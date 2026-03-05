Last week Robert de Niro appeared on MS NOW’s “Best People,” hosted by Nicolle Wallace, to call for robust opposition to Trump’s (let’s call it what it is) dictatorship this time around. For some forty minutes, that colossal tough guy pleaded, desperately, for staunch resistance, through protests, and boycotts, and by voting, to the unprecedented threat of Trump’s mad reign (unprecedented in the history of this nation): “Everybody has to get out there, every way possible, they have to get out there,” and “resist, resist, resist, resist,” lest we end up like East Germany, with a Stasi of our own, and We the People urged to “rat each other out.”

“You’re always about lifting everybody up, everyone around you,” said Wallace at the end. “Why is that?” The question hit de Niro hard, bringing him to tears: “You have to,” he said hoarsely, barely able to keep it together. “You have to lift people up.” “Why?” asked Wallace. "You have to bring people together. Period. You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way… It’s up to us to protect this country—” “—that we love,” Wallace interjected, her own eyes glistening. (“You weren’t supposed to make me cry,” she said.) Calmer now, de Niro ended on this warning note: “If you don’t run through the fire, you’re not gettin’ out. And that’s what we have to do.”

Predictably, de Niro’s startling tearfulness enraged Trump’s camp. “Everything about this makes my skin crawl,” Megyn Kelly snarked on Instagram, mocking Wallace’s “nasal delivery” of the line “You weren’t supposed to make me cry,” and blowing off de Niro’s teariness as a sign that he’s now “elderly,” and therefore “emotionally dysregulated” (unlike Trump). By stark contrast with Kelly’s acid condescension, on his program “No Spin News” [sic], Bill O’Reilly, 76, displayed his own emotional dysregulation by demanding that the Secret Service nab de Niro for his “threats” against the president, citing 18 U.S.C. § 871, a law passed in 1917, to justify that wild misreading: O’Reilly’s case was based entirely on de Niro’s phrase “get rid of Trump,” deeming it a “threat” by tuning out the actor’s clear and sweeping call for non-violent “resistance,” particularly at the polls (where, he feared, Trump’s ICE-men may go Ku Klux Klan, while Trump himself may federalize the vote—reasonable fears, since Trump has made no bones about just such anti-democratic measures).

Where Wallace and De Niro got it wrong (as “liberals” keep on doing)