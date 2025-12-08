A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Cancer-Stricken ‘Dilbert’ Creator in Hospital After Cutting Show Short

November 27, 2025

Dilbert creator and outspoken Trump supporter Scott Adams posted a video from the hospital on Wednesday instead of his daily show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams. “Hello, people. So normally I would be doing my ‘Coffee with Scott Adams’ live stream — but you can see the problem,” he said. “I’m tied to a chair in the hospital. Well, velcroed to a chair. I suppose I could escape if I wanted to. I’ll be out, probably, I think, later today,” said Adams, 68. “Should be fine. Small-ish problems ... I just want to go home ... And then what? I don’t know.” In one difficult section, Adams cries in pain. “Ow. Ow. Ow. My leg hurts. You wouldn’t believe all the antibiotics that are poking into me,” he said. Adams announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and the disease had metastasized to his bones. At the time, Adams predicted he would not live through the summer. “My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer,” he said. He has continued to stream Coffee with Scott Adams while receiving treatment. On Tuesday, Adams cut off his show early, citing exhaustion after a “tough night and tough morning.” He put on an oxygen tube halfway through the shortened stream.

Scott Adams admits anti-vaxxers were right: ‘They Are the Winners’ in health outcomes

May 20, 2025

Former Utica Comets coach diagnosed with cancer

December 1, 2025

UTICA, NY – Former Utica Comets Head Coach Kevin Dineen announced on social media Sunday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Dineen issued this statement on Facebook: “This Thanksgiving feels a bit different. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It has put a lot into perspective, most of all how lucky I am to be surrounded by so many supportive family and friends.” He took over coaching duties of the Utica Comets of the AHL in August 2021. He was relieved of his coaching duties in Utica in November 2024 after the team did not get a win in their first nine games of the season.

Good News: Denver Broncos linebacker returns after cancer treatment

November 30, 2025

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton is set to return to the football field on Sunday night after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer. The co-captain, who leads the Broncos in tackles, even played in an NFL game after receiving the diagnosis, before being sidelined for weeks during his treatment.

CANADA

Ottawa coach Carla MacLeod battling breast cancer

December 1, 2025

Ottawa Charge head coach Carla MacLeod plans to remain with the PWHL [ice hockey] team while battling breast cancer. MacLeod, 43, shared the news of her recent diagnosis through the team’s website on Sunday. MacLeod, who has coached Ottawa since the league’s inaugural season in 2024, is also the head coach for the Czechia women’s team that is preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.

JAMAICA

Miss Jamaica ‘Isn’t Doing as Well’ as Hoped, Family Says in New Condition Update

November 23, 2025

Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, tumbled off the stage at the Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand. While strutting down the stage, Henry suddenly fell. She was taken away on a stretcher, according to viral videos, and another woman, Fatima Bosch, went on to win the Miss Universe pageant. Now, concern is growing for Henry. Her official Instagram page posted a condition update from her sister, who revealed that the beauty queen isn’t doing as well as hoped. The exact nature of her illness has not been revealed. Henry “was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery,” the Miss Jamaica pageant noted.

UNITED KINGDOM

Ex-Yes Keyboardist Rick Wakeman Says Recent Brain Surgery “Doesn’t Seem To Have Affected My Piano Playing”

November 23, 2025

Rick Wakeman revealed online that he is currently recovering from corrective brain surgery after medical professionals diagnosed him with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder that occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. A “pleased” Wakeman called the surgery ” very successful.” “I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!” he wrote. While needing plenty of time to rest, the progressive rock legend says his surgeon has assured him that he should be “perfectly fine” to travel to the U.S. for his March 2026 tour and “all future engagements after that.”

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: ‘You Always Dread Hearing Those Words’

November 24, 2025

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron has disclosed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year. Speaking to The Times in an interview published Sunday, Nov. 23, the 59-year-old said he decided to get tested after encouragement from his wife, Samantha. She had heard Soho House founder Nick Jones discuss his own prostate cancer diagnosis on the radio, which prompted her to urge Cameron to book an appointment.

NORWAY

Åge Hareide has had his last coaching job

November 25, 2025

The old coaching legend [72] has been diagnosed with brain cancer, and is severely impaired in both mobility and speech. What the future holds, no one knows.

SOUTH KOREA

Colleagues’ CPR Saves Broadcaster Kim Soo-yong

December 1, 2025

As it was confirmed that the sudden collapse of broadcaster Kim Soo-yong was caused by acute myocardial infarction, the belatedly revealed activities of the ‘lifesavers’ who saved him are drawing great admiration. His agency, Media Lab Siso, announced on the 18th, “Mr. Kim Soo-yong was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction and successfully underwent angioplasty at Hanyang University Guri Hospital,” adding, “He is currently recovering stably in a general ward.”

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi boxer David Nyika’s fiancée Lexy Thornberry diagnosed with cancer

November 27, 2025

Auckland - Kiwi boxer David Nyika’s fiancée Lexy Thornberry has been diagnosed with cancer. Thornberry, who was a contestant on Love Island Australia, revealed she had head and neck cancer earlier this month. “I have always been a healthy person, and was an athlete my entire life,” the 24-year-old said.

