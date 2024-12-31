Click on the link:

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/media-and-society/59813

I gave this talk at NYU some eighteen years ago, when I was still teaching at Johns Hopkins, and had lately moved on from close readings of movies and TV (writings collected in my first book, Boxed In) to an activist engagement with the problem of the ever-shrinking field of media ownership—an ever graver civic, cultural and economic danger that now roused particular concern, Bill Clinton having signed the Telecommunications Act some eight months earlier (thereby bolstering the deregulatory drive that had been kick-started by Reagan/Bush and Congress).

To highlight that danger, Katrina van den Heuvel, The Nation’s editor, asked me to edit several special issues of the magazine, featuring full-color centerfolds that illustrate the status quo, the first one, published in June of 1996, showing which multinationals owned each of the major TV networks, while also noting many of their other properties. That special issue made a splash—one that it would never make today, inasmuch as the reporting on that special issue was, often, surprisingly positive, with good reviews from the NewYork Times’ Frank Rich, syndicated columnist Liz Smith, and others not employed by the cartel, giving them some freedom to express views that, since then, have become verboten all but universally.

On the other hand—and this was no surprise—that special issue of The Nation (“Free the Media!”) clearly struck a nerve among the hirelings of the network news, who struggled to deny the problem, and to portray myself as a shrill kook, so as to maintain the illusion of their (notional) journalistic independence. I was attacked as well out on the right, by the minions of the Wall Street Journal, and with the American Spectator calling me the “pie-charting Cassandra of the National Entertainment State,” even though there were no pie charts in any of our centerfolds (and, of course, Cassandra was not wrong).

The treatment I received from Bernard Kalb, Martin Schram, Howard Kurtz and Ellen Hume was, to put it mildly, patronizing, with a condescension verging on hostility; but I was grateful for it anyway, because they only proved my point that dissidence is not allowed under the shadow of the media cartel. Their obtuseness and aggression were not only enlightening, moreover, but grimly funny, too; although this matter is no joke—as most Americans now know, having learned it the hard way, especially since 2020, so that “our free press” is collapsing, with CNN per se losing half its audience (if not more). In short, the American majority today agrees with what I had to say back then (along with my ally Bob McChesney)—just as that majority today agrees with me about the threat posed by America’s abysmal voting system, which I count along with media concentration as a stark disaster for American democracy. My work, and others’, on that crucial problem, from 2000 to 2008, got an even nastier reception, not just from the Republicans but, with a very few exceptions, from the Democrats as well; and not just from the corporate media but the “left”/liberal press as well. (The Nation wouldn’t touch the issue with a ten-foot pole, nor would The Progressive, Counterpunch, The New Republic, Extra! or most other such “alternative” outlets, even though I’d written for them all.)

As you’ll see, CNN’s firing squad was itching to shoot down my every point—except for one, which I believe to be the most important of the several points I made (or tried to make): i.e., that freeing the media from the chokehold of oligopoly will require a reinvigorated antitrust movement, driven by a mass alliance of left and right. This point was later made repeatedly by Ralph Nader, who took his lumps for it; whereas the yakking heads on CNN did not address my blunt expression of that view, which no doubt struck them as insane—though time (especially since 2020) has shown it to be eminently rational, and very badly needed, since our eventual destruction by the globalists in power depends on our attacking one another, rather than uniting to avert the various catastrophes that they have planned against us, and to hold them accountable for such (let’s call it what it is) malign conspiracy.

p.s. Note that Big Pharma’s commercial clout, and, therefore, its covert mastery of the spectacle, was apparent even then.