News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
17hEdited

All in all, they are just another brick in the wall….

All in all, they are just another brick in the wall….

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Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
15h

Brendon Williams has a bad heart attack at 36 years, and all they can say is bad genes. What a crock if you have Brca1 or 2 or any bad genes that predispose you to heart/cancer problems you can bet you launched it big time from the mRNA catalyst.

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