Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

What to know after Ronnie Dunn exits Indianapolis concert after Brooks & Dunn encore

April 7, 2025

Ronnie Dunn, one half of the country music duo Brooks & Dunn, abruptly left the stage during a concert in Indianapolis.

While a representative for the band said Dunn was ill , the singer himself has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Dunn previously revealed on social media that he had been battling the flu and strep throat.

Brooks & Dunn are currently on their "Neon Moon Tour," which runs through April.

Zayn Malik gives fans update after 'severe' sickness forced last-minute show cancellation

April 1, 2025

Zayn Malik’s tour has now ended, as he was forced to cancel his last show.

Zayn Malik has shared a heartfelt message with fans after being forced to cancel his show at the last minute.

The former One Direction star has been on tour, performing to thousands of adoring fans in sold-out venues worldwide with his solo music—and even some nostalgic 1D tunes.

Last night, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker, 32, was due to take to the stage in Mexico City. Alas, he issued an emotional statement explaining he is ‘really sick’.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the pop star wrote: ‘I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City.

‘I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.

‘I’m so sorry to let you down.’

Phillies analyst out after surgery

April 4, 2025

If you’ve been wondering where Philadelphia Phillies radio analyst Larry Andersen is, you’re not alone. The 71-year-old has been noticeably absent through the first two series of the 2025 MLB season. According to The Inquirer, he remains in Clearwater, Florida, where the Phillies hold their spring training, recovering from bladder surgery he underwent during camp. He told The Inquirer that he had hoped to return to the booth for the home opener, but his recovery has been slower than expected due to radiation treatment.

Researcher's Note - MLB To Require COVID Vaccinations [sic] For Non-Player Team Personnel To Gain Access To Field In Post Season

UNITED KINGDOM

Tennis Player Dramatically Collapses Mid-Game and Leaves Court in Wheelchair

April 2, 2025

British tennis player Fran Jones has withdrawn from the Colsanitas Cup after collapsing midway through the women’s tournament. Jones, 24, fell on the court while playing against Argentina's Julia Riera as she attempted to serve late in the third set during the match in Bogota, Argentina, on Tuesday, April 1, as seen in a video posted on X. Jones had been struggling to breathe before collapsing and was seen lying on her back and rolling to her side as medical staff tended to her. She was unable to finish the match and was escorted off the court in a wheelchair, U.K. outlets Sky News and BBC News reported. Jones was born with Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia, a rare genetic condition characterized by the absence or malformation of fingers and toes and facial clefts. She has one finger missing on each hand and seven toes altogether, per Sky News. The rising tennis star, who ranks 129th in the world, has had some challenges in her career relating to her condition, having suffered “bouts of severe cramp.” She has retired from matches 19 times in total, including two times now this year, Sky News reported.

England youth star forced to retire at 21 due to cardiac problem he 'can't carry on with'

April 1, 2025

A former England youth international has had to prematurely end his football career at just 21 due to a heart condition. Morten Spencer, who began his football career at Sunderland, later moved to Leeds United in 2019. The young midfielder's aspirations to join the Rams' first-team this season were dashed by the necessity of an untimely retirement. The diagnosis was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a serious condition marked by the thickening of the heart muscle. Although Cork City reassured that Dumigan can expect to lead a long and healthy life, continuing his football career is sadly off the cards for safety reasons.

ITALY

Andrea Pucci speaks after feeling unwell on stage: “I'm not well, I have to do some checks”

March 29, 2025

Comedian Andrea Pucci [59] interrupted his show, 30 anni… e non senterli, at the Gran Teatro PalaGalassi in Forlì due to a sudden illness that struck him in the past few hours. After just 30 minutes from the start of the performance, the artist had to stop, leaving the audience and fans in apprehension. After hours of silence, Pucci chose to speak directly in the first person to his followers through a video published on Instagram. He explained the situation and the reason why the next dates of the tour will be postponed. “I'm here to thank you for the hundreds of messages I received to know how I am. Objectively, I'm not feeling great, I have to do some checks," the comedian said.

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi Courtney Duncan to miss opening round of Women’s Motocross world championship after health scare

April 3, 2025

Dunedin - Four-time world motocross champion Courtney Duncan will miss the opening round of the 2025 season in Sardinia after being hospitalised with a heart condition. The Dunedin-based rider says eight weeks ago, she awoke with severe chest pain and was later diagnosed with pericarditis – swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. The 29-year-old says she’s still struggling to regain full fitness. After discussions with her medical team, she’s opted to withdraw from the first round of the world championship and potentially the first part of the season. She’s also been cleared of any long-term or permanent damage to her heart. “We are struggling to get through a 30-minute session at the moment with low resistance,” says Duncan. “The past eight weeks has been tough. I was initially unable to do anything physically. I’ve been trying to do a little bit of low intensity but am struggling to get through that at the moment. You realise how important your health is, that’s for sure.”

