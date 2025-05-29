News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick tobin's avatar
patrick tobin
8hEdited

Dear Aloe,

this morning, my partner, and I reminisced about all the people we know who have either died or who experiencing very significant health problems since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s a very long list and we keep forgetting people because it’s really too much for the human heart to process. It’s very difficult to navigate through this “anecdotal” madness. We had a particularly difficult week earlier this month. My partner‘s cousin passed, and my cousin passed then a good friend‘s cousin passed, and his wife passed. Then my sister-in-law sister passed all in five days to top it all off my brother was diagnosed with leukemia. I’m 67 and my parents had a wide circle of friends and lived until their early 70s. I don’t remember them ever having a week like this. they had a huge circle of friends and were very social. They drank and lived life like there was no tomorrow. Yes, they lost friends. But this is different This is a tsunami. I’m really grappling with how to cope with five deaths in one week, all sudden and unexpected. They all died of natural causes. OK. Sigh. What planet do you live on? Now explain all the dead children, the heart attacks, the strokes, the no longer so rare cancers. Nothing to see here. I presume You don’t have the courage to be skeptical. Enjoy living under the rock you’ve decided to hide under the rest of us are facing the reality of what’s happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
10h

It is incombent for us still healthy and with a questioning mind to bring this forth. The ignorance and inability to ADMIT you made a very bad mistake among the public is appalling. Oh, Joe Biden he has and did have 🤣great mental acuity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture