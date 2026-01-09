A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Former Arizona Senator Who Filled in After John McCain’s Death Reveals He Has Dementia and Withdraws from Public Life

January 1, 2026

Former Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona, who spent nearly three decades in Congress, has announced that he is stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with dementia. Kyl, 83, a Republican who served in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, shared the news in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 30, to the Associated Press, NBC News, and The New York Times.

State Sen. DeWitte announces prostate cancer diagnosis

January 5, 2026

Springfield, IL - State Sen. Don DeWitte [71] announced Monday that he is being treated for prostate cancer but expects to be back at work in the state Capitol next month. DeWitte, a St. Charles Republican who represents the 33rd Senate District, said he had surgery Dec. 23 and is recuperating out of state with relatives. He expects to be back in Springfield in mid-February, he said. His offices in West Dundee and St. Charles remain open in his absence. DeWitte said an annual blood test in September showed an increase in prostate-specific antigen. That was followed by an MRI and a biopsy, which showed mostly nonaggressive cells, he said.

Reality TV Star Airlifted to Hospital With Possible Organ Failure

January 4, 2026

A reality TV star who appeared on Return to Amish and Breaking Amish was airlifted to the hospital with possible liver failure. On Tuesday, Jeremiah Raber posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on TikTok, announcing that his blood sugar levels were at 993 and that he was “waiting to be life flighted to another hospital” with possible liver failure. According to Yale New Haven Health, normal blood sugar levels are around 99 mg/dL or lower after a fasting blood test, and anything above 100 mg/dL is considered “abnormal” in a fasting state. In a subsequent Tuesday video, Raber filmed himself being airlifted to a different hospital and gave a later update about his condition on Saturday. “Huge thank you to all the people who have been praying for me,” the reality TV star wrote, adding that he’s doing “good” and “will be out tomorrow.” Raber previously opened up about struggling with diabetic ketoacidosis in April 2024, according to In Touch, which the American Diabetes Association says can be “life-threatening.”

Detroit sports columnist and radio personality reveals late-stage cancer diagnosis

January 5, 2026

Well-known Detroit radio personalilty and sports writer Pat Caputo revealed his recent absense from the public is the result of being diagnosted with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Caputo announced his health situation on his social media platforms on Monday morning. “For those wondering where I’ve been: I have been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, commonly referred to as a ‘death sentence’ and had two other serious ailments which put me in ICU for several days,” Caputo wrote. “It was sudden. I’ve literally been on my back for weeks. Bless you all.” Caputo, 66, did not reveal any further details about his condition.

BRAZIL

Former Brazilian soccer player Roberto Carlos leaves hospital after heart surgery

January 2, 2026

Roberto Carlos has been discharged after the heart operation he underwent. “I thank the entire medical team for their attention, care and treatment during this period,” wrote the Real Madrid and Brazil legend on social media, along with a photo posing with the doctors who treated him before leaving the hospital. Roberto Carlos underwent surgery at a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 30, after medical tests revealed a heart problem. “I underwent a preventive medical procedure, previously planned with my medical team. The procedure was successful and I am fine. I did not have a heart attack. I am confident in myself, recovering well and looking forward to getting back to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon,” the former footballer said after the operation.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

TV doctor Punam Krishan reveals breast cancer diagnosis

January 5, 2026

TV doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Punam Krishan has revealed she has had treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The Glasgow-born GP, 42, who is a resident doctor on the BBC’s Morning Live and appeared on Strictly in 2024, said she was diagnosed five months ago. She has now completed her treatment and is “healing”, but is “still shaken”, she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

PAKISTAN

Pakistani actor Agha Shiraz hospitalized after heart attack, condition stable

January 5, 2026

Renowned Pakistani showbiz actor Agha Shiraz [38] was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack; however, his condition is now reported to be out of danger. Following the news of the actor’s health condition, a wave of concern spread across the entertainment industry and among his fans.

SOUTH KOREA

Ahn Sung-ki Critical After Cardiac Arrest

January 2, 2026

Concerns for actor Ahn Sung-ki’s health have continued for the fourth day. Although he celebrated his birthday on the 1st, the entertainment industry and the public have quietly been wishing for his recovery rather than celebration. Ahn was found collapsed at his home on the afternoon of the 30th of last month while choking on food. Discovered in cardiac arrest, he immediately received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was transported to a nearby hospital emergency room. He has since been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Two days after the news broke, concerns about his condition have not subsided. Ahn was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019 and endured a long treatment period. Though he once received a remission diagnosis, the disease later relapsed. Despite this, he never gave up on his acting career. He continued to appear in major films such as *The Lion*, *In the Name of the Son*, *Cassiopeia*, *Hansan: Rising Dragon*, and *Noryang: Sea of Death*, steadfastly maintaining his presence in the industry.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn in induced coma

December 31, 2025

Brisbane, Queensland - Australia’s cricket community is rallying around Damien Martyn after the cricket great was hospitalised suddenly in Brisbane.The 54-year-old former right-hand batter has fallen ill in recent days, with Nine Newspapers reporting he is in an induced coma amid a bout of meningitis. Speaking on 6PR radio, former test bowler Rodney Hogg called Martyn’s hospitalisation “shocking news”.

