UNITED STATES

James Chip McGlone death , Four Skulls guitarist passed away after a brief illness

December 31, 2023

Catlettsburg, KY - Tragic news struck the music world as James ‘Chip’ McGlone, the talented guitarist of Four Skulls, has passed away following a brief illness. His untimely departure has sent shockwaves through the band members and all who held him dear. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Chappy battled an illness before his passing. Yet, the exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

No age reported.

JAMAICA

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, bassist with Bob Marley And The Wailers, dies aged 77

February 3, 2024

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the bassist best known for playing with Bob Marley & The Wailers, has died at the age of 77. The news was confirmed earlier today (February 3) by Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister for Culture, who wrote: “I share with you my deep regret at the passing of Aston Francis Barrett, CD, popularly known as ‘Family Man’ or ‘Fams’. As a bass player, keyboardist and guitarist, he was one of the two famed Barrett brothers, Aston and Carlton, who were part of Bob Marley and the Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry and the Upsetters in the early years of Reggae Music.” Barrett was born on November 22, 1946, and became a key figure in the early development of reggae music, first gaining fame as a member of The Upsetters, the house band of the visionary producer and singer Lee Perry. In 1970, he and his brother, the drummer Carlton Barrett, joined The Wailers’ backing band, shortly before they signed a landmark record deal with Island Records.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Original Ratos de Porão Bassist Jarbas “Jabá” Alves Dead at 60

December 28, 2023

Brazilian crossover band Ratos de Porão just announced that founding member Jarbas “Jabá” Alves has passed away at the age of 60. Alves was in the band between 1981 and 1993 and and performed on all the albums between Crucificados Pelo Sistema in 1984 and RDP Vivo in 1992, including Descanse Em Paz (1986), Cada Dia Mais Sujo e Agressivo (1987), Brasil (1989), and Anarkophobia (1991). Slightly lesser known in the U.S., but still beloved worldwide in metal and punk circles, Ratos de Porão are hailed as one of the original crossover bands to tie together punk and thrash and lay the foundations for hardcore and metalcore.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Egotronic singer Torsun passed away after cancer

December 31, 2023

Thorsten "Torsun" Burkhardt, singer and bassist of the Berlin band "Egotronic", lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. "Torsun, you have fought enough and you more than deserve the peace and tranquility," his wife wrote in an obituary on Instagram. The musician, who was born in 1974, made his incurable esophageal cancer public on social media earlier this year, and cancelled a planned tour. In the last big interview with the "Taz" he reported about his "pretty violent" chemotherapy. "But I'm not in the mood for a long history of suffering". On Saturday afternoon he had died peacefully in his sleep, he had chosen the picture for his farewell post himself.

NETHERLANDS

Deurne musician Peter de Vries (1950-2023) passed away ; 'A social person and a divine bassist'

December 29, 2023

Musician Peter de Vries from Deurne died unexpectedly on Wednesday, at the age of 73. He played as a bassist with the well-known bands Bots from Eindhoven, and CCC Inc from Neerkant. Nowadays, De Vries is part of the Willy DeVille tribute band Bandeville, with which he performed last weekend.

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

A well-known Slovak musician died

February 5, 2024

The sad news came on Sunday (February 4) evening from the world of music. Unexpectedly, favorite musician and producer Peter "Sanchez" Saniga passed away forever. He was only 49 years old. He worked as the bassist of the Nitra band BijouTerrier. He was also known as someone who recorded most of the albums of Desmod, Bitter Slytherin and Gladiator nitrak.sk. He is remembered as a man with a big heart and his own sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Former bassist of the group Gatibu, Mikel Caballero, dies

February 10, 2024

Mikel Caballero, former bassist of the Basque rock group Gatibu, has died suddenly in Mexico at the age of 57, where he was spending a few days off, according to the Geuria news portal. His death occurred last Friday.

No cause of death reported.

ITALY

Hidden Lapse: Bassist Romina Pantanetti is dead

January 4, 2024

Italian melodic prog metal band HIDDEN LAPSE has announced the early passing of their bassist Romina Pantanetti (41) on January 1st. Words cannot describe how Romina‘s family and friends must feel and how the band has suffered since they heard the news. On January 2nd, they posted this on their Facebook page: “With IMMENSE sorrow, we communicate the premature passing of our warrior, Romina. A pulsating heart, propelling force, and brilliant mind that brought our splendid artwork to life, Romy‘s presence has been and will always be a beacon of inspiration".

No cause of death reported.

