't know until another set of scans later this month -- on April 3. The result of those scans will determine much of what his ability to play again looks like. "They did tell me that the tumor wasn't attached to the bone," Lewis told ESPN. "They told me it was the best news possible."

No age reported.

Well-known New Orleans street evangelist 'Umbrella man' diagnosed with stomach cancer

March 12, 2024

New Orleans, LA — Walking by faith, not by sight. Keith Sam spoke from the hospital bed inside University Medical Center. Keith Sam is known to many as the "Umbrella Man." If you've ever been on Canal Street, you may have seen him with his bible in hand, preaching for hours with an umbrella hat on his head. The street evangelist was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November 2023. Most recently, his health took a turn for what doctors say was the worst. His sister, Yvette Sam-Martin, said, "We were told at that time after he came out of recovery looking at his blood pressure was constantly dropping that he may not make it past the night and that we needed to make a decision." Sam-Martin said for the last 46 years, her brother has traveled state to state preaching the word of God. In a matter of hours, she said her brother's health has improved, and it's been nothing short of a miracle. "Yes, my brother is ill, but he is alive and not only is he alive, he was able to teach Bible study on Saturday afternoon sitting up in his bed," Sam-Martin said.

No age reported.

Georgia labor commissioner diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

March 15, 2024

Atlanta, GA - Georgia’s labor commissioner says he is seriously ill with cancer. Republican Bruce Thompson [59] said in a written statement Friday that he was suddenly diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has spread to his liver. Thompson, who received the diagnosis on Tuesday, said he was awaiting further information, including "a final prognosis for chemotherapy." The first-term Republican said he would continue his work as labor commissioner.

Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly resigns amid cancer battle, enters hospice

March 21, 2024

Cincinnati, Ohio - Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly resigned this week amid a cancer battle to enter hospice care, Hamilton County Commissioners said at their meeting Thursday. Kelly is stepping down to focus on her health and has “grappled with serious health issues” since she took office in March 2023, according to her resignation letter.

No age reported.

