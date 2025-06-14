Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES

Shari Redstone is the top shareholder in National Amusements, Inc., parent company of Paramount Global.

Shari Redstone Has Been Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

June 5, 2025

As the future of her father’s sprawling entertainment empire hangs in the balance, Shari Redstone has made a startling health revelation, divulging that she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The news, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by a spokesperson on Thursday, who said the 71-year-old Redstone was diagnosed earlier this spring. “While it has been a challenging period, she is maintaining all professional and philanthropic activities throughout her treatment, which is ongoing. She and her family are grateful that her prognosis is excellent,” the spokesperson said. Redstone’s condition was discovered when she went to her doctor about two months ago for symptoms including fatigue. Redstone’s thyroid gland was removed in a surgery that took place last month, she told the Times. After cancer cells were found to have spread to her vocal chords, she is currently undergoing radiation treatment.

Link

‘Stranger Things’ Andrey Ivchenko ‘Blown Away’ by Support From Former Costars Amid Rare Cancer Battle

May 19, 2025

Actor Andrey Ivchenko has been on a difficult health journey since being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that resulted in having half of his pelvis removed and a full hip replacement – but Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and his former costars have been a ray of light in the darkness. Andrey, who played Grigori in season 3 of the hit Netflix show, exclusively tells Life & Style that he’ll be “forever grateful” for the love and well-wishes he’s received from his Stranger Things family amid his grueling battle against chondrosarcoma — a rare bone cancer that often grows slowly and occurs “most often in the pelvis, hip and shoulder,” according to the Mayo Clinic. As Life & Style previously reported, Andrey exclusively told the outlet that his health journey after his diagnosis with cancer felt “so endless” and had many “ups and downs,” but he’s glad to be “on the other side of the darkness” now.

Researcher's Note – Andrey Ivchenko was featured in at least two Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announces skin cancer diagnosis: 'It's the second time in three years'

June 6, 2025

Ric Flair is going a second round with skin cancer. The legendary professional wrestler confirmed his cancer diagnosis on Friday. Flair, 76, will begin treatment next week. According to People, Flair denied online reports about his diagnosis on Thursday before later admitting it to the publication. Known as "The Nature Boy", Flair is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in history.

Link

Victor Conte, SNAC founder, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

June 4, 2025

Victor Conte, the controversial and self-described reformed supervisor of several elite boxers’ conditioning programs, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Conte, 74, informed BoxingScene that he will begin chemotherapy treatments shortly, which are expected to last at least three months. Conte revealed that conversations with his oncologist, gastroenterologist, primary physician and others consulting him leave hope for recovery from a diagnosis that is often grim. “The cancer’s at an advanced stage locally but has not spread to any other organs in my body,” Conte said. “I’ll do chemo weekly for three months – maybe four – during which doctors hope to shrink the tumor enough to be able to go in and remove the tumor with NanoKnife surgery. That’s the plan.”

Link

Running Podcaster Ali Feller, 40, Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

June 6, 2025

New Hampshire - Ali Feller, the 40-year-old host of podcast "Ali on the Run Show," has revealed her breast cancer has returned and has turned metastatic. On June 6, just eight months after completing treatment and being declared cancer-free, Feller shared on Instagram that she has Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones. "This intense, debilitating, at times immobilizing pain came out of nowhere," Feller, a running enthusiast who participated in the Boston Marathon in April, captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed. "I am up to my eyeballs in cancer admin. I am sad. I am scared. I am as delusionally optimistic as ever. I am angry," she wrote. "Could I have prevented this? Should I have done something — a million things — differently?" she asked. "I was living my best, happiest life. I had the dreamiest spring. It crashed down so hard, so fast, so unexpectedly," she wrote. Feller revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 at the same time her marriage was ending during an interview on NPR's "All Things Considered." After undergoing a double mastectomy, several rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, her doctors declared her cancer-free in September 2024.

Link

Fox anchor Mike Jerrick left shocked after being diagnosed with skin cancer live on air

June 6, 2025

The unexpected moment happened during a recent segment on the importance of mole checks, when Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia co-anchor Mike Jerrick [74] invited Dr Joanna Walker, a dermatologist from the Tara Miller Melanoma Center at the University of Pennsylvania, to examine a few spots on his arm. As the pair chatted on camera, Dr Walker pointed to a patch on Jerrick’s elbow and immediately flagged it as suspicious. “So this is a basal cell skin cancer,” she said, examining the area. “That has all the features of the most common type of skin cancer.” While she reassured Jerrick that it was “very treatable” and “a very slow growing type of skin cancer,” she also made clear that it needed to be removed. When Jerrick asked, “What are you gonna do to it? Burn it off?”, Dr. Walker responded, “This one probably needs to be cut and stitched.” Clearly taken aback, Jerrick replied, “What!? And then stitch me up?” Speaking later on the broadcast, Jerrick opened up about the shock of the moment. “I did say that we should have had her bring her scope because I wanted to check out a couple of things on my arms,” he said. “So that part was planned. But I never really thought it was going to be skin cancer.”

Researcher's Note – Instagram @mikejerrick: Shot in the arm! Grateful! #pfizer #pfizervacine #gratitude #thankful #covid_19 #vaccine #coronaviruspandemic #coronavirus #shots @pennmedicine @fox29philly Fox has quietly implemented its own version of a vaccine [sic] passport while its top personalities attack them

Link

How A Cancer Diagnosis Inspired My Performance As Nurse Dana On 'The Pitt''

June 5, 2025

Actor Katherine LaNasa [58] considers her role to be a 'love letter' to the nurses who cared for her. “In February 2023, I was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer—and I'm ready to share my story now in a way that I hope is useful. I was coming off the third season premiere of the TV series Truth Be Told, and when the red carpet photos popped up online, I thought I looked happy and healthy. Due for my annual mammogram, I went in to see the doctor. After two mammograms and two biopsies, the results, this time, came back cancerous. The cancer hadn't progressed to my lymph nodes. I didn't have the BRCA gene. I was told the cancer was located right of my sternum—not coincidentally the place in my body where I hold most of my stress. I began treatment—surgery and about three weeks of daily radiation—in March 2023. I saw those big machines as a sign of how fortunate I am—fortunate to have the means to seek care and treatment, and fortunate that somebody cared enough about people to create this device to shoot radiation into me and save my life.”

Researcher's Note – Katherine LaNasa was featured in at least two Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

TLC Reality TV Star Marian ‘GG’ Derrico, 75, Says Her Chemo Treatment for Lung Cancer Was ‘Rough,’ Still Determined to Keep Fighting

June 8, 2025

Marian “GG” Derrico, the beloved matriarch of TLC’s “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” is facing a pivotal moment in her 11-year battle with lung cancer. After previously putting the disease into remission, the 75-year-old watched it return—this time growing to the size of a baseball. While chemotherapy treatment helped shrink the tumor, the punishing side effects have taken an overwhelming toll. Now, Derrico is contemplating new treatment paths, determined to fight for more time with her family. Marian, the beloved grandmother on the popular reality TV show, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014. Years later, in 2022, she learned the cancer had returned and the tumor had grown substantially in size before chemotherapy helped shrink it back down. It’s important to note that specific details on the type of lung cancer and the exact stage it is in are unknown publicly at this time.

Link

RHONJ's Dolores Catania Says Weight Loss Meds Stopped Working & She Had Cardiac Ablation, Addresses 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Rumors

June 5, 2025

Dolores Catania is sharing a serious health update. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey alum and Margaret Josephs appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. During the interview, Dolores revealed that her weight loss medication has stopped working and that she was recently treated for a cardiac ablation. “I’m having a really hard time right now. My Mounjaro stopped working. I gained 20 pounds,” she said on the radio show. “I stopped taking it for like a month ’cause I was, I mean I didn’t post about this yet, but I’m going to soon. I had a cardiac ablation, so I did. I said, ‘Well, I might as well stop taking it anyway.’ I had AFib. Remember Paul went in the hospital and had this ablation done. This heart ablation,” she continued. She also confirmed it wasn’t contagious, saying: “No. I don’t know what it’s from. I don’t know what it’s from. He had something different. He had a congenital thing. I had something new that a lot of people are getting now at a young age. They said this is for older people so they can say it’s from something, I’m not gonna say what, but there’s no proof of that.” “The COVID shot,” Jeff Lewis said. Margaret Josephs added: “We could say it.” Dolores went on: “That’s not what the doctors said because they won’t commit to that, but they’re like, ‘Yeah, so there’s no reason for you to have this.’ My heart was like beating a lot, so I had to go in for a cardiac ablation, so I’m gonna say maybe that’s why.”

Researcher's Note – Dolores Catania was featured in at least seven Hollywood projects between 2021-2023 : Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Bill Plaschke announces Parkinson’s diagnosis in Los Angeles Times column

June 8, 2025

Bill Plaschke [66], the iconic Los Angeles Times sports columnist, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He announced it in a column in the Sunday newspaper, writing, “I’ve got Parkinson’s, and it hurts to even say it.” Plaschke, who also recently bid farewell to his recurring role on ESPN’s Around the Horn, revealed he got the diagnosis four years ago — and kept it secret. To keep up with his regular lifestyle, Plaschke takes an “immense” amount of medication and works out at Kaizen Kinetics in L.A.

Researcher's Note – ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Ex-MMA star Ben Askren battling 'severe pneumonia' in hospital, wife says

June 8, 2025

Ben Askren [40], a former mixed martial arts competitor who fought in the Olympics and UFC, was hospitalized recently with a severe illness, his wife said in a post on social media. Amy Askren revealed that her husband was fighting off a sickness in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

Link

Mayor Mobalade recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia

June 6, 2025

Colorado Springs [CO] Mayor Yemi Mobalade [46] is recovering after being diagnosed with double pneumonia and spending the last two nights in the hospital. Doctors did tests and found out he had double pneumonia and a major blockage in a main artery. Staff cleared the blockage during a minor procedure on Wednesday. Mayor Mobolade says if not for the pneumonia, doctors would never have found the blockage. He was released from UCHealth Memorial Central on Friday.

Link

CANADA

Ticats GM says he has been diagnosed with "a serious form of cancer"

June 6, 2025

Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia says he has been diagnosed with "a serious form of cancer that's spread." In a story posted on the club's website Friday, Goveia, 55, said the diagnosis was made in April. Although there was no specific mention as to the form of the disease, two league sources said Goveia is battling esophageal cancer. Goveia, of Burlington, Ont., was named Hamilton’s GM on Dec. 5, 2024, following 11 years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Researcher's Note – CFL follows NFL sets 85 percent vaccine [sic] threshold, teams face forfeits and players lost wages: Link

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

King Charles’ Cancer Is Incurable, Bombshell Report Suggests

June 7, 2025

King Charles will die “with” but not “of” cancer, a bombshell report claimed Saturday. The report essentially confirms long-standing rumors that the king’s cancer is considered manageable but ultimately incurable, which is the case for many older individuals afflicted by the disease. Charles is 76. The report will be unwelcome in the palace, as it will reignite speculation that the king’s health is in a delicate state, rumors that were brought to fever pitch when Prince Harry said in a recent BBC interview that he didn’t know how long his father had left to live. The report, by the respected royal writer and associate editor of the U.K. Daily Telegraph, Camilla Tominey, also claimed that Charles will never move into Buckingham Palace due to his health struggles. A spokesperson for the king declined to comment. The report added that planning for Charles’ 80th birthday in 2028, while “very tentative,” is going ahead.

Researcher's Note – Prince Charles and Camilla receive their first COVID-19 vaccines [sic]: Link

Link

Atomic Kitten star diagnosed with skin cancer after mistaking it for insect bite

June 6, 2025

Natasha Hamilton, the 42-year-old Atomic Kitten singer, has shared her experience of being diagnosed with skin cancer, which she initially mistook for a "mosquito bite". During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she recounted how she noticed an itchy spot on her back following a holiday in Majorca last year. The small mark had started as a dark freckle on her back, not a mole or a raised growth, Natasha said. She revealed that she was diagnosed with a "basal-cell carcinoma", adding that she wonders whether her use of sunbeds during her early career in Atomic Kitten in the late 1990s and early 2000s might have been a contributing factor.

Link

Celebrity Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega diagnosed with cancer

June 6, 2025

The founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, SPAC Nation, Tobi Adegboyega [44], has been diagnosed with cancer. The celebrity Nigerian UK-based cleric made the revelation on Thursday in a pre-recorded sermon. While addressing his congregation, he disclosed that he has been battling with cancer “for the past few months.”

Link

MP diagnosed with autoimmune condition after illness

June 8, 2025

An MP says she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition months after returning to work following a "life-threatening" illness. Chippenham MP Sarah Gibson [59] was in intensive care at Bath's Royal United Hospital (RUH) after a viral infection to her heart over Christmas last year. In March she started a phased return to work in Westminster but has now said she needs to be back at the hospital for a "short period of monitored treatment". She added her recovery has "proved slower than I anticipated". In December, RUH staff told Ms Gibson they were unsure if she would recover after contracting pericarditis following the flu. "I continue to remain fully committed to working on your behalf, albeit virtually, and my office will remain fully operational during my treatment."

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Sa-gang faces health struggles after surgery, expresses worries for her children

June 9, 2025

On Jan. 9, 2024, Sa-gang suddenly lost her husband, Mr. Shin Se-ho, who passed away at the age of 49. He had no known chronic illness. Although he was a non-celebrity, he gained public recognition by appearing in family entertainment shows such as SBS's 'Oh My Baby', 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2', and E Channel's 'Is It a Divorce?' However, the trials did not end there. Sa-gang [47] recently revealed her shocking health condition through the TV Chosun entertainment show 'Solo is Better'. She cautiously opened up, saying, “I had surgery earlier this year.” After experiencing abnormal bleeding symptoms different from usual, she visited a hospital and was told by the medical staff, “We cannot rule out the possibility of cancer, so let’s do a detailed examination.” Fortunately, the test results revealed that it was not cancer. However, a rupture of about 7cm had already occurred in her internal organs, and it was determined that if left untreated, it could be dangerous, leading to immediate surgery. Sa-gang stated that she is currently taking hormone medication that forces menopause, saying, “These days, I am experiencing an artificial menopause.” Even after the surgery, complete recovery has been slow.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Top Australian politician diagnosed with cancer - as she issues an urgent message to Aussie women

June 9, 2025

NSW Deputy Premier Prue Car has been diagnosed with breast cancer - her second battle with the disease within three years. The politician, who is in her early 40s, published a video on social media on Tuesday to share news that a recent screening had detected breast cancer and she would begin immediate treatment. 'Thankfully, because the cancer was caught early, my doctors are optimistic about my recovery - and so am I,' she said. Ms Car has previously fought off a shock cancer diagnosis in 2022 when doctors found a large tumour on her kidney. She took leave while undergoing treatment and vowed to return to politics, becoming deputy premier of NSW when Labor won government in March the following year. Testing has confirmed her current diagnosis is unrelated to that of 2022.

Link