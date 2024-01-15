US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin remains in hospital - Pentagon

January 13, 2024

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin remains in hospital in "good condition" following treatment for prostate cancer, the Pentagon has said.

In a statement, it said Mr Austin had resumed some of his duties and is in "contact with his senior staff".

It added that there was no specific date for his release from hospital.

Mr Austin, 70, was admitted to an intensive care unit on 1 January due to complications from a late-December surgery.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67972147.amp

White House: Secretary Austin's doctors think he may need additional care

January 14, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's doctor's [sic] think he may still need some additional care.

"We'll see, you know, when he can be released, but obviously they still feel like he may need some additional care...part of that is just physical therapy," Kirby told CBS's 'Face the Nation.'

Kirby said "there is routine regular communication" between President Joe Biden and Austin and that the secretary remains "actively involved and engaged" from the hospital.

https://www.aol.com/white-house-secretary-austins-doctors-165952104.html

Michael Strahan’s teenage daughter breaks down as she shares cancer diagnosis

January 11, 2024

Michael Strahan’s teenage daughter broke down in tears as she shared that she has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Isabella, 19, revealed that she had emergency surgery after doctors found a tumour bigger than a golf ball a the back of her brain.

She spoke to Good Morning America on Thursday (11 January) alongside her father as she shared how the diagnosis has made her feel.

“I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap but you just have to keep living every day through the whole thing,” she said.

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/lifestyle/michael-strahan-daughter-cancer-diagnosis-b2477258.html

BBC's Glenn Campbell: My brain cancer diagnosis was a total shock

January 13, 2024

It was a beautiful day for a summer cycle through East Lothian. The sort of day where nothing could go wrong.

Until it did.

I was moving fast down a steep hill heading towards the village of Gifford for breakfast when I took a tumble.

The road surface was broken and I clipped a rough edge and skidded.

There was a split second of clarity. I could see exactly what was about to happen and that I was powerless to prevent it. The bike went one way and I went the other.

I fell hard, bounced and rolled across the tarmac. I came to a halt face down on the road, too injured to move to safety….

Within a couple of days an MRI scan revealed a tumour on the right hand side of my brain. It was pressing on the part that controls movement on the left hand side of my body.

Tumours always seem to be compared in size to pieces of fruit. It is not uncommon to hear about someone having a tumour as big as a peach.

Mine was much smaller. Perhaps more akin to a large grape - but no less devastating for what it represents.

It's a real shock to be told that you have a serious life-limiting condition.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-67925522.amp

Fundraiser Launched for Kathy Brown After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

January 11, 2024

Kathy Brown was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer late last year, and the dance music community is rallying around her to show their support.

The house music scene was rocked late last year when Kathy Brown, a legendary vocalist who became renowned for tracks like “Joy,” “Turn Me Out (Turn to Sugar),” and “Strings of Life (Stronger on My Own),” was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer which has since spread to her brain. An emergency operation was conducted, and the celebrated artist is currently undergoing radiotherapy and immunotherapy, but financial challenges have begun to surface.

https://edmidentity.com/2024/01/11/kathy-brown-cancer-fundraise

'This is goodbye': YouTuber Brian Barczyk enters hospice for pancreatic cancer

January 9, 2024

Longtime fans of reptile enthusiast Brian Barczyk are heartbroken after the YouTuber posted a goodbye video as he enters hospice care.

The owner of The Reptarian in Utica, Michigan, posted the 16-minute video titled “This Is Goodbye” on Friday after a nearly year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Barczyk, 54, thanked those who visited his reptile zoo, as well as his over five million subscribers.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/01/09/brian-barczyk-goodbye-video-hospice-pancreatic-cancer/72168560007/

Michael Lohan, Father of Actress Lindsay Lohan, Has ‘Aggressive’ Skin Cancer Lesion Removed from His Hand: ‘Just Looked Like a Little Mole’

January 11, 2024

Michael Lohan, father of Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan, just had a very aggressive skin cancer lesion removed from his hand and shared about the experience with SurvivorNet, explaining how important it is to act fast when something is amiss with your health.

https://www.survivornet.com/articles/michael-lohan-father-of-actress-lindsay-lohan-has-aggressive-skin-cancer-lesion-removed-from-his-hand-just-looked-like-a-little-mole/

CBS TV Host Suffers Brain Injury

January 14, 2024

author Clarke Finney Romo on Instagram: “Invading your space like, “Take me to your leader” 👽🖖🏽”

We here at PopCulture.com are sending our best wishes to Clarke Finney, one of the personalities of CBS affiliate KENS5. Finney, who also goes by her full name Clarke Finney Romo, recently suffered a brain injury and revealed her condition via social media on Monday. She described the injury as "hypoxic," meaning it involved oxygen being cut off from that part of the body.

"Hey guys, I hope you've missed me on tv and I want y'all to know I've missed you too," Finney wrote onFacebook. "In October I had a medical emergency which caused me to have a hypoxic brain injury. I am currently re-learning everything but one thing I haven't forgotten is how much I love you guys. I miss serving my community and I cant wait to see you all when I fully recover.

"I hope that you understand how much I love you, and how important being a journalist is to me. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has prayed for me, and a very special thank you to the amazing medical staff and therapists who have taken great care of me. Once I fully recover, I look forward to getting back to what I love, and it starts with loving you."

https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/cbs-kens-5-clarke-finney-tv-host-suffers-brain-injury/