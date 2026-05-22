A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

May 17, 2026

Russell Andrews has been diagnosed with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 64-year-old actor, known for his roles in Straight Outta Compton and Better Call Saul, shared that he was diagnosed with the fatal disease publicly for the first time on CNN’s The Story Is with Elex Michaelson on Saturday, May 16. He made the announcement alongside his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel. “I am a person living with ALS,” Andrews told Michaelson while seated beside Tazel, who CNN reported will be taking on the role of caregiver. ALS destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness, slurred speech and eventual paralysis, per the Mayo Clinic. There’s no cure for ALS, and people usually live three to five years after diagnosis, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, some patients can live decades. “I was diagnosed in the late fall of last year,” Andrews said on The Story, before sharing the community he and Tazel have found with nonprofit ALS Network. Asked about his symptoms, Andrews revealed that initially, he thought he suffered a stroke during the COVID pandemic, and he shared some of the early signs he might have had ALS.

Researcher’s note – Russell Andrews was working in Hollywood in 2021: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

May 18, 2026

Tony Rizzo is back. He says he nearly didn’t make it. The ESPN Cleveland host returned to the airwaves Monday after missing two weeks of programming. He used the occasion to publicly reveal, for the first time, that a major heart attack had sidelined him. His absence had gone unexplained - until now. Tony Rizzo [64] described the moment he had a heart attack: “I got bagels for my mom. I drove them out to Middleburg Heights, and I came home. I’m getting chills talking about this. So, I got back to my home at 11:30 and my chest siezed up, and I couldn’t breathe. I had a heart attack, a major heart attack. I knew something was really wrong. Because I’d never felt like that before in my life.” Rizzo has not shared details about his diagnosis, treatment, or long-term recovery timeline.

Researcher’s note – ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]: https://patch.com/us/across-america/espn-employees-must-be-vaccinated

May 14, 2026

The cameraman who collapsed during a live “CBS Evening News” broadcast in Taiwan had been deployed from Tokyo on short notice ahead of anchor Tony Dokoupil’s coverage of President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sources told The Post. In what Dokoupil called a “medical emergency” Wednesday on air, the video journalist identified by sources as Randy Schmidt fainted while shooting the broadcast, which was set in Taiwan’s capital Taipei for Trump’s trip to Beijing, sources said. The network, which didn’t identify Schmidt, said in a social media post that the cameraman was “OK and recovering.” Schmidt, who previously worked in CBS News’ shuttered Tokyo bureau, helped last-minute preparations for the broadcast before his fainting spell, sources said. While one critic claimed he had worked a 24-hour shift before collapsing, a CBS News source close to the network disputed that characterization, saying Schmidt “definitely had downtime” and rested overnight before the broadcast. The alarming incident unfolded during the closing moments of the program. As Dokoupil wrapped a segment discussing tensions between China and Taiwan, a crash was suddenly heard off-camera. “You will hear a lot about the rise of a powerful new China - is he okay?” Dokoupil said as stunned crew members remained silent. “We’re gonna take a quick break. We have a medical emergency here,” the anchor continued. “We’re calling a doctor.” The broadcast immediately cut away to CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman back in New York.

No age reported.

May 17, 2026

SPARTA, Mich. - A Michigan State Senate candidate is recovering after a medical emergency during a community parade in Sparta. According to social media posts from several local leaders, including Kent County Commissioner Katie DeBoer, Joseph Fox [71] collapsed while taking part in the Sparta Town and Country Days parade on Saturday. Fox, who is originally from the Fremont area, is running as a Republican for Michigan’s 33rd Senate District. Local officials did not share details about the nature of the medical issue, but posts indicate that Fox is now recovering.

May 13, 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville mayoral candidate was admitted to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a live debate hosted by WHAS11. During Tuesday night’s debate, candidate Lisa Holliday Harris said she struggled to express her campaign policies clearly. Lisa Holliday Harris tells WHAS11 she was released from the hospital Thursday night after receiving what she described as a good health report. According to Harris, testing revealed she experienced an intense episodic migraine, and doctors determined she did not suffer a stroke or seizure. During her closing statement Tuesday night, Harris appeared to struggle at times while discussing her campaign platform and policies.

No age reported.

May 12, 2026

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jill Hicks, a candidate for Sussex County Council District 5, announced that she has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and will begin treatment in the coming weeks. In a press release, Hicks said some people had noticed swelling in her face in recent weeks related to what was believed to be a cyst. After undergoing a PET scan, Hicks said doctors determined the cancer is localized and treatable. “While treatments will last 7 weeks, I should be able to keep a full schedule during much of that time,” said Hicks.

No age reported.

May 10, 2026

SANDPOINT, ID - Most people at the Lake Pend Oreille School District know that Superintendent Becky Meyer is always working. She hasn’t taken a sick day since her 28-year-old daughter was born. So when Meyer, 59, started having some odd swelling in her eye in January, it was no surprise that she ignored it. But then it got worse, her eye began to bulge out of her head, and the eye drops prescribed by her ophthalmologist weren’t working. With a push from her secretary and some teasing over the eyepatch Meyer started wearing, she made an appointment down in Coeur d’Alene. That appointment launched a week of tests that led to a cancer diagnosis in early February. Meyer has continue to work through treatment largely due to her love of the school district she has served for decades. Once she saw an optometrist in Coeur d’Alene, things moved quickly. She was sent off for a scan that same day, where doctors found a mass behind her eye. That was followed by a series of additional scans. Three days later, Meyer was meeting with an eye surgeon. A biopsy revealed she had an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma B. Now, Meyer is thankful for the nagging swelling in her eye that alerted her to a problem. “If it hadn’t done that, and it was, back farther… I would have already been dead because it would have just reproduced and gone too far and been throughout everything so fast,” Meyer said. Meyer began a course of chemotherapy just days after she was diagnosed. Her last session was earlier this month, and her PET scan to see how the cancer responded is this week.

IRELAND

May 16, 2026

Irish singer Jimmy Crowley [76] is set to finally return home as he reveals the tough time he has had with his health, including suffering from cancer and a stroke in the past year. The folk singer hit the charts back in the 1970s as part of his band, The Electric Band and their hit reggae version of The Boys of Fairhill, as well as forming his own folk orchestra, Stokers Lodge, in the late 1960s. He had been in the hospital for nine months after a wicked string of bad luck with his health. After getting diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September, Crowley suffered a stroke two days after Christmas and has been forced to stay in Cork University Hospital ever since. However, after an appeal on GoFundMe, which has raised over €75,000 so far, Crowley will now be able to return home, being able to hire full-time care, which he requires now.

DENMARK

May 14, 2026

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been rushed to hospital this afternoon following a heart attack, the royal household has confirmed. Margrethe, 86, was transported to Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s largest public and teaching hospital. Denmark’s former monarch will remain in hospital over the weekend for observation and additional examinations. The announcement stated that Margrethe is in good spirits, but she is tired from the ordeal.

Researcher’s note – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was the first European monarch to publicly announce receiving the COVID-19 “vaccine”, with her first dose administered on January 1, 2021: Link

May 18, 2026

Danish football coach Jess Thorup [56] has been admitted to a hospital after suffering a sudden health problem. His Egyptian club, Al Ahly, wrote this on its website on Monday afternoon. According to the club’s doctor Ahmed Gaballah, Jess Thorup’s condition is stable and he is now undergoing various extensive examinations. It does not describe what the health problem specifically concerns. Jess Thorup has been coach of Al Ahly since October last year. Since then, he has been in charge of the club for 35 matches. As a coach, he has two Danish championships under his belt. With one match left, the Egyptian championship remains within reach this season.

CHINA

May 18, 2026

Taiwanese singer Landy Wen was rushed to the hospital after suffering septic shock and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors said she is “not yet out of the critical stage.” According to Taiwanese media reports, Landy’s manager revealed that the 46-year-old developed persistent high fever and severe abdominal pain on May 14. After noticing her condition rapidly worsening, her boyfriend and friend immediately sent her to the hospital for emergency treatment. The manager later told Next Apple News that although Landy is conscious, she is currently unable to eat and remains under close observation in the ICU. When asked about her condition, doctors reportedly said: “We are currently doing our best to save her. She is not yet out of the critical stage.” It is understood that all of Landy’s work commitments have been suspended through the end of June as she focuses on treatment and recovery.

PHILIPPINES

May 18, 2026

Kaye Abad marked her 44th birthday with an emotional vlog that documents her battle with breast cancer. In a 25-minute vlog, Kaye shared clips and moments from the past year, where she revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025. Prior to her breast cancer diagnosis, the actress revealed that she had to undergo a mammogram after experiencing prolonged abdominal pain, which she underwent gallbladder stone removal surgery for. Despite the diagnosis, her journey toward recovery has been filled with love and support, as she is surrounded by family. She has now been declared cancer-free by her doctor.

Researcher’s note – Paul Jake Castillo and Kaye Abad asks all of you to get vaccinated [sic]: 💉 Link