UNITED STATES

Brian Setzer can’t play guitar due to autoimmune disease

February 14, 2025

Rockabilly electric guitar legend Brian Setzer [65] has announced he has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and is currently unable to play guitar. The Stray Cats guitarist first noticed the effects of his condition late last year while on the road with the band. As the trip reached its end, he says, “my hands were cramping up.” “I’ve since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease,” Setzer writes on social media. “I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play.”

Eagles guitarist Don Felder, 77, suffers shock medical emergency onstage

February 14, 2025

Eagles' former guitarist Don Felder suffered a shock medical emergency onstage and had to be rushed for medical treatment Thursday. The iconic musician, 77, was playing the band's hit Tequila Sunrise on the Rock Legends cruise when he abruptly stopped strumming and stared offstage. Appearing unsteady on his feet, a crew member rushed on and cradled Felder as he attempted to speak into the microphone. Visibly swaying, he was quickly escorted offstage with his bandmates as the crowd shouted support. The star's team shared an update Friday revealing Felder had been suffering from dehydration and was feeling 'much better' after getting medical attention on the cruise, which sails between Miami and CocoCay, Bahamas.



Jodeci Singer K-Ci Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Cancels Weekend Shows

February 13, 2025

Jodeci lead singer K-Ci [55] had to take a time-out because of a serious health scare -- after going down with a bout of pneumonia!!! We're hearing he's alright, but Jodeci is canceling this weekend's tour dates as a precaution. K-Ci's manager Michael Paran tells TMZ, K-Ci was hospitalized for pneumonia and has since been released and is at home resting with antibiotics.

Bowling for Soup’s Co-Founding Band Member Permanently Retires, Cites “Recent Medical Developments”

January 23, 2025

Chris Burney has played his final show with Bowling for Soup. On Jan. 22, the band took to Instagram to announce that their co-founder has retired. “It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994,” the post read. “Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.” Burney [55] stepped back from the group last summer amid health concerns. Since then, the band has played as a trio, with Jaret Reddick, Gary Wiseman, and Rob Felicetti taking the stage.

COLOMBIA

Shakira rushed to hospital and forced to cancel concert after 'health issues'

February 16, 2025

Shakira has been taken to the hospital, forcing her to cancel a much-anticipated concert. The beloved singer was set to light up the stage in Lima, Peru, this evening as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. But after experiencing a health scare, Shakira sought medical advice and ended up being admitted to the hospital. The 48-year-old artist expressed her regret to fans in a heartfelt statement: "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.”

Shakira Just Asked Justin Trudeau to Step Up Funding for COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines, and Treatments

UNITED KINGDOM

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor ‘fighting cancer as hard as he can’

February 14, 2025

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is “fighting as hard as he can” as he continues treatment for cancer , his bandmates have said, as they addressed his absence at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy. The musician, 63, revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. The following year he said his cancer was “asymptomatic”, having previously been told he needed “palliative, end-of-life care”. Speaking at a press conference at Sanremo, frontman Simon Le Bon told attendees that Taylor’s cancer was “very late, fourth-stage metastasised cancer”. Taylor said two symptoms alerted him that something was wrong: bone pain while jogging, which he almost mistook for arthritis after his years of live performances, and erectile dysfunction, which was masked by his use of Viagra.

