Also, Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova’s blood clot has caused pulmonary infarction, stroke and heart damage.

UNITED STATES

Sandberg being treated for metastatic prostate cancer

January 22, 2024

Hall of Famer and Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg said Monday that he has begun treatment for metastatic prostate cancer. “I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team and our dear friends,” Sandberg said in a statement released by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Sandberg, 64, received the diagnosis last month.

Link

Who is Cat Janice and what cancer has she been diagnosed with?

January 26, 2024

POP singer Cat Janice was tragically diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

The talented artist has discussed her cancer battle on social media while continuing to make music.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/10199360/who-cat-janice-cancer-tiktok-song/

Loretta Lynn's Son Ernest Ray Undergoes Critical Surgery, Family Asks for Prayers

January 24, 2024

Loretta Lynn's official Instagram account had an urgent prayer request on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

"Today, Loretta's son Ernest Ray underwent a critical surgery as a result of kidney failure," read the caption of a photo of Ernest Ray and his mother. "In moments like these we are reminded that all that really matters is faith and family. We would love to know you are praying with us for Ernie. Thank you—The Lynn Family."

https://www.wideopencountry.com/ernest-ray-lynn-surgery/

Minnesota State Rep. Peter Fischer undergoes surgery following heart attack

January 22, 2024

St. Paul, Minn. — A Minnesota State representative is recovering after suffering a heart attack last week. Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, says he had chest pains on Jan. 18 and sought treatment at a local hospital. "It was determined I had suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery," Fischer said. "I am currently doing well, and doctors expect I will make a full recovery."

No age reported.

Link

“I’m Getting Emergency Surgery” – Suffering From Hematoma, Mark Coleman Rushed for Medical Procedure Amid Infection Scare

January 19, 2024

UFC’s very first heavyweight champion is about to go through a pretty serious surgery. Mark Coleman recently gave his fans a health update about his life. The fighter retired a while ago and is currently 59 years old. While he has been suffering from health issues for some time now, with a video on his social media handles he just made it all official. Looks like he will have to deal with infections and other issues at the same time. Here’s what he said about his “emergency surgery”.



Yesterday, Coleman took to his Instagram account to address the situation he was in. He was lying in a hospital bed and was in a condition good enough where he could speak. However, internally, he struggled with a lot of issues. He admitted to having a hematoma and an infection. “It’s official. Not really emergency surgery but kind of emergency surgery,” he said. “The hematoma’s back, the infection is back. Gonna have to go in and clean it out. Put me on a picket line probably for six weeks. And we’ll go from there.”

Link

90 Day Fiance’s Stacey Silva Is ‘Currently Recovering’ After Emergency Kidney Surgery

January 24, 2024

90 Day Fiancé alum Stacey Silva is “currently recovering” after she underwent an emergency kidney surgery, her manager exclusively tells In Touch.

“Over the weekend Stacey was in extreme pain,” Michael London tells In Touch on Wednesday, January 24, adding that her husband, Florian Sukaj, and twin sister, Darcey Silva, “rushed her to the Emergency Room at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.”

He adds that “emergency surgery was performed on her kidney” and Stacey, 49, handled the procedure well. However, she “needs to have a subsequent surgery in a couple of weeks.”

CANADA

Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott’s Wife Worried Her Cancer Battle Could Hurt His Career

January 21, 2024

When Hallmark star Brennan Elliott‘s wife, Camilla Row, was first diagnosed with early-stage stomach cancer in 2018, she opted to keep the news private, worried it might negatively impact his thriving career.

But since a December 2021 cancer recurrence led to a stage 4 diagnosis, Row has found her voice as a patient advocate, speaking out about the need for more research and education about the disease — all while undergoing treatment to keep her cancer at bay.

https://heavy.com/entertainment/hallmark/brennan-elliott-camilla-row-cancer-advocacy/

MEXICO

Does Genoveva Casanova have health problems? This is what is known

January 18, 2024

Genoveva Casanova (47), a well-known Mexican socialite, has recently faced health problems. In July 2023, Casanova was hospitalized due to a pulmonary thromboembolism that caused a pulmonary infarction, a stroke and damage to one of the ventricles of the heart. This medical situation has become a cause of concern for her family and friends. The socialite has kept a low profile, moving between various destinations such as San Sebastian, London and Andorra.

Link