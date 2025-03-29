Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

CANADA

Hallmark Actress Opens Up About ‘Complicated’ Breast Cancer Battle

March 18, 2025

Hallmark star Lyndie Greenwood is explaining her absence from social media by revealing some difficult news. In a post on Instagram on March 17, the actress, 42, revealed that she’s battling breast cancer. “Hey there, friends. I haven’t posted in a while because I’ve been dealing with some real life stuff,” the post reads. “The big C is a doozy! It’s complicated and ever-changing. There’s too much to say here, so I’ve started a blog. If you want to hear more about my experience, you can join me on Substack. There’s a link in my bio. I’m sending out big love and hugs to you all!! Xox #breastcancer.” The words are accompanied by a photo of Greenwood in the desert wearing a brown sweater and sporting a shaved head, a result of her cancer treatment.

Comic Ryan diagnosed with skin cancer for second time

March 21, 2025

London - Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she has been diagnosed with skin cancer for a second time. Speaking on her podcast, the Canadian star said she had recently had a cancerous mole on her arm removed, and will have a further procedure next week to ensure it is all gone. The stand-up comic, 41, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2004 when she was a student in Toronto, having a "golf ball-sized" lump taken out of her thigh as a result. This time around, she said a doctor had initially dismissed her concerns, but tests showed that the mole was "early melanoma". "If you know about melanoma, you'll know it is a deadly form of skin cancer. It does spread quickly, and I just felt like this mole wasn't right," she said.

How cancer diagnosis reinvigorated Gabriela Dabrowski: “Something had to shake me”

March 17, 2025

The Riyadh crowd reached out their arms as Gabriela ‘Gaby’ Dabrowski hit signed tennis balls into the stands. Pink balls, an eye-catching colour chosen to raise awareness for breast cancer at the 2024 WTA Finals, which took place in Saudi Arabia a week after the awareness month for the disease had ended. Dabrowski was passionate about the issue and pleased that the tournament was bringing it awareness. Yet, to the oblivion to all bar a select few friends and family, her presence on the purple court was all the more striking. Seven months earlier, Dabrowski was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had been following up on a lump that had grown over the past year, originally dismissed by doctors, and received the diagnosis in April 2024.The Canadian doubles player underwent treatment, as she spent little over two months out of action before returning in time for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Health Emergency Leads to Surgery for Damian ‘ACE’ Oliverie

March 22, 2025

Port-of-Spain – His name, his face and his voice made up the now defunct, 3 Suns – a musical trio out of Trinidad and Tobago that once delivered songs like, ‘Carnival Darling,’ ‘Wha’s Da One’ and ‘Again and Again.’ Though now a solo artiste, Damian Oliverie remains a significant part of the entertainment landscape in T&T, but beyond that he is a father, husband and dear friend. On Carnival Sunday, at home in Trinidad and Tobago, a health emergency led to the artiste’s hospitalization and subsequent emergency surgery. A mass, which had been constricting Oliverie’s spinal cord has since been removed, and according to his wife, doctors are now treating the artiste, with additional testing being done in tandem. His medical journey thus far, has certainly been a concerning one for family, close friends and those in entertainment who have been apprised of the situation.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

The Who’s Roger Daltrey told he is ‘going blind’

March 29, 2025

Roger Daltrey, the co-founder and singer of The Who, revealed at an event this week that he is going blind.

The British musician, 81, was playing two shows with The Who at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

During the first of these nights, on 27 March, Daltrey told the audience: “The problem with this job is that you go deaf. And now I’ve been told that I am going blind.

“Thank God I’ve still got my voice. If I lost that I’ll go full Tommy,” he said, referring to the protagonist of the 1969 rock opera Tommy.

King Charles 'Has Turned to Mind-Bending Drugs' As Cancer Battle Becomes 'Agonizing' — With 'Dying' Monarch Proudly Telling Fans He Is Listening to One of World's Most Famous Stoner Singers

March 17, 2025

King Charles has turned to medicinal cannabis as a cure for killer cancer, it has been claimed by well-placed Buckingham Palace insiders. The 76-year-old monarch, who is a lover of alternative medicines, gardens and wacky wellness cures, has turned to the mind-bending drug in a bid to eke out a few more months as the UK's head of state, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Some scientists believe medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a pain relief medication. The sovereign is desperate to follow in the footsteps of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who recently revealed she'd beaten the disease after months of treatment. And his love of cannabis has been reflected in an Apple playlist recently released by King Charles. The King’s Music Room saw him celebrate Commonwealth Day by sharing songs he likes from across the family of nations...with drug-loving reggae icon Bob Marley being a favourite with his hit Could You Be Loved on the list. The insider said: "Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday – but knows he may not as he is now in so much pain. Bob Marley knew all about the supposed medicinal benefits of weed and Charles is now very much an expert on the subject!"

Linda Nolan's brother Brian reveals cancer diagnosis just weeks after her death

March 22, 2025

As Brian Nolan stood at his sister Linda’s graveside, tearfully saying farewell to the sibling he adored, he was keeping a potentially deadly secret of his own. Planning the perfect memorial for Linda, who died from cancer in January following a 20-year fight, was especially tough as just three days later Brian, 69, had his own diagnosis of level 2 prostate cancer confirmed. Cancer has dogged the Nolan family, who lost Bernie to breast cancer in 2013 aged 52, before Linda, 65, earlier this year. Anne, 74, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and Coleen, 60, learned she had skin cancer in 2023. “I just want cancer to leave us alone,” says Brian, the fifth of the eight Nolan siblings.

Boxing Legend Frank Bruno Was Hospitalized After Falling Ill During Flight

March 21, 2025

Boxing legend Frank Bruno [63] has spent almost two weeks in a hospital after falling ill while on a flight. Bruno boarded a flight from Heathrow, London for Thailand and was taken ill mid-flight. Medical crew attended to him on the plane and he was hospitalized in Doha, Qatar. Per The Sun, Bruno went through multiple tests before doctors eventually diagnosed him with a viral infection. He was kept in the Al-Wakra hospital in Qatar.

IRELAND

Author Patricia Scanlan reveals breast cancer diagnosis: 'It was a shock'

March 17, 2025

Author Patricia Scanlan [69] has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Patricia, who is well known for her City Girls book series, received the diagnosis on Friday the 13th of December, and has had two surgeries this year. Thankfully, the prognosis is positive but she admitted the diagnosis came as a "bit of a shock".

DENMARK

Julie Zangenberg hospitalized with lung infection

March 20, 2025

Copenhagen - A lung infection has struck Julie Zangenberg. The 36-year-old entrepreneur and actress stated this in a post shared on Instagram, in which she explains her absence on the social media, where she currently has more than 97,000 followers. “I have been quiet, as I - like many others - have been sick. It ended up being a lung infection, which the good people at Rigshospitalet ended up helping me with,” writes Julie Zangenberg and continues: “I've taken it easy and am still healing. However, I am - like spring - on my way back. Thank you for your sweet messages and check-ins. See you soon, Julie,” Zangenberg ends the post. Julie Zangenberg was only 11 years old when she made her acting debut. Since then, Julie Zangenberg has appeared in series, satire shows and even more films. However, in recent years, she has mainly worked with her company, Cozy, which produces loungewear. In private life, she is married to gourmet chef Andreas Bagh, with whom she has a three-year-old son, Leo.

SOUTH AFRICA

Holly Rey reveals she's been in and out of hospital

March 19, 2025

Singer Holly Rey [28] has opened up about her recent health struggles. The 'Spend My Time' singer has previously spoken about her battle with type 1 diabetes, but in a new video shared on Instagram, she reveals a recent diagnosis she struggled to come to terms with. "I've always been really open about my health journey and my diabetes in the hope that it helps someone else in some way. The last three months have been incredibly difficult for me from a health perspective," she said. Rey says things were "touch and go" at one point. She reveals that she was hospitalised in December for severe dehydration. "It had affected my kidneys and kidney function had dropped really, really low. I was hospitalised for about a week and managed to get my kidney function up." She believed she had moved past the incident, but in January, she began feeling unwell once more, leading to another hospital visit. Rey was diagnosed with renal failure, also known as kidney failure. Things got so bad that she says, "There were conversations about dialysis. It has been a very scary time of not knowing what this means. I understand my diabetes and I was having a lot of diabetes fatigue and diabetes related depression. Now adding this renal failure on top of that and not understanding what that meant." After lots of prodding and tests, doctors diagnosed her with acute kidney injury. While her health ordeal has been challenging, Rey says she is thankful there is no permanent damage. "I just feel really fatigued, I feel so exhausted." She says she can't even take a shower by herself because she feels dizzy and out of breath. "I've had to become a vegetarian to take the pressure off my kidneys," Rey added. She is also now permanently on an insulin pump.

BANGLADESH

Tamim Iqbal suffers a massive heart attack while playing DPL match

March 24, 2025

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal [36] suffered a massive heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match on Monday (March 24), while leading Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP ground in Savar. The incident occurred shortly after the coin toss when Tamim began experiencing severe chest pain while fielding. After reporting discomfort, medical personnel attended to him on the field. Initially, he was taken to KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing Home for evaluation, where he underwent an ECG. Despite feeling unwell, Tamim attempted to return to the game but experienced further chest pain en route back to the field. He was then rushed back to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack and performed an emergency angioplasty to remove a blockage in his coronary artery. As of now, Tamim is under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Medical professionals have indicated that his condition has stabilized following the procedure.

AUSTRALIA

Swim star Madisyn Armstrong to swim English Channel to raise awareness after shock cancer diagnosis

March 22, 2025

A rising star in open water swimming has her sights set on her biggest challenge yet, after a shock health crisis rocked her tight-knit Gold Coast family. Madisyn Armstrong, 24, has a deeply personal reason for wanting to push her limits and complete the ultimate ultra-marathon challenge — the English Channel. “I arrived home from training one Wednesday afternoon and got a call from my dad, he asked how training was but I could hear in his voice there was something off.” Madisyn’s father, Steven Armstrong, 52, was diagnosed with aggressive and incurable stage four cancer in November last year. A 9.5cm tumour found on his kidney has since spread to his lungs and liver. “He told me ‘I’ve got a tough battle ahead of me, I’ve got cancer’ and after that it was a complete blur,” Madisyn said. “The hysteria you feel, the shock, for the hours, days and weeks after, it was nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

