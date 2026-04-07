A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

March 24, 2026

Chad Gilbert has undergone brain surgery after three tumors were discovered amid his cancer diagnosis. The New Found Glory Chad Gilbert guitarist and singer, 45, shared an update to Instagram on Monday, March 23, where he posted several photos of himself in the hospital. In the caption, the “My Friends Over You” singer wrote that his health crisis began on Feb. 20, following a show in Nashville. Gilbert wrote he was “struggling to control the movements of my left hand. My left leg was getting weaker by the day and I started stumbling and falling at times.” On Feb. 23, Gilbert went to the emergency room, where “a CT scan showed 3 new tumors had appeared in my brain.” Four days later, on Feb. 27, “I had successful brain surgery and have been recovering in the hospital since. I regained function of my left hand immediately 🙏🏻” Brain surgery is the latest step in the pop-punk stalwart’s ongoing treatment for a rare adrenal gland cancer known as metastatic pheochromocytoma. He was first diagnosed with the disease in late 2021, and later shared it had spread to his spine and lungs. In August 2025, he revealed that he was undergoing further treatment after doctors had discovered a “small spot in my back.” When it came to the latest tumors, Gilbert explained, “My radiation oncologist described it like this: ‘This is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.’ My recovery has been bumpy at times but I’m feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day. Thankful to everyone who’s checked in on me and helped my family during this lengthy and challenging journey.”

Researcher’s note – New Found Glory confirmed in August 2021 that all band members were vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: https://www.simpleplan.cz/en/index.php/simple-plan-pull-u-s-tour-new-found-glory-safety-reasons/#:~:text=New Found Glory in the U.S.%2C which,while all the band members are vaccinated

March 24, 2026

Shawn Jay [47], one half of the Atlanta Hip Hop duo Field Mob, has shared deeply emotional news with fans, revealing that his battle with cancer has progressed to stage 4. Taking to Facebook, Shawn Jay opened up about the weight of the moment with a message that was both painful and reflective. “Cancer has officially went 4th stage on me frfr. yesterday was hard,” he wrote, giving a glimpse into the reality he is now facing. Even in the face of such a devastating update, Shawn Jay found a way to speak from a place of perspective and resilience, reminding those following his journey how fragile and unpredictable life can be.

March 30, 2026

When Bradley Lawrence gained 25 pounds in two weeks and started experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath, he quickly sought care at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He was soon diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disorder that can cause permanent damage if left untreated. Five months later, Lawrence is now in remission and has no lasting kidney damage-an outcome his care team says was possible because he didn’t delay seeking medical attention. Lawrence, 52, a storyteller, comedian, and cabaret performer who lives in Sunset Park, said the symptoms were alarming. In October 2025, he walked seven blocks from his home to the hospital’s emergency department. “When I was two blocks away, I didn’t think I was going to make it,” he recalled. “But I could see the doors to the emergency room and just kept going.” Based on test results, doctors at the hospital ruled out heart and lung conditions and referred him to nephrologist Michal L. Melamed, MD, director of NYU Langone Health’s Chronic Kidney Disease Center. After a biopsy, she diagnosed him with nephrotic syndrome caused by focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which causes the kidneys to leak large amounts of protein into the urine, and can lead to scarring of the kidneys. If left untreated, the condition can lead to permanent kidney damage, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. Lawrence’s condition improved after he started treatment. Dr. Melamed first prescribed medication to help remove the excess fluid responsible for his rapid weight gain. She then prescribed a steroid and blood pressure medication to reduce the inflammation in his kidneys and help restore their function. “I didn’t love the idea of being on several medications,” said Lawrence. “But Dr. Melamed took the time to explain what each one was doing and why it mattered.” A self-described gym rat, Lawrence is slowly resuming his workout routine. He has also returned to performing cabaret and burlesque shows in the Lower East Side alongside his wife.

Researcher’s note – The Key to NYC: Unlocking the City Starts With COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Proof for Dining, Fitness, and Entertainment Venues: https://ogletree.com/insights-resources/blog-posts/the-key-to-nyc-unlocking-the-city-starts-with-covid-19-vaccination-proof-for-dining-fitness-and-entertainment-venues/

March 29, 2026

Bob Sumner [65], the influential comedy producer best known for shaping the careers of countless stand‑up legends through HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and later Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest. News of the medical emergency has prompted an outpouring of support from comedians, industry peers, and fans who credit Sumner with helping define modern stand‑up culture. As updates on his condition continue to emerge, fans and colleagues remain hopeful for his recovery.

March 25, 2026

A fan favorite composer for high-profile video games in major franchises like Star Wars and Call of Duty has suffered a major heart attack at just 36. Brendon Williams, a composer and music producer who has lent his talents to huge games like Star Wars Outlaws and Call of Duty: WWII, took to Instagram to share the harrowing news with fans. “On March 18, I suffered a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack – caused by 100% blockage of my left anterior descending artery,” Williams (no relation to prolific Star Wars composer John Williams) began in his caption of a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “Only 10-12% of people who have this particular variety of heart attack survive it if it occurs outside a hospital,” he continued. “Fortunately for me, my wife [Lindsey] immediately called 911, and the emergency response team and medical staff responded quickly. I received an emergency angioplasty and stenting that saved my life, and have been staying at the hospital since then. The doctors and cardiologists have been particularly baffled by my unique case,” Williams added, noting that at only 36, with a “relatively healthy lifestyle,” he doesn’t “fall into any of the high-risk categories.” He also has normal cholesterol, weight, and blood pressure. “So far, the conclusion is that it’s entirely due to unfortunate genetics…I truly drew the short straw on this one.”

March 28, 2026

Broadcast meteorologist Kent Boughton [68] has announced on his Facebook page that he has stage 4 cancer. The Chief Forecaster for News Channel Nebraska said he’s been diagnosed with small cell carcinoma that has spread throughout his body. In his Facebook video, Boughton said he visited a doctor after losing his voice. Instead of being an ailment of the throat, Boughton learned he had a tumor in his lung growing against his left tonsil, paralyzing it. With the left tonsil paralyzed, his voice was compromised. Boughton will be starting his second round of chemotherapy in the coming days. He asked viewers for prayers. Despite his illness, Boughton said he plans to continue to forecast for News Channel Nebraska even if his voice is impacted by his illness. Boughton has worked as a meteorologist for more than 50 years.

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

March 24, 2026

Red River, NM - Mayor Linda Calhoun [70] briefly lost consciousness Tuesday evening (March 24) during the town’s first-ever “State of the Town” address, prompting a swift response from first responders and concern among attendees at the Red River Conference Center. Roughly 15 minutes into her speech, Calhoun paused and told the audience, “I apologize guys, but I’m getting extremely dizzy,” before swooning and being helped to the floor. Emergency personnel, including town marshals, quickly responded and cleared space around the mayor as she was evaluated. The room fell quiet as attendees looked on. Calhoun later regained consciousness and was able to stand, receiving applause from the crowd before being escorted from the venue for further medical evaluation. Officials paused the event for about 10 minutes and encouraged attendees to get a plate of food. During that time, Councilor Angela Black told the audience the mayor was “fine right now,” as town EMS checked her out in an ambulance on site. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Cherry then stepped in to deliver the remainder of the address. Later in the evening, Calhoun’s daughter-in-law, Sharon Calhoun, shared an update from Holy Cross Hospital indicating the mayor was in good spirits. “She’s joking around now,” Sharon Calhoun said. “They’re ruling everything out.” No official cause for the incident has been released as of Tuesday night.