UNITED STATES

Tyrannical former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56 — fought to crack down on free speech online

August 10, 2024

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, has passed away at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with cancer. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing,” Susan’s husband, Dennis Troper announced. “My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer.”

Link

Paul Harrell, YouTuber and gun rights activist, dies

September 4, 2024

Paul Harrell, a renowned gun rights activist and firearms expert, passed away in Tuesday. The announcement came shortly after Harrell's brother released a video indicating that his time was running short. Harrell had over a million YouTube subscribers. In July 2023, Harrell announced his diagnosis of Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Also,…

YouTuber Paul Harrell announces own death after losing cancer battle at 58, 'If you're watching, I'm dead'. Harrell, whose YouTube channel boasts over 1.1 million subscribers, was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in July last year.

Link and Link

Nonfatal:

YouTuber Joey Graceffa shares skin cancer diagnosis

August 9, 2024

Joey Graceffa [33], a YouTuber known for his vlogs and lifestyle videos, shared that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. In a TikTok video Thursday, Graceffa said he has had a red mark on his nose for almost two years. Recently, Graceffa said he noticed the mark had scabbed over and a doctor conducted a skin biopsy and determined it was cancer. The creator, who has over 9.3 million subscribers on YouTube, said his doctor suggested he undergo Mohs surgery, which involves cutting thin layers of affected skin in an effort to remove the cancer. Graceffa said he is also considering natural treatments and radiation.



Several other prominent YouTubers have also publicly shared their journeys navigating cancer diagnoses in the past year. In May 2023, VidCon co-founder and vlogger Hank Green shared that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. He announced in an X post three months later that he was in "complete remission."



Comedic YouTuber Grace Helbig announced in July 2023 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared that she completed treatment in an Instagram post in February.

Link

Nonfatal:

Bunnie XO makes rare admission about 'health scare' worries

August 9, 2024

Bunnie XO made a rare confession about her recent 'health scare', following a medical emergency. The 44-year-old YouTube sensation, who is married to Jelly Roll, opened up on her Dumb Blonde podcast about struggling with constant headaches. Recounting an instance from the past when she sought medical advice for the first time, Bunnie said the doctors told her she had a brain aneurysm. Bunnie said she was shocked to discover "one of [her] biggest fears coming to fruition".

Link

Nonfatal:

YouTuber Jonathan Morrison on his health battle: "It hurt to be awake, it hurt to be asleep"

June 28, 2024

If you've been tuned into the tech YouTuber space, you probably know Jonathan Morrison. But fans grew concerned when he stopped putting out regular content amid a health crisis. So what happened to Jonathan? Here's what we know. Jonathan posted a detailed YouTube video on June 17, 2024, breaking down his health struggles over the past year, though his health issues had begun before then. In a situation he described as being "trapped for 10 months with no escape," Jonathan explained how a mix of shingles, eye scarring, and nerve damage had completely overturned his life, to the point that he "lost everything."

No age reported.

Link

Star YouTuber’s cause of death released days after ‘unfortunate accident'

June 12, 2024

A cause of death has been released for YouTuber Ben Potter, known as Comicstorian, just days after his wife revealed he died in an “unfortunate accident.” The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) issued a statement to People confirming that Potter died last Saturday in a single-vehicle car crash at around 9:19 a.m. local time. Potter “was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times,” the release said. Though Potter was wearing his seatbelt during the accident, he ultimately “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.” Potter was the only occupant of the vehicle. Though an investigation is ongoing, officials don’t believe that excessive speed or intoxication were factors in the tragic episode.

No age reported.

Link

Beloved YouTube singer-songwriter Mark Gormley dead at 67

June 3, 2024

Mark Gormley, the Florida-based singer and songwriter whose songs went viral on YouTube and even inspired a "Weird Al" Yankovic impression, has died. Gormley passed away at a hospital in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, on Friday, May 24, according to an online obituary. He was 67. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Link

Nonfatal:

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella's heartbreaking cancer treatment side effect

May 23, 2024

Michael Strahan 's daughter, Isabella Strahan, is candidly sharing the challenges she's facing as she undergoes cancer treatment, including the distressing side effect of memory loss. Isabella posted on Tuesday to her YouTube channel an update on her health after being diagnosed with a brain tumor known as medulloblastoma in January.

Link

Nonfatal:

John Phillips’ daughter Chynna Phillips fearfully announces she has 14-inch tumor

April 27, 2024

Chynna Phillips recently shared a heartbreaking health update with her fans. The renowned singer bravely opened up about her medical condition during a heartfelt video that she shared on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 23, which she captioned, “My Worst Fear Came True.” ‘“I have a tumor in my left leg. I’ve had it since I was a little girl. They don’t know if I was born with it or not. It’s totally benign, but it is large, and I’m talking very, very large,” Phillips stated. “It’s like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide.”

No age reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after spotting warning sign on foot

March 27, 2024

Professional gamer and YouTuber Ninja, also known as Tyler Blevins, revealed that he was diagnosed with melanoma . The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me." During the appointment, the doctors noticed a mole on his skin which can indicated cancer.

Link

Beauty YouTuber dead at 36 after cervical cancer battle

March 19, 2024

The YouTube community is reeling from the loss of one of its beloved members, Jessica Pettway, a vibrant personality known for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. On March 11, Jessica tragically lost her battle with stage three cervical cancer at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy of positivity and resilience that touched the hearts of many.

Link

YouTuber Twomad dies suddenly aged 23

February 15, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - YouTube star Twomad, real name Muudea Sedik, has died at the age of 23. The creator was best known for making videos centred around gaming and community news. Twomad was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles by emergency services after a welfare check was requested, following days of silence from the 23-year-old. Twomad rose to prominence on YouTube in 2018 when he began sharing clips of himself commentating video game streams. He later moved to comedic skits, and currently has over 2 million subscribers on his account. No foul play is suspected in his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘More than the guiding light': Brian Barczyk dies at 54 after battling pancreatic cancer

January 16, 2024

Beloved reptile enthusiast and content creator Brian Barczyk died on Sunday. He was 54. The herpetologist, with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, recently said he entered hospice care due to Stage 4 inoperable pancreatic cancer. He first shared his diagnosis publicly in a March 2023 video.

Link

YouTuber, dad killed in plane crash 1 month after ‘aircraft malfunction’ close call

December 10, 2023

A popular aviation YouTuber and her father were killed when their plane crashed in Tennessee Thursday — just one month after she posted a video of her facing an “aircraft malfunction” at 4,000 feet. Jenny Blalock, 45, and her father James, 78, went down around 11 a.m. and crashed on a remote road in Pulaski, a city on the central-southern border of Alabama, according to federal and county officials. Their bodies were discovered outside the plane, which landed in a “remote” area that was difficult for crews to reach.

Link

Jenny Apple dead at 36: YouTuber loses two-year cancer battle as husband reveals heartbreaking final moments

November 9, 2023

Jenny Apple has died at 36 years old after a battle with cancer. The news were confirmed by her husband, Kyle, who shared a heartbreaking video on YouTube. "Jenny, our beautiful girl, our beautiful angel, has become an angel," said Kyle at the start of the video.

Link

Nonfatal:

What to know about Hank Green's Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis

October 24, 2023

YouTube star and novelist Hank Green revealed his cancer diagnosis opens in a new tab or window in a Vlogbrothers video on Friday that has garnered 6.6 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. The popular internet personality will soon begin treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

Link

Nonfatal:

Influencer with terminal cancer, 36, tells two young kids she’s going to die: ‘Sick to my stomach’

August 4, 2023

YouTube star Jenny Appleford has never smoked — but the California mom-of-two has terminal lung cancer. Two weeks ago, the 36-year-old was told she had less than a year to live — and she knew she had to break the news to her children.

Link

Nonfatal:

IShowSpeed cries ‘pray I don’t die’ as he slurs words and says he could ‘be in hospital for months’ in concerning video

31 July 2023

IShowSpeed admits he feels like he's dying and has called for prayers after being hospitalised with a cluster headache. The popular YouTuber - who regularly attends footie games around the globe - was struck down by the ailment in Tokyo last weekend and swiftly taken to the hospital. iShowSpeed - real name Darren Watkins Jr - is now sporting an incredibly swollen right eye and in severe pain, so much so that he's asking for prayers from his followers. The 18-year-old said in a video: "Just pray I don't die, bro. Like, every second I just think I'mma die. Genuinely, every second. It hurts so bad, I don't know what's going on. My heart's beating fast. I love y'all. Just pray for me, please. I hate this. I've never experienced anything like this." IShowSpeed set up his YouTube channel in 2016, regularly uploading gaming videos. He began live streaming in 2017 but exploded in popularity the summer of 2021 when he managed to gain one million followers. His popularity has continued to sky rocket and he now has a whopping 18.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Link

YouTuber Annabelle Ham dies suddenly aged 22

18 July 2023

YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died suddenly at the age of 22 leaving fans and followers in a state of shock. The influencer had a large following across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and was documenting her life with vlogs and pictures as she studied at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

YouTube Star Grace Helbig reveals breast cancer diagnosis

July 3, 2023

YouTube Star Grace Helbig is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis. In a nearly eight-minute video shared to her YouTube and Instagram pages on Monday, Helbig detailed learning about her diagnosis a month ago. She went on to reveal to her 2.6 million subscribers that she was diagnosed with “triple positive breast cancer” which she said medical professionals have described as “super treatable” and “highly beatable.”

Link

YouTuber Slick Goku has died — YouTuber's cause of death revealed

January 23, 2023

Following plenty of speculation online, it was confirmed on Jan. 21, 2023, that YouTuber Slick Goku had died. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who also provided a link to a GoFundMe page that was created to cover the costs of his funeral. In the four years since Slick Goku had joined YouTube, he had amassed more than 250,000 followers and tens of millions of views on his videos. Following the news that Slick Goku, whose real name is Reggie Groover, had died, many wanted to know about his cause of death. While the GoFundMe page doesn't offer any details on Reggie's death, voice actor Freddie Heinz wrote in a post on Twitter that Reggie had died after a "severe stroke." All indications seem to be that his death was quite sudden, and took those around him by surprise.

Link

Nonfatal:

YouTuber Dr. Dan Bockmann feels he's "living a much purer life" in his final days

June 27, 2024

Austin, Texas - Before he was diagnosed with cancer, Dr. Dan Bockmann was a vlogging chiropractor who helped his followers manage pain. But in 2021, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer when doctors found a “softball-sized” tumor in his rectum during a colonoscopy that had been postponed due to COVID-19 complications. Throughout his journey, Dr. Dan, 54, shared his experience with cancer while continuing to share chiropractor tips and tricks on his YouTube channel, Dr. Dan Says. Sadly, on June 22, 2024, Dr. Dan shared his “Last Transmission|Final Thoughts and Smiles!” video , or what he believes will be his final video as he nears cancer’s kiss of death in an update to his fans and followers.

Link

Burlington restaurant owner Ahmed Omar dies unexpectedly

August 15, 2023

Burlington, VT- Ahmed Omar, chef-owner of Kismayo Kitchen in Burlington, died on Sunday at his New North End home, according to Yusuf Ali, president of the Islamic Society of Vermont, of which Omar was a devoted member. Ali said he had no further details about the cause of death at this time. Omar, who was in his mid-thirties, was the married father of two young daughters. He opened what he described as a multicultural restaurant in 2019. Kismayo Kitchen, which Omar named for the Somali city where he was born, became known for its Somali dishes, such as coconut chicken stew with rice, as well as all-American classics, such as Philly cheesesteaks. Before Omar became a restaurateur, he worked as a personal trainer and online health coach. He was a competitive bodybuilder and continued to prioritize his physical health while also aiming to help and inspire others to do the same. When talking with Seven Days last year about his YouTube video series, Omar said he just wanted to show his fellow Somali how to cook with health in mind. "When God gives you skills, you're gonna share with your people," he said with a broad smile.

Link

Albert Paulich, 59

January 23, 2024

Albert Paulich, 59, of Fulton, NY, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Oswego Hospital. Albert loved animals, camping, and fishing. He had a passion for metal detecting and had created his own YouTube channel “Oldies & Goodies” dedicated to it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Patrick Zamora, 29

August 9, 2023

Daniel Patrick Zamora passed away at age 29, on July 30th, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Texas. Daniel had a very active lifestyle outdoors, which included: fishing, boating, shooting, and motocross, which he loved to make YouTube videos of.

Link

Lindsay Thomas “Duke” O’Connor, 63

July 30, 2023

Lindsay “Duke” O’Connor was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. He passed away unexpectedly on July 25th at the age of 63. In 2008, when YouTube was in its’ infancy, an idea sparked. Duke decided he was going to record some of the soothing Texas rainstorms and post them on YouTube. After a couple years, his channel, Texashighdef, was generating so many views, he was able to make a living from those videos and retire from construction. Duke was also a beloved yoga instructor at Pure Austin Fitness.

Link

Sophia Dinverno, 23

January 24, 2023

Sophia Maureen Dinverno, of Grass Lake [MI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the age of 23. Sophia had a special love for horses and became an accomplished young horsewoman. She competed in numerous equestrian events throughout Michigan with her beloved horse Lola, aka "Better Than Boys." When she wasn't at the barn, she was making videos for her successful YouTube channel, Violet Flowergarden, riding virtual horses in the online game Star Stable.

No cause of death reported.

Link

MEXICO

Nonfatal:

What is the state of health for the TV-personality Paulina Mercado after being hospitalized for a tumor in the head?

December 12, 2023

During the night of Sunday, December 10, Juan Soler confirmed the hospitalization of his partner, Paulina Mercado. It was through his Instagram profile that he published a story where he is seen next to the Mexican director and sent a message of encouragement and gratitude to the fans who have followed Paulina's process. Last November, Mercado, the famous director of ‘Sale el Sol’, announced the state of health she is in. They detected a brain tumor which will have to be removed with a delicate surgery. Paulina made the news public and offered more details in the first episode of the channel she manages together with Juan Soler on YouTube.

Link

BRAZIL

Nonfatal:

Reporter Ben Mendes suffers sudden illness during recording and needs to be hospitalized

January 5, 2023

Reporter and lawyer Ben Mendes, known for defending consumer rights on the BTN Portal, in Betim, had to be hospitalized this Wednesday (4th) at the end of recording a report on the “Ronda do Consumidor” program. In a note, the journalist's team states that Ben Mendes was diagnosed with a severe condition of tachycardia and tachypnea. Ben Mendes, a 33-year-old journalist, has thousands of followers on social media. The professional owns a YouTube channel with 873,000 subscribers, in addition to being followed by more than 100,000 people on Instagram.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

YouTube star Luke Goodwin dies aged 35 after incredibly rare cancer diagnosis

August 13, 2024

YouTuber Luke Goodwin has tragically passed away at the age of 35, it has been confirmed. The Grimsby-based father of two lost his battle with cancer, and his wife Beckey revealed that he died on Friday 2 August at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Luke had bravely shared his fight against cancer on his YouTube channel, I Will Not Be Defeated, after being diagnosed with stage four Leiomyosarcoma in August 2022.

Link

Nonfatal:

Vikkstar123 opens up about Crohn’s disease diagnosis in candid sidemen video

March 11, 2024

Sidemen group member Vikram [28] reveals being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. The popular YouTuber and streamer Vikkstar123 is a well-known internet personality, and his videos often garner a lot of attention online. However, this time his video has revealed his health condition as he shared about it with his audience.

Link

Heartbreaking tributes paid to ‘shining star’ YouTuber and BBC Social contributor, 26, who died suddenly

October 3, 2023

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a "beautiful" young Scots YouTuber who died suddenly at the weekend. Nicole McGuire, from Glasgow's Southside, passed away on Saturday afternoon aged just 26. She was known online as Nicoleeo where she had gained a following as a YouTuber as well as producing content for BBC The Social. A talented video editor, Nicole would use her colourful platform to discuss gaming and her passion for Korean pop music - known as K-pop.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Sporty dad, 27, staggered to find heartburn was actually life-threatening heart-attack

April 24, 2023

A sporty dad, 27, had his "chilled morning" suddenly disrupted when he began feeling "heart-burn" pains, which rapidly escalated and turned out to be a heart attack. Casey Barker, YouTuber and brother of Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker, said he was at his Brighton home in West Sussex when the pains started on December 29. While medics said the heart attack was unexplained, it had been just 10 days before that the dad-of-three had been discharged from hospital following a chest infection. But the YouTuber said the doctors, who took vials of his blood in the hospital, told him there was "no correlation" between the chest infection and the heart attack. But, despite this, his mysterious heart attack has since been used as a case study, he claimed.



Link

GERMANY

Fitness influencer dies after COVID-19 vaccinations

October 23, 2023

Fitness influencer Joe Lindner, who goes by the pseudonym “Joesthetics, revealed in a June 8, 2023, podcast interview with Bradley Martyn that he received four COVID-19 vaccine injections. He explained in the interview that after his vaccinations, he went to his doctor for blood tests, and a nurse taking his blood discovered a strange white globule in his blood. His doctor then found other unusual dark particles in his blood. He learned that such blood anomalies are symptoms of blood contamination caused by the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. He immediately had his blood cleaned twice through plasmapheresis. Apparently, the plasmapheresis did not work because, within a month of the interview, Joe Lindner died from an aneurysm on July 1, 2023. He was 30 years old. There has been a virtual blackout about the COVID-19 vaccines causing Lindner’s death. It is not even discussed in the media outlets. A video on YouTube recounting his life concluded that his death from the aneurysm was not from steroids. But the video did not opine on what could be the cause. The video went into great detail about Linder’s medical treatments and steroid use. Notably, the video made no mention that Lindner got four COVID-19 vaccines or that he discovered strange anomalies in his blood after he was vaccinated.

Link

POLAND

Dawid Błach is dead. The 31-year-old YouTuber died after SCA. What does this mean?

April 29, 2024

Branice - Dawid "DEV" Błach, a well-known Polish YouTuber associated with FIFA and EA FC 24, has died. The 31-year-old died suddenly on Friday, April 26 while playing recreational football. As it turned out, the cause of his death was SCA, or sudden cardiac arrest.

Link

Influencer Maja has died. She passed away suddenly at the age of 23

February 27, 2023

Tragedy in Friz's team. Marika, known as Maja, is the former girlfriend of Bartek Kubicki from the "Genzie" team created by Friz. The influencer died unexpectedly at the age of 23. Her family announced her death. The news of the sudden death of the influencer shook the world of Polish influencers. Marika was the girlfriend of Bartek Kubicki, who appears in the YouTube program "Genzie" created by Karol "Friz" Wiśniewski. The cause of death of the young woman is currently unknown.



Link

SPAIN

Mystery as vegan bodybuilding influencer Alfredo Martin dies suddenly aged 30 as girlfriend gives heartbreaking tribute

November 29, 2023

A vegan bodybuilding influencer has suddenly died at the age of 30 - with the cause of death so far a mystery. Alfredo Martín’s heartbroken partner shared the tragic news in a heart-wrenching message on her social media. Vera Schroede told her 117,000 followers: "Nothing will ever be able to fill that void. And it never will." On Instagram and YouTube, Alfredo went by the names Héroe Fitness and Villano Fitness. He boasted hundreds of thousands of followers and subscribers, whom he kept updated with snaps of his muscular body and his workouts.

Link

ITALY

Barbara Frangi, famous YouTube cook, died

04 March 2023

“It is easier for you to be struck by lightning than to have serious adverse reactions. Get vaccinated". Died: the cook of youtubers Barbara Frangi. [Paywall]

Link

He falls ill while riding a mountain bike, dies at 38

August 24, 2024

Brembate di Sopra - He collapsed while pedaling along a circuit reserved for mountain bike enthusiasts about 200 kilometers from Warsaw, Poland. Family members, friends and work colleagues mourn the sudden death of Ennio Bolis , a 38-year-old from Brembate di Sopra. Ennio was in Poland with his bike for a few days' holiday, after attending the Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Along with cycling (he ran a YouTube channel where he posted videos of his “off road” excursions), was one of his passions. The day after the match he loaded his bicycle into the car and set off on a mountain bike circuit. While riding, he felt unwell and fell to the ground. The other athletes who witnessed the scene immediately called for help. An ambulance and a helicopter rushed to the scene: the operators tried to provide emergency care to Ennio, but there was nothing they could do. He died shortly after the rescuers arrived.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness for Alessandro Togo

April 15, 2023

He sang well and had a channel on YouTube on which he poured his songs - fatal illness takes a father from his life: he was 45 Alessandro Togo "Larry 78" with his ukulele. Alessandro Togo was a music lover. He sang well, he had his own YouTube channel on which he poured the songs he composed. On Friday 14 April he was betrayed by his heart: a heart attack snatched him from life.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Popular dancer Lungy dies!

June 26, 2024

Dancer and choreographer Lungy Gwala (26) has died. Lungy from Umlazi, south of Durban in KZN, died on Tuesday, 25 June. Lungy had been in the entertainment industry for some time. She also ran a YouTube channel named Lungy Gwala, where she showcased her creativity and dance routines. "She wasn't really sick as she was okay that time. She just complained about having flu. This was just a normal flu that can be treated by remedies. All I can say is that it's a bit complicated and she is gone just like that," Lungy's sister, Sbahle Gwala said. According to information, she died in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim, 53, has died

March 5, 2023

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim has died after battling stage four lung cancer. He was 53. Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which he revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes. Following his diagnosis, the radio presenter launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

Link

Pilgrim was “vaccinated.” From August 2021:

Having had severe COVID, I know this much… I don’t ever want to be that sick from it again. I’ve had to wait 3 months and was able to get my first shot today!

https://twitter.com/MarkPilgrimZA/status/1432661872830988292?lang=en

CYPRUS

Rapper Mo Skillz passed away on Friday night at the age of 38

December 2, 2023

Born as Dimitris Roussos, the well-known rapper Mo Skillz is said to have died after suffering a heart attack, leaving his fans in mourning. Mo Skillz had recently moved to Cyprus with his family. In one of his last Instagram posts, he had announced the release of his new song. Now, this post – as well as previous ones – is flooded with condolence messages. In recent years, the two of them had managed to create a loyal following through livestreams on YouTube. The videos they posted garnered thousands of views.

Link

UKRAINE

Publicist and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died

April 16, 2024

On the morning of April 16, publicist and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died. He was 56 years old. The cause of death is not reported. The death notice was published on the page of the Kapranov brothers. "Friends, trouble has come to us. Dmytro died suddenly this morning. When and where farewell will be, I will write tomorrow. Everything else is canceled, weʼre sorry," the message reads. In September 2019, the Kapranov brothers founded a YouTube channel "in the name of T. H. Shevchenko" about the history of Ukraine. In the most popular video, the brothers tell the history of Ukraine in 10 minutes, the video received 3.2 million views. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Kapranov brothers fought against the Russians in Kyiv in the ranks of the "Azov" regiment.

No cause of death reported.

Link

RUSSIA

Pianist Pavel Kuzhnir has died in pretrial custody, aged 39

August 5, 2024

Pavel Kushnir has passed away at the age of 39 at a pretrial detention center in Russia’s city of Birobidzhan — the capital of Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Oblast. Kushnir was detained in late May 2024 for criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Radio Liberty news reported. A criminal case was opened against him under the alleged suspicion of violence through speeches and videos he posted to his YouTube channel. He passed away after initiating a dry hunger strike in protest of the conflict. As reported by the Pinnacle Gazette, his death follows the recently reported death of the Ukrainian prisoner of war Alexander Ishchenko, “highlighting the grave dangers faced by those involved in the ongoing conflict.” Kushnir grew up in Tambov and studied at the music school and the Rachmaninoff Music College. He later graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Link

INDIA

27-year-old famous YouTuber dies, multiple organ failure takes his life

April 17, 2024

Popular sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, passed away at the age of 27. The YouTuber passed away in Bengaluru due to multi-organ failure. Saha, known for his distinctive commentary style on various sports including football and cricket, was undergoing treatment at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru due to serious health issues. His sudden death has troubled his family and his loved ones a lot. He was absent from social media for over a month after the heart surgery, after which his father had revealed on social media a week ago that Saha was in the ICU and on the road to recovery. Saha had made a good number of followers on social media. His YouTube channel, ‘Angry Rantman’, has 481k subscribers, while he has 119k followers on Instagram.

Link

CHINA

Chinese Communist Party ‘vaccine ambassador’ dies suddenly of cardiac arrest

December 28, 2023

Hong Kong celebrity actress and Chinese Communist Party “vaccine ambassador” Kathy Chow [57] has died suddenly of cardiac arrest. Chow’s medical records were leaked to the press during following her death by a whistleblower determined to reveal the truth behind the celebrity’s unexpected death. Chinese police then arrested the 36-year-old man responsible for leaking the cause of her death to the public. Chow’s sudden death of heart failure and the arrest of the whistleblower who leaked her medical records to the press has sparked speculation in China that the CCP are attempting covering their tracks. The Chinese search engine Baidu also removed the record of Chow receiving Covid vaccines in Beijing from her biography.



Chow is the latest in a long line of celebrities and influencers to die suddenly after promoting the Covid vaccine on behalf of governments and Big Pharma during the pandemic. Many independent publishers have reported on the dozens of healthy individuals, including professional athletes, suddenly dropping dead since the vaccine roll-out.



Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers have been diagnosed with cancer now – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers. An ethical mainstream media would be highlighting these deaths on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate exactly what was going on. Instead, the media is canceling anybody who dares to speak out, and governments are covering up the excess deaths scandal. We live in a very different world now.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Popular influencer Han Seo Weol reportedly has passed away at age 32

June 25, 2024

YouTuber Han Seo Weol (also known as Han Sun Wall) has reportedly passed away. The cause of her death has not been released. According to Wikitree, it is believed that the influencer passed away on June 14, but this has not been confirmed. The media outlet cited an online obituary stating the influencer’s name, birthday, and the name of her husband as evidence. The influencer was reportedly a racing model before beginning promoting online. According to the report, fans had become concerned after Han Seo Weol suddenly stopped uploading weeks ago. The influencer was only 32.

Link

Famous Korean YouTuber Coco Choi dies, leaves farewell video for fans

December 1, 2023

Popular South Korean YouTuber Coco Choi passed away on November 18, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Shortly after, Coco Choi's YouTube channel uploaded a touching farewell video for fans. The woman, whose real name is Cha Cho-Hee, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in spring 2023. Since then, Coco Choi has been undergoing therapy to fight her disease. The 54-year-old underwent her last round of chemotherapy in November and is recovering. Coco Choi even has a filming schedule to make a new video that she will upload on her personal YouTube channel. Unfortunately, the plan did not materialize. One day before the scheduled filming arrived, Coco Choi's health condition declined suddenly and she was pronounced dead.

Link

MALAYSIA

M'sian singer Nidza Afham, 23, found dead near river after going for a run & becoming uncontactable

August 16, 2024

Malaysian singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar [23] was found dead on Aug. 14 after he was reported missing in Klang, Malaysia. According to Malaysia English-language newspaper Malay Mail, the singer, otherwise known as Nidza Afham, reportedly went for a run by himself at the Sultan Suleiman Stadium on Aug. 13. His body was later found near Klang River at Jalan Tepi Sungai, Sungai Kolok at 7pm on Aug. 14. He gained fame after his YouTube cover of Indonesian band D'Masiv's song "Rindu Setengah Mati" went viral in 2020 and garnered seven million views to date.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blow dryer blamed for Malaysian actress Queenzy Cheng's sudden death the day after a young Taiwanese singer also 'dies suddenly'

December 3, 2023

Medical “experts” are blaming a blow dryer for the sudden death of Malaysian singer and actress Queenzy Cheng, who died suddenly last week from a ruptured brain aneurysm, according to AsiaOne. The 37-year-old was on set filming a new episode for a YouTube channel when she said she was feeling unwell. "After blow-drying her hair, she suddenly sat down and said she felt dizzy, stating she had a headache and felt like vomiting," Cheng’s co-star Chai Zi told news media. An ambulance was called after Cheng vomited. Her heart rate accelerated and her lips, hands, and feet turned blue. Despite efforts by first responders to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead in the studio from what was later determined to be a brain aneurysm.

Cheng was known for leading a healthy lifestyle, according to her boyfriend and parents.



A day before, 20-year-old Taiwanese singer Ko Chen-syun also died suddenly, reported The Star. The singer, who rose to fame on Taiwan’s popular singing reality show, was found lying motionless at the Yilan hotel where he worked. The autopsy listed the cause of death as “cardiovascular disease,” but no further details were reported.



Link

Goldkartz singer Surj passes away at 34

December 25, 2023

One of Malaysia’s top Punjabi music performers, Datuk Sukhjit Singh Gill, has passed away after a heart attack. He was 34. Sukhjit, fondly known as Surj, formed one-half of the award-winning Goldkartz band along with his brother Datuk Manjit Singh Gill. Like Manjit, Sukhjit was also a lawyer. It is learnt that the Malaysian Bhangra ambassador suffered a heart attack at 4.15 pm yesterday. His older brother Amarjit, who is vice-president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation, said his brothers’ latest music release titled Sab Gazab gained 34 million YouTube views in eight months.

Link

AUSTRALIA

YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please's sudden cause of death has been shared by her family

August 14, 2024

The family of Pretty Pastel Please, who was an Australian YouTuber named Alex, confirmed the 30-year-old's sudden cause of death and paid tribute to her in a Facebook post . The social media star built a successful online profile by posting product reviews, travel clips and fashion hauls. On July 5, a post on her Instagram account shockingly announced Alex had died, which said: "Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her." Alex died on June 24, according to updates posted on Pretty Pastel Please's Facebook page, and her parents have been sharing statements. The post said the Coroner's reported detailed: "It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra's sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart. A condition that affects approximately one in every 15 million people named Lymphocytic Myocarditis."

Link