Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

‘Devastated’ music legend cancels more shows due to health issues

June 9, 2025

Persistent health issues have led Rod Stewart to canceling more shows on his current tour.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” the 80-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, June 6.

ESPN anchor Jay Harris announces prostate cancer diagnosis

June 5, 2025

ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Jay Harris [60] is battling prostate cancer, he announced Thursday on "Good Morning America." "My doctor is quite optimistic," Harris said of his prognosis. "Per my last scan, nothing has spread, so once we, you know, take out the prostate, hopefully that will be it. That's the goal." Harris said he plans to undergo surgery on June 10, and then will take time off from "SportsCenter" to recover. "[I] will be away from 'SportsCenter' for about a month to recover and then I'm coming back better than ever," said Harris, who joined ESPN in 2003.

Researcher's Note – ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]

UNITED KINGDOM

Kylie Minogue postpones four European tour shows due to illness, says 'I have no choice but to...'

June 15, 2025

Pop icon Kylie Minogue has been forced to postpone four of her upcoming Tension Tour shows after falling ill with laryngitis. The singer, who recently wrapped up the UK leg of her first global tour in seven years, shared the news with fans on Friday through a heartfelt message on social media.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Minogue explained that while she was able to complete 14 shows across the UK — including four nights at London’s O2 Arena — she has now been struck by a viral infection. "Hello laryngitis," she wrote, confirming the diagnosis and expressing disappointment over the unexpected pause.

She wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you. I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week, and I can’t wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx (sic).”

Kylie Minogue was one of many rockers who took part in this global jamboree to help “end COVID,” etc.:

Global Citizen Live: Everything You Need to Know

This 24-hour global broadcast event is uniting the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty [by getting everybody “vaccinated”]:

August 26, 2021

What Minogue, or her doctors, call “laryngitis” may actually be vocal fold injury, which, symptom-wise, is very similar to laryngitis, and which was identified as a common consequence of “vaccination” a few years ago:

Vocal Fold Paralysis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Query of VAERS Database

January 24, 2022

Peter Murphy cancels summer shows due to "recent health issues"

June 2, 2025

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy [67] released his first album in 11 years, Silver Shade, last month, and while he hadn’t announced a full tour for it, he was scheduled to play a couple of festivals in Europe and the UK, Forever Now and M’era Luna. He’s now cancelled his appearances at both. “It is with regret that, due to recent health issues, I will be unable to perform for you this summer,” he writes. “I am very much saddened by this news. This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. Love Peter x”. Back in December, the UK/European Celebrating David Bowie tour scheduled for January of this year was cancelled after Murphy had “suddenly taken ill.” He had dropped off the 2023 North American leg, which had already been postponed, due to “ill health and doctor’s orders to rest and recover.” Bauhaus also cancelled their 2022 tour when Murphy entered rehab.

Sally Bretton: Not Going Out star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery during filming for new series

June 4, 2025

Not Going Out star Sally Bretton was reportedly rushed to hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while filming the series in front of a live studio audience. The actress, 45, was on set filming for the new series of Not Going Out, which premieres on BBC One later this month, when she was struck by a medical emergency. Sally and her co-star Lee Mack were filming for an upcoming episode titled ‘Oasis’, in which married couple Lucy (Sally Bretton) and Lee (Lee Mack) argue over who lost them their place in the ticket queue for the 90s band. Lee revealed that the Beyond Paradise star began experiencing pain while on the set of the episode, which was being filmed in front of a live studio audience. He confirmed that after being rushed to hospital, production on the series was halted for two weeks. Lee told The Mirror: “There was a moment in that Oasis episode when we were filming it, when Sally said to me - she looked a bit in pain, ‘Do you know what appendicitis feels like?’ “I said, ‘I have no idea but I can tell you now you haven’t got appendicitis, otherwise you wouldn’t be here filming’. The next day she had her appendix out.”

Researcher's Note – Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial An Israeli team have done a good study here on "vaccine" side effects. They found the following increased risk 42 days post vax: 40% Appendicitis increase.

Jessie J Diagnosed with 'Early' Breast Cancer: 'I Am Going to Disappear for a Bit'

June 4, 2025

Jessie J [37] has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The singer provided an update on her health in a candid video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, expressing that it was something she was "going back and forth" on revealing. "I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said. The English pop star released her song, "No Secrets" in April. "I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early," she continued. "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period." Noting that her diagnosis was not something she planned, she added that she is "getting to keep [her] nipples," which is "good."

Researcher's Note – Dec 15, 2021: The news of Jessie J's positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes a little more than a month after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage, penning an emotional message on Instagram at the end of November merely hours after she was told the heartbreaking news

BBC Radio Scotland presenter to take break after being diagnosed with 'incredibly rare' cancer

June 5, 2025

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Bryan Burnett has announced he is to take a break from his show after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The 59-year-old, who hosts the early evening Get it On programme, told his listeners he requires treatment for appendiceal cancer, which was discovered after having his appendix taken out earlier this year. He made an emotional announcement to the audience during his show on Thursday, June 5. He reassured that, although his cancer is "incredibly rare", it is expected he will make a full recovery following complex abdominal surgery and chemotherapy.

Popular councillor resigns after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

June 5, 2025

A popular councillor has resigned due to ill health after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Dawn Wood served as the RCT councillor for Pontypridd Town ward and Pontypridd Town councillor, but had been absent from her roles since December 2024 for "medical reasons". She was elected as the Plaid Cymru councillor for Pontypridd Town in May 2022. Cllr Wood will be stepping down from both her roles with immediate effect. She said that it "was not an easy decision to make", adding that she was "devastated" to be making the announcement. Cllr Ward explained that she had come to the difficult decision because of her "poor" prognosis. "Unfortunately, all avenues for treatment have been explored and my prognosis now is unfavourable, and is especially poor, if I were to continue in this role," she said.

No age reported.

NORWAY

A-ha front man Morten Harket diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

June 4, 2025

OSLO - Morten Harket, the lead singer of Norwegian band A-ha, whose "Take On Me" track remains one of the most popular songs from the 1980s, said on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In a statement on the band's website, and confirmed by record label Sony Music, Harket, 65, said he had undergone several rounds of brain surgery and that he was managing the symptoms of the disease. Harket said he last year underwent neurological procedures to have electrodes implanted inside his brain and that this had reduced the symptoms. Known for the wide range of his voice, Harket said he did not know if he would be able to perform again. "I've got no problem accepting the diagnosis," he said, adding that it was difficult to balance medication and managing side effects of the treatment.

Researcher’s note - 2022 was a busy year for Morten Harket and a-ha. In recent years, heavily affected by the pandemic, they have traveled around the world with the "Hunting High and Low" tour. In 2022, they visited the USA, South America and Europe, among other places - which strongly implies they took the jab

NEW ZEALAND

Bayley Martin Had Mini Heart Attack at Torian Pro

June 9, 2025

Bayley Martin [25] withdrew after the first event at Torian Pro two weekends ago. Martin, who many predicted would qualify for the CrossFit Games, appeared to struggle on the run, bar muscle-up and sandbag squat event. He was just one of six male athletes to get time capped. Martin would not take the floor for the second event that afternoon. Now, just over a week after Torian Pro, Martin shared on his YouTube channel that he basically had a mini heart attack. Following the first event, Martin said he was taken to the medical room where they would perform some scans including an EKG (Martin says ECG, but it is the same thing as EKG and ECG are interchangeable). He was released, but told to come back to medical prior to taking the floor for Event 2. Another EKG was performed. He then went to start warming up for the event, but then medical came back and said he needed another scan. The third scan resulted in different results for all three scans, which apparently is not a good thing. At this time, the medical staff withdrew Martin from the competition. He was then taken to a hospital for further testing and monitoring. During that time, further tests were conducted. Luckily, Martin was able to avoid needing surgery. He said he has some minor damage to his heart and there is still some inflammation in his heart, something he is currently on medication for. Because of this, doctors have told him that he should not work out or elevate his heart rate for the next month.

