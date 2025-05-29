Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED KINGDOM

Robert Fripp Recovering from Emergency Heart Surgery

May 12, 2025

Robert Fripp revealed he’s recovering from two emergency medical procedures after suffering a heart attack earlier this year. The King Crimson mastermind, 78, began worrying about chest pains as he prepared to fly from his home in England to Italy for a concert in April. “On Saturday, Apr. 6, I flew to Italy,” Fripp explained. “I’d been suffering what I considered to be acid reflux for a couple of weeks before.” He’d felt the same way in the past, he added, so thought he’d get over it – although he admitted it “felt a little more” on that occasion. He emailed ahead to arrange for a doctor’s visit in Italy, but on arrival his companions decided to take him to the cardiac hospital in Bergamo. “I was in A&E thinking, ‘Oh, they’re going to give me a prescription for acid reflux,’” he said. Eventually a doctor told him, “You’re supposed to have 10 of these but you’ve got 500 of them,” presumably referring to troponin levels, which can indicate a heart attack. It transpired he’d suffered just such an attack around two weeks earlier, but hadn’t known. Fripp is now on some medication for life and getting used to a new health balance, which he expects to have under control within two months. “I’m a very happy fortunate man,” he said, before telling viewers: “If you think you have heartburn or acid reflux, really look into it – it might be something more.”

Link

Kanye West music producer shares devastating cancer diagnosis after years of 'debilitating pain'

May 18, 2025

Renowned music producer Catherine Marks, known for her collaborations with top artists such as Kanye West, has made a courageous revelation about her health. She shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram, announcing the discovery of a uterine-sized fibroid. This comes after she lived with excruciating pain for three years, only to be diagnosed with cancer. Initially, Catherine had dismissed her lower back pain as signs of a herniated disc or aging. However, further medical evaluation unveiled a more alarming situation. Taking to Instagram, the Australian-born producer, now based in the UK, openly discussed her diagnosis with her 18,500 followers, prompting an outpouring of supportive messages. She mentioned undergoing a complete abdominal hysterectomy performed by her surgeons. She went on to say, "Since late 2022, I'd been living with persistent, often debilitating pain. It was first dismissed as a herniated disc and 'just age,' but deep down, I knew something wasn't right. After months of pushing for answers, an ultrasound finally revealed a fibroid the size of my uterus. What followed were 18 exhausting months: intense pain, excessive blood loss, tests, operations, transfusions and just enough energy to get through work...barely anything else." Catherine opened up, "Eventually, last December, doctors found early stage cancer and as a result I recently underwent a full abdominal hysterectomy."

No age reported.

Link

Broadcaster Jo Wilson celebrates two years cancer-free with Race for Life

May 16, 2025

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson, 40, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in 2022. She underwent treatment after the diagnosis and was declared cancer free in May 2023. “I got that news earlier this month, and it just feels like such a massive milestone to reach.” Wilson, who has been a presenter for Sky Sports News since 2015, previously told how she had been for a smear test in June 2022, with further tests confirming the following month that she had cervical cancer, which had spread to two of her lymph nodes. She said: “I don’t think you ever expect to be diagnosed with cancer, as much as we hear the stats that it affects one in two people, but you just don’t think you’re going to be one out of the two. It was a massive shock, I was terrified. I’d just had a little girl, which made it so much worse. The first thing I asked was ‘am I going to die?’, because I didn’t want her to be without a mother.” She says she will undergo an annual check-up each year, and while she is glad to have recovered, she worries the cancer may eventually return.

Link

EastEnders actor Heather Peace feels ‘very lucky’ as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

May 13, 2025

EastEnders actor Heather Peace has revealed that she has privately been battling breast cancer, telling fans that she feels “very lucky” after completing months of chemotherapy.

The 49-year-old, best known for playing Eve Sopal-Unwin on the long-running soap, shared the news in an Instagram video documenting a wig fitting. Peace continued to work on EastEnders in the wake of her diagnosis and paid special tribute to the show’s production crew for helping her through her treatment. The actor said that she’s been “forever changed” by this period and that she has “narrowed” her world as a result.

Link

Ranvir Singh rushed to A&E for 'urgent surgery' after mistaking deadly symptom for stomach ache - as she's left in 'horrendous pain' and flooded with support from ITV co-stars

May 12, 2025

Ranvir Singh revealed that she was rushed to hospital and had to have emergency surgery. The 47-year-old, who had to pull out of hosting Lorraine on Friday morning, had to have her appendix taken out at midnight, just hours before her shift. Explaining what had happened to her, she told her 132k Instagram followers: 'Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out. I’m off air - all good - at 1030am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day. Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday!' She continued: 'Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal. Pretty nasty few days, the bacteria had spread and infected my blood etc and told to take this week off by @jadeens. 'I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! 'Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!'

Researcher's Note – Fake news about the vaccine [sic], particularly in the South Asian community, has led to concerns about uptake. Somali-born British journalist Rageh Omaar and his ITV colleague Ranvir Singh join comedians like Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry and Ranganathan to debunk common vaccine [sic] misinformation and misconceptions

Link

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis filled with nights of ‘dread’ after two-month-old son had ‘breathing episodes’

May 10, 2025

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis has shared her ordeal of “anxious” nights filled with “dread” after her two-month-old son experienced a series of breathing difficulties. The 32-year-old actor plays Courtney Vance in the popular soap set in Manchester, and first rose to fame as Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks. The mother-of-two gave birth to her second child, Samuel, in January, but the baby experienced a sudden loss of breathing on three occasions with foaming at the mouth. He was then hospitalised, which Davis called the “scariest time of my life” at the time. Explaining why she had been quiet on social media, she explained that the child’s health issues had prompted sleepless nights filled with worry as she repeatedly sought to check he was ok. “I’ve just been at home watching him like a hawk.” She added that her son had had a further two “episodes”, which had left her with sleepless nights. “I’ve been so anxious since Samuel not breathing and now having 2 episodes, I’ve spent most of my nights jumping awake with dread to go back to sleep and do it all over again.” She added: "Poor baby has had two lumber punctures and all sorts done to him to get to the bottom of it all. It’s been a dead upsetting time. I’m trying not to cry again because I’ve just been crying.”

Link

DENMARK

Marie Brixtofte in cancer shock: Now she warns other women

May 20, 2025

Marie Brixtofte, member of the municipal council in Gentofte and daughter of the late politician Peter Brixtofte, now reveals in a touching post on Facebook that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 46-year-old politician and mother of three will now undergo a demanding course of treatment over the summer. This is the first time she has put into words the serious diagnosis. But it is not only fear and despair that characterize her message to her followers. “It (the disease, ed.) apparently affects 1/9 women. But if it is discovered in time, you don't have to die from it,” she writes and says that it was a coincidence that led her to discover the lump in the first place. She helped her friend and colleague with the app HeyBOO , which is a new and Danish-developed app that guides women on how to examine their own breasts. And that was crucial. She had surgery on Tuesday, and the next chapter in the process is already planned. She will undergo radiation treatment, and perhaps chemotherapy, during the summer. “I've been so scared, but now I'm mostly filled with relief and gratitude. That I noticed and reacted,” she says. And she concludes with a clear message that cannot be mistaken: “Then start feeling those breasts!”

Link

Morten Ankerdal suddenly struck by heart problems: 'It's my own fault'

May 13, 2025

The beloved TV 2 host was recently struck by atrial fibrillation – also known as heart fibrillation. For the second time in his life. He tells BT that "It was an irregular heartbeat. I experienced it for the first time in 2008, and then the second time here just three weeks ago, when my heart suddenly started beating strangely again," says Morten Ankerdal. However, he has no doubt about what may have triggered the rather serious heart disorders. Because after 30 years on the road with a huge workload hanging over his head, he has a good idea what might be the reason: "I've noticed in my body that it can go too fast sometimes. Of course, I don't know for sure what causes the atrial fibrillation, but it's clear that I've thought about whether covering a handball World Cup for four weeks and then just stepping straight into the Superliga and international matches, for example, has had an influence on me experiencing it again now 17 years later." The episode with the heart fibrillation has therefore made Morten Ankerdal think a little more about whether the work pressure can perhaps be reduced just a little bit. However, the small shock in no way causes the TV host to scale back his work duties.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Fear for Klaus Davi, Illness then hospitalization

May 12, 2025

Moments of apprehension for the well-known journalist and mass media expert Klaus Davi, struck by a sudden illness on the afternoon of Sunday 11 May while he was on the seafront in San Ferdinando, in the province of Reggio Calabria. The 59-year-old Swiss naturalized Italian was making a report on organized crime when he lost consciousness, making immediate emergency intervention necessary. Urgently transported to the "Maria degli Ungheresi" hospital in Polistena, Davi is currently hospitalized for tests, but his conditions are not particularly worrying. “After a few minutes, many citizens of San Ferdinando rushed to the scene and promptly alerted the 118 emergency service in Polistena, which intervened after just 12 minutes for a red code,” the journalist’s staff reported in an official statement. The ambulance, which arrived quickly despite the distance, transported Davi to the Polistena hospital where doctors immediately ordered his admission to undergo a series of diagnostic tests, given the severity of the initial illness. In the hours following his hospitalization, the first reassurances about the journalist's conditions arrived. Contacted by telephone by the MOW editorial team, Davi himself wanted to reassure colleagues and supporters: "Everything is ok, thank you very much, today I will do some tests and then in the afternoon or at the latest tomorrow I will be discharged. I spent a quiet night, but the pressure was very high yesterday when I came in". According to what emerged, the illness would have been caused by a sudden increase in blood pressure, a problem that however would not have led to cardiac complications. The doctors at the Santa Maria degli Ungheresi hospital in Polistena considered it appropriate to extend the hospitalization to complete the tests and monitor the journalist's vital parameters, despite a clinical picture that appears reassuring. The discharge, as confirmed by Davi himself, should take place today, Monday 12 May, or at the latest tomorrow. The official communication has however excluded problems of a cardiological nature, helping to scale down the initial alarm.

Link

PORTUGAL

Portuguese far-right leader taken to hospital after second collapse

May 15, 2025

The leader of Portugal’s far-right Chega party has been taken to hospital after another collapse during a rally days before the country votes in its third snap election since 2022. André Ventura, whose brash, blunt leadership style has helped make the populist, anti-immigration party Portugal’s third biggest political force, was taken ill at an event in the southern town of Odemira on Thursday, two days after a similar episode. Videos from the rally showed Ventura, 42, grabbing his chest and trying to undo his tie before falling into the arms of aides who carried him away. He was taken to a local clinic and then transferred to a hospital in Setúbal, near Lisbon, to undergo a medical procedure. Ventura had been discharged from hospital in Faro on Wednesday after his previous collapse. The hospital said he had had an oesophageal spasm caused by gastric reflux and high blood pressure. The Chega MP Marta Silva told CNN Portugal on Thursday that an electrocardiogram in an ambulance immediately after the second collapse had shown that “everything is well with his heart” and that it was probably another spasm. Ventura posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed on Thursday afternoon.

Researcher's Note – This doesn't mean he wasn’t jabbed: The leader of Chega, André Ventura, believes parliament should investigate a possible link between the joint administration of the flu and Covid-19 vaccines [sic] and the increase in mortality in Portugal. Portugal is recording highest level of excess deaths in Europe

Link

INDIA

Shoaib Is Worried For Son, Ruhaan, As Dipika Gets Diagnosed With Liver Tumor

May 15, 2025

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar [38] are among the most loved couples on Indian television. The duo who met on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, soon fell in love and never looked back. They delighted fans by tying the knot and share daily updates from their life on their vlogs, which makes fans seem they are a part of the couple's lives. Consequently, fans were left shocked after Shoaib recently revealed that Dipika has been diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized liver tumor. Apart from the revelations about the Sasural Simar Ka actress's health, he also shared that his family is concerned about the couple's one-year-old son, Ruhaan. He explained that Ruhaan, who will turn two next month, has not stayed away from his mother, Dipika, for long hours which might create a problem in the future during her treatment. The Ajooni actor shared that another concern they are facing about Ruhaan is that he has not yet weaned. He has always been dependent on his mother's breastfeeding. He added that they are not sure about the exact situation of Dipika's health. Although, some reports reveal that the tumor is non-cancerous, more tests are being done, and surgery would be done to remove it.

Link

Tamil Star, Vishal Collapses On Stage At A Beauty Pageant Contest In Tamil Nadu, Rushed To Hospital

May 12, 2025

According to multiple reports, Tamil actor Vishal [47] was attending the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram as a chief guest. As per a Times Now report, during the event, the actor lost consciousness on stage and then collapsed. On May 12, 2025, Vishal’s current health condition came out to the public after his team released a statement. The statement issued by the team stated that the cause behind Vishal’s fainting was that he had skipped his morning meal and had just drunk juice prior to the event. The team also ensured that the actor had a thorough check-up at the nearby hospital and that he is currently doing well.



Earlier, in January 2025, Vishal was diagnosed with dengue. Despite having a high fever, the actor went to his film’s promotion. The promotional event was for his film, Madha Gaja Raja. The actor seemed visibly unwell and looked fatigued. A video surfaced on the internet, where Vishal was seen holding a mic with trembling hands. There were also rumours about Vishal’s health condition, for which he would be unable to work for a good number of months. Later, Vishal issued a statement to address the rumours surrounding his health. The statement can be read as: "There were false rumours claiming I wouldn’t be able to work for three or six months, but none of it is true."

Link

JAPAN

Former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs proves he has developed cancer from the covid “vaccines”

May 20, 2025

On Monday, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, said that he had developed cancer from the covid vaccines he received, and has the evidence to prove it. On Monday, he tweeted the following: “This is an analysis of my cancer cells. It was determined that the malignant lymphoma had metastasised to the tonsils, but the lesions were removed and sent to a research facility. Even two years after receiving the covid-19 vaccine, spike proteins were found in the malignant lymphoma. Conversely, N proteins were not detected. This indicates that I had not been infected with covid-19. We must put an end to the tragedies caused by the covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This data is planned to undergo further detailed analysis and will be used for a research paper.” Kazuhiro Haraguchi on Twitter, 19 May 2025.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Eminent pathologist Richard Scolyer reveals heartbreaking cancer update months after experimental immunotherapy

May 21, 2025

Acclaimed melanoma expert and former Australian of the Year Professor Richard Scolyer has shared a heartbreaking update on his battle with brain cancer – revealing the disease is advancing again. Professor Scolyer, 58, was diagnosed with the aggressive and incurable glioblastoma in 2023 and initially given just eight months to live. However, after undergoing experimental immunotherapy based on melanoma research, his cancer remained at bay for 18 months. In a social media post on Monday, Professor Scolyer confirmed a recent MRI scan had shown further progression of the tumour on the left side of his brain. The prominent cancer researcher, jointly named Australian of the Year in 2024 alongside fellow Melanoma Institute Australia co-director Professor Georgina Long, has remained remarkably candid and optimistic throughout his treatment journey. In February, Professor Scolyer announced the cancer had returned, prompting him to undergo surgery in March to remove as much of the tumour as possible. He later explained that while the procedure successfully removed a significant portion of the mass, “little tentacles” remained and would require additional treatment to “mop up” the remaining cancer cells. “Depending on what the scan shows … that will help choose what are the next forms of therapy that I can have to see where we need to go from here,” he said at the time. Professor Scolyer said he expects to undergo another operation and remains hopeful about future treatments. “Fingers crossed this operation isn’t so bad and we can move forward with the next form of therapy and hopefully push things along faster to try and get things open up for many, many patients who have got glioblastoma,” he said.

Link