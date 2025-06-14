News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Tuttle's avatar
Donald Tuttle
7h

Why are people making such a big deal about basal cell carcinoma? It is the least likely skin cancer to spread and is easily removed or treated with liquid nitrogen. I visit my dermatologist every six months for treatment, including occasional squamous cell carcinoma, which is more problematic. I’m also melanoma-free since 1997.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
4h

🎵 Songs of the Covid Era — From media gaslighting to medical tyranny, Turfseer’s original tracks take aim at the madness with melody and bite. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-covid-tyranny-songbook

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture