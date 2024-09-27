UNITED STATES

Ringo Starr Cancels Remaining Tour Dates on Doctor’s Orders

September 25, 2024

Ringo Starr, 84, has canceled the final two shows of his fall tour after falling ill.

The legendary rock star, who has been touring with his All Starr Band, announced on Tuesday that he’s come down with a minor illness. “Ringo has come down with a cold, and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest,” a rep for Starr said in a press release (via People).

The canceled shows were scheduled for Tuesday evening at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, and for Wednesday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Affected ticket holders will be notified by email and automatically refunded. “As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon,” the press release concluded.

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Major Health Update After Abrupt Tour Cancellation

September 25, 2024

Ann Wilson had an exciting health update [sic] to share with her fans on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Less than three months after revealing she had cancer, the lead singer of Heart announced in a voice message shared on Instagram that she is now done with chemotherapy and “doing absolutely fine now.”

The rock singer said the treatment process was “a lot” and that chemo itself “is no joke.”

“It takes a lot out of a person,” she said. “And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who’s been through that, I empathize big time.”

Wilson, 74, announced in a July 2 statement shared on Instagram that she underwent an operation “to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.” While she described the operation at the time as being “successful,” she noted that her medical team recommended she begin a round of preventative chemotherapy, advice she decided to heed.

To assist with her treatment and recovery, Wilson said her doctors also urged her to put a pause on her band’s tour schedule through the end of the year. As Heart announced in a separate statement shared on social media, the band decided to postpone its Royal Flush Tour “due to medical reasons” but said the shows would be rescheduled.

Brujeria cancels all tour dates due to "severe medical emergency"

September 16, 2024

Brujeria has sadly had to cancel all their upcoming tour dates due to an unspecified severe medical emergency. Brujeria promises an update about their situation soon, but in the meantime we wish everyone in the band all the best. The cancellation is especially tragic considering Brujeria vocalist Pinche Peach passed away this July [57; reported here; a “serious heart complication”]. In the wake of Peach's death, Brujeria promised they would fulfill their touring schedule. Sadly this is no longer the case as Brujeria suffered the above setback.

UNITED KINGDOM

Janey Godley cancels tour as she receives treatment for incurable cancer

September 18, 2024

Janey Godley has cancelled her forthcoming tour as she deals with ongoing treatment for incurable ovarian cancer [reported here last summer]. Godley, 63, who was due to begin her UK tour Why Is She Still Here? this autumn, was advised to stop working “for the foreseeable future” because her cancer is spreading. In a video shared online, the comedian told fans that she has been in hospital for eight days to be treated for sepsis, and told by cancer specialists that she should not return to work. “The sepsis is under control but the cancer is spreading so they’ve told me not to work,” she said. A statement to the PA news agency said: “It is with huge sadness that we must announce the cancellation of Janey Godley’s autumn 2024 tour.”

Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes reveals medical emergency during Azerbaijan GP weekend

September 15, 2024

Rachel Brookes [49] recently underwent emergency surgery after traveling to Baku for Sky F1’s coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Brookes, a longtime member of Sky’s Formula 1 team, was scheduled to appear on camera this weekend but failed to appear – she has since explained why she wasn’t able to carry out her usual duties. Brookes took to social media during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend to explain her absence, revealing that she had been diagnosed with appendicitis and required surgery. In her post, she lightheartedly referenced F1 drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who have also dealt with the same condition in recent years – Albon missing the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, and Carlos Sainz this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a result of their surgeries. “So I landed here Tuesday night and felt poorly,” Brookes wrote on her social media. “Thought it was just nasty food poisoning but yesterday found out that I had appendicitis and needed surgery."

SOUTH AFRICA

Mashatile misses NCOP session and Gordhan funeral following health scare

September 19, 2024

Deputy President Paul Mashatile [62] will miss both the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) session and former Minister Pravin Gordhan’s funeral, scheduled for Thursday, 19 September, due to a recent health scare. Mashatile collapsed at the weekend while delivering a keynote address at N’wamitwa Day Celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo. “His medical team has advised him to take a week off his official duties to rest and recuperate following the medical incident over the weekend in Tzaneen, Limpopo. While the deputy president is no longer in danger and is in high spirits, he is following the medical team’s advice and has withdrawn from scheduled official duties for the current week,” Paul Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said.

JAPAN

Kis-My-Ft2's Takashi Nikaido to temporarily suspend activities due to poor health

September 15, 2024

It's been announced that Kis-My-Ft2 member Takashi Nikaido [34] will temporarily suspend his activities due to poor health. Kis-My-Ft2 just wrapped up their dome tour 'Kis-My-Ft2 Dome Tour 2024 Synopsis' on September 8 at Banterin Dome in Nagoya. Feeling unwell, Nikaido visited the doctor and was instructed to focus on treatment. As such, he will be suspending his activities for the time being.

