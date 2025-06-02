Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Rock Legend, 80, Pulls Out of Residency & Reveals He's Not 'Feeling Well'

June 2, 2025

Rock legend Rod Stewart, 80, didn't perform his Las Vegas residency show on June 1.

People magazine reported that Stewart announced on his Instagram Story that he would not be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 1.

"I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date," read Stewart's June 1 Instagram Story, as reported by People magazine.

Stewart, who has such hits as "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "I Don't Want to Talk About It," spoke about his long-lasting career during a May 2025 interview with AARP. The British singer joked that he has remained performance ready because of "Lots of women, drugs and wine." He clarified that he "keep[s] [himself] very fit."

https://parade.com/news/rock-legend-80-pulls-out-of-residency-reveals-hes-not-feeling-well

Sir Rod Stewart only allowing triple-vaccinated guests into Christmas party as he blasts ‘killer’ anti-vaxxers

December 3, 2021

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/rod-stewart-only-triple-vaccinated-guests-can-come-to-christmas-do-15709339/

Billy Joel cancels tour after medical diagnosis

May 23, 2025

Billy Joel has canceled all of his upcoming tour dates after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. Joel announced his decision Friday, saying in a press release that he was thankful for the care he was getting and the support of his fans. The health condition has reportedly been made worse by recent performances, leaving the musician with problems with hearing, vision and balance. NPH is caused by a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid pressing on the brain and is most common in people over 65. Treatment for the condition typically includes installing a shunt to drain the excess fluid and physical therapy to deal with the symptoms. Joel, 76, is undergoing physical therapy and said he has been advised to stop performing while he recovers. The decision to cancel the shows comes months after Joel fell onstage during a concert in Connecticut. He recovered and continued the show as planned.

Link

Fully Vaccinated Billy Joel Diagnosed With ‘Sudden Onset’ Brain Disorder

May 23, 2025

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/fully-vaccinated-billy-joel-brain-disorder-diagnosis/

Legendary Rock Guitarist, 74, Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows

May 22, 2025

Ace Frehley had everyone worried. The former KISS guitarist announced on May 21 that he had to pull out of a pair of upcoming shows due to his health. "Hello everyone," he posted on social media. "I wanted to let you all know that I will sadly be unable to perform this weekend on Friday, May 23, at Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin, or Saturday, May 24, at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois. Although not serious, I am ill and don't feel that I am capable of the rigorous travel or performing up to my usual standards this weekend," he added. Frehley has performed as a solo artist for the past two decades. He rejoined KISS (Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss) in 1996 and stayed with the band until 2002.

Researcher's Note – Ace Frehley Says He's Been Vaccinated [sic] Against COVID-19: 'I Do Not Wanna Get' This Disease: Link

Link

Musician medical emergency leads to cancellation of Utah Symphony concert

May 17, 2025

Friday night’s Utah Symphony concert was terminated halfway through when one of the orchestra’s longtime musicians was stricken with a medical emergency. Near the end of the third movement of Mozart’s Symphony No, 35, which opened the concert, James Hall, the orchestra’s associate principal oboe, slumped down in his chair. Colleagues seated closest to him stretched Hall out on the floor in front of his chair, as the evening’s conductor, Christopher Koncz, stepped off the podium and walked offstage. Staff members went onstage to attend to Hall. Paramedics arrived a few minutes later, and after working on him for several minutes, put the musician on a stretcher and wheeled him offstage. Some patrons with a view of the stage said that they thought the oboist’s condition looked serious. On Saturday, however, a Utah Symphony spokesperson said that Hall was “stable and under good medical care” in the hospital. After an extended delay, it was announced that the rest of the concert would be cancelled.



Link

Utah Symphony, Utah Opera to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

September 5, 2021

https://kjzz.com/news/utah-symphony-to-require-covid-19-vaccination-or-negative-test

Kristaps Porzingis Opened Up About Lingering Illness After Celtics' Elimination

May 17, 2025

Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis [29] played limited minutes throughout the team's second-round series with the New York Knicks. He missed eight games in March due to a viral illness. Last week, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Porzingis was still dealing with side effects from that same illness, which has cause energy zaps and his stamina having ebbs and flows over the past couple months. After Game 5, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis "couldn't breathe" which is why he played only 12 minutes and none in the second half. The side effects must have still been around for Game 6, logging minimal minutes as Boston tried to force a Game 7. Plenty of rest is on the docket for Porzingis now that the Celtics enter their offseason.

Researcher's Note – Unvaccinated [sic] NBA players will be docked pay for missed games

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders updates fans on return after cancer and brain infection

May 21, 2025

Emma Saunders is courageously eyeing a return to Sky Sports for the commencement of the 2025/26 season in August as she recuperates from a severe brain infection that left her in a coma. The well-liked presenter had also valiantly battled thyroid cancer the previous year, which she shared with fans at the start of the season. Subsequent complications led to her hospitalisation due to encephalitis, a brain infection. In March, the 32-year-old, who is in a relationship with former RC Lens manager Will Still, took to Instagram to share the news. Saunders wrote: "Hi folks. Unfortunately life took a bit of an unexpected turn a couple of weeks ago and I'm now off work while I recover from Encephalitis – an infection of the brain. I hope it won’t be long until I'm back to see out the end of 2024/25 – especially after missing part of the start of the season before this when I was treated for thyroid cancer."

Link

BELGIUM

Singer Günther Neefs recovers from cerebral thrombosis

May 13, 2025

Günther Neefs [59] from Mechelen has been in hospital for the past few days after a cerebral thrombosis. The singer announced this via his social media. He will take until the end of August to recover further. "With regret in my heart, I have to adjust my plans for the coming weeks", Neefs announced via his social media. "I unexpectedly spent the past few days in hospital, after a cerebral thrombosis. Thanks to rapid interventions, everything turned out well." The singer will therefore not be performing for the time being. "I will take the time to focus on rest and recovery until August 31, so that I can be stronger than ever afterwards", he continues. Neefs also thanks all the doctors and nursing staff for their good care and asks that he and his family be given the necessary rest in the coming weeks.

Link

DENMARK

TV host Tobias Hansen suffers cardiac arrest: Helped by cardiologist

May 20, 2025

Tobias Hansen [42] suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday, but fortunately both a cardiologist and doctors were able to help the TV host. We all know him as the host of "Do You Know the Type?" Tobias Hansen debuted as a new host on the program in 2023, but unfortunately we probably won't see him showing around famous people's homes anytime soon. His wife, Kristina, has just shared some sad news on his Instagram account. Here she writes that Tobias had a cardiac arrest on Friday, May 16. Fortunately, she also writes that he is recovering well and has received help from both skilled doctors and nurses, and that a cardiopulmonary resuscitation team was quickly on hand.

Link

ITALY

Mayor of Verzuolo Takes Ill

May 22, 2025

Giampiero Pettiti, 60, mayor of Verzuolo and head of the technical office of the Municipality of Villafalletto, has been hospitalized in intensive care at the Santa Croce Hospital in Cuneo since the afternoon of yesterday, Wednesday, May 21, following a sudden illness. The news spread today on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition “My grandfather was a partisan” which he was supposed to attend.

Link

INDIA

Islamic Scholar Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi Hospitalised After Major Heart Attack

May 23, 2025

Srinagar - Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Qasmi [60] has been hospitalized after suffering a major heart attack earlier today. Qasmi’s office informed that the scholar is currently receiving treatment in ICU at a Srinagar-based hospital. “By the grace of Allah (SWT), timely medical intervention, the expertise of healthcare professionals, and the prayers of well-wishers, his condition has now stabilized, and he is out of immediate danger,” reads a media statement, adding, “He is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under close observation. “ The statement further said that Qasmi’s all upcoming public engagements and programs have been canceled indefinitely to prioritize his recovery. “

Link