UNITED STATES

DMX, New York rapper and actor, dies at 50

April 9, 2021

DMX, the New York rapper behind such iconic songs as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” and the star of action movies including Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Romeo Must Die, died Friday. He was 50. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York after being admitted April 2 following a drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. He had been on life support and, according to his former manager, in a “vegetative state.”

Link

Note: TMZ asserted that DMX had died of a drug overdose—a claim, or slander, that the rapper’s sister angrily denied, and that is otherwise dubious.

Below is an excerpt from “Don’t black lives matter if those ‘vaccines’ take them?”, an essay that I wrote in the summer of 2021, and that has not been published on this Substack:

Fact-checking” the untimely death of DMX

The coverage of his hospitalization, then his death, was largely dominated by the claim that DMX (né Earl Simmons) had overdosed on drugs—which, on its face, seemed plausible, considering his well-known early struggle with addiction; but it was only gossip, TMZ attributing that hot scoop to “our sources.” Nevertheless, that allegation quickly thundered nationwide via outlets like Fox News, People, US, the New York Post and the Hollywood Reporter—some saying that the overdose was just “apparent” or “reported,” but all conveying the impression that DMX had gone, or was about to go, the way of Michael Jackson, Prince and (for those with longer memories) Elvis Presley.

On April 8, that sordid buzz reportedly provoked “a member of the Simmons family” to approach Lyndon Abioye, a staffer at Media Takeout News (“The Most Visited African American News Network”), with the corrective claim “that it was NOT drugs that caused the heart attack.”

In an EXCLUSIVE interview, MTO News spoke with DMX'[s] family member who told us that the rapper received the COVID vaccine about a week before he suffered from the heart attack. DMX's family member told MTO News, [DMX] got the vaccine when they opened it up to people over 50. He got it so could go travel and perform, stuff like that. New York State opened up the COVID-19 vaccinations for people over 50 in mid-March.

And the family member suspects that DMX's heart attack could have been a reaction to the vaccine. The family member explained, "Everyone [in the news] keeps saying that [DMX] had a drug overdose. How do they know[?] I'm in the family and no doctor told me anything about an overdose." The family member is FURIOUS about the speculation surrounding DMX['s] drug use. She told MTO News, "Yes he had past issues with drugs. But nobody knows that he had an OD. It's f**cked up that it's being reported like that."

She told MTO News that she—and the family—are considering taking legal action against news publications prematurely concluding that DMX suffered a drug overdose. But what is clear—according to the family member—is that DMX did take the Covid vaccine.

Since DMX's "overdose" was apparently made up by TMZ, that familial protest has the ring of truth. Once it started popping up all over Instagram and Facebook, its plausibility was instantly confirmed by the monsoon of "fact-checks" launched to blow it out of everybody's mind (while Facebook flagged it as "misinformation"). Do a Google search on "DMX death COVID vaccine," and here's what you'll see first: "Fact check: No evidence DMX's heart attack was caused by COVID-19 vaccine" (USA Today); "No evidence rapper DMX had COVID-19 vaccine before his death" (Full Fact); "No, the COVID Vaccine Didn't Kill DMX" (Dallas Observer); "Fact-check: Did DMX receive a COVID-19 vaccine before his death?" asks Politifact, which calls the story "false." "Did DMX Take COVID-19 Vaccine Days Before Heart Attack," asks Snopes. "We wouldn't consider an unnamed source from a gossip site as a reliable source of information."

Those are among the more restrained denials that DMX's death had anything to do with his injection. Others went beyond purporting to "debunk" a (putatively) baseless claim to casting all those sharing it online as a Fifth Column of "far-right" extremists—a war-whoop vented with disturbing zeal by faux-left propaganda mills affiliated with the Democratic Party (Big Pharma). "Far-right accounts use DMX's death to baselessly fearmonger about COVID-19 vaccines," shrills Media Matters. ("Some people keep trying to overlap any negative health event with the vaccines [sic]," fumes the subhead.) "Far-right Extremists Unite to Peddle COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation," warns Right Wing Watch ("A project of People for the American Way"): "From QAnon adherents to full-blown white supremacists, far-right extremists appear to be uniting in their quest to undermine the COVID-19 vaccine."

That specter of a far-flung Ku Klux Klan, "uniting" to promote the claim that DMX's COVID shot(s) resulted in his death, is something of a stretch, since that story had been broken by MTO News, "the most visited African American news network"—whose people evidently felt the heat: "MTO News received this information about DMX receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from a source related to the family," an "update" tells us, "and stands firmly on CDC's report that there has yet to be a proven link between the COVID-19 vaccine and anyone's death." Thus MTO's editors attempted to call off the dogs by making clear that they do not believe that "DMX's heart attack could have been a reaction to the vaccine," even if that "family member" does. Yes, MTO News "stands firmly on CDC's report" that those vaccines have killed no one. (Lyndon Abioye has not responded to requests for comment.)

Because he was so famous, and especially beloved by black Americans, the propaganda drive against the question as to whether DMX was killed by one of those "vaccines" was as thorough as it was often vitriolic, with shock troops mauling any public figure who dared share MTO News's report.

Lil Keed's cause of death confirmed by coroner 7 months after he died suddenly at age 24

January 3, 2023

Lil Keed's cause of death has been determined after he died suddenly in May. The rapper, who was associated with Young Thug's YSL Records, died at the age of 24. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that he died of natural causes due to eosinophilia, PEOPLE confirms. The Mayo Clinic defines eosinophilia as a "higher than normal level of eosinophils" which "are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer." According to the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, in Lil Keed's case, the coroner said it's unclear what caused the condition.

Link

According to this Phase IV Clinical Study by the FDA and CDC:

Eosinophilia is found among people who get Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine, especially for people who are female, 60+ old, and in the first week of getting the vaccine. The phase IV clinical study analyzes which people get Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine and have Eosinophilia. It is created by eHealthMe based on reports of 401,887 people who have side effects when getting Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine from the CDC and the FDA, and is updated regularly. You can use the study as a second opinion to make health care decisions.



https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/eosinophilia/

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

Boom P death updates — Brooklyn rapper & Gucci Mane collaborator dies aged 35 as official cause unknown

February 7, 2023

Emerging Brooklyn rapper Boom P has died suddenly aged 35, although the official cause of death is unknown. The popular New York-born artist, recently debuted in a new episode of the Brooklyn-based Respect Life show.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Double J of Flavor Unit has reportedly passed away

February 15, 2023

Double J of Flavor Unit has reportedly passed away, with multiple Hip Hop legends taking to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved rapper.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rapper dies of ' sudden cardiac death ': Doc Todd was 38

May 28, 2023

George Michael Todd, Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan and made it his life's mission to help other veterans through music recorded under the names Mik and Doc Todd, has died. He was 38. Todd died in Atlanta on May 12. The cause of death was "sudden cardiac death," his wife Abigail told NPR.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Lil Durk cancels slew of festival appearances as health issues continue

July 18, 2023

Lil Durk 's health issues appear to run deeper than what his team has stated publicly, as the rapper's now been forced to pull the plug on several tour dates as well as his appearance at Rolling Loud. Durk claimed he fell victim to dehydration and checked himself into an Ohio hospital after becoming exhausted. Durk spent nearly a week getting treatment. Durk's planned tour dates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama for his "Sorry For The Drought" Tour, have also been canceled. Given the cancelations, you gotta start to wonder if Durk's condition is actually worse than originally stated.

Link

Big Pokey cause of death revealed

August 2, 2023

The final autopsy of rapper Milton “Big Pokey” Powell [45], well known for his song adopted by the Tuskegee marching band, reveals that he died of a massive heart attack after collapsing during a performance on June 17. The preliminary autopsy was inconclusive surrounding his death, but Monday’s results provided the final answers. “The cause of death, in layman’s terms, ‘Big Pokey’ had a massive heart attack,” Jefferson County, Texas Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III told KFDM/Fox 4 News. “He had hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Link

L.A. rapper Lil Sodi has died , Afroman confirms

August 5, 2023

L.A. rapper Lil Sodi — a rising artist with many ties to the Crips street gang — has died, according to Afroman, who has been working with the rapper on several projects. On Friday (August 4), the Grammy-nominated rapper took to Instagram to confirm the news that Sodi (real name Madsodi Simpson) had passed, though he didn’t reveal the date or cause of his death.

No age reported.

Link

Hip-Hop sensation Magoo's sudden death at 50 leaves fans devastated & wondering, ‘how did he die?’

August 14, 2023

Melvin 'Magoo' Barcliff, an integral part of the celebrated rap duo Timbaland & Magoo since 1989, is dead. The unexpected passing of Magoo at the age of 50 has prompted tributes from fans around the world, mourning the loss of the singer and rapper from Norfolk, Virginia. According to sources, Magoo's death is believed to be due to a suspected heart attack at the young age of 50, as reported by Kossy Derrick Ent.

Link

Atlanta rapper Dopeboy Ra dead at 33

August 16, 2023

On Monday, Atlanta up and comer DopeBoy Ra’s name was tending in the blogosphere as the rapper went missing during a trip to Chicago. The “I Am What I Am” rapper’s death was confirmed the following day, with his friends sending him posthumous tributes the following day. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Ra’s friend and fellow artist Runway Richy paid tribute to the 33-year-old slang spitter.

Link

Rapper Paul Costict dies ' unexpectedly ' at the age of 57 after illness

October 24, 2023

Paul Costict, member of the 90s rap group B-Rock and The Bizz has died at the age of 57. A family member has said he sadly died "unexpectedly" on Saturday at his home in Norfolk, Virginia. The cause of death is yet to be revealed. Paul, who was well-known for his hit song My Baby Daddy, is said to have been feeling "sick" in the days before his death. The family member who reported Paul's death said they spoke to him on the Wednesday before he died. Speaking to TMZ, they said despite feeling ill, Paul had been in "good spirits" when they spoke to him.

Link

C-Knight, Dove Shack rapper, dead at 52

November 8, 2023

Rapper C-Knight, known as a member of Dove Shack, has died. He was 52. A family member told TMZ the rapper died on Tuesday after being taken off life support. C-Knight, whose real name was Arnez Blount, was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke on Oct. 18.

Link

Nonfatal:

Rapper Krayzie Bone reflects on his 10-day hospital stay after near- death experience

December 12, 2023

Krayzie Bone is grateful to be alive after a serious cough turned into a 10-day hospital stay. In a revealing new interview, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper looked back on checking into a Southern California emergency room after coughing up copious amounts of blood in September. While some doctors thought Bone needed a full lung transplant, others wanted to slow things down. After being intubated for several days, the rapper slowly began to improve and was released after 10 days.

No age reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Travis Scott postpones concert in Chicago hours before performance

December 15, 2023

Travis Scott bailed on his show in Chicago Friday night, and it's still a mystery why it was postponed. The rapper was supposed to hit the stage at United Center in the Windy City around 8 PM after the gates were scheduled to open for fans to come in about an hour and a half before the event. But the venue posted a message on X in the afternoon, explaining that the concert had been postponed with no future date announced.

Link

Rapper Fiu Snaccs dies unexpectedly , had 5 kids

January 9, 2024

The rapper Fiu Snaccs died on January 7, 2024 in Raleigh, NC. His real name is Chaz Harris, 38, he was a local rapper in the Raleigh area. Fiu Snaccs died unexpectedly from a medical emergency. Specific circumstances surrounding his death are not yet available.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Vido No Shake Of Miami rap duo Piccalo passes away

January 10, 2024

Vido No Shake, a veteran artist who was a staple in Miami's rap scene, has passed away at 49. On Tuesday, January 9, family members and close friends took to social media to mourn the loss of Vido, born Tavares Batton. According to his manager Buckski Banutski, Batton suffered from a stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Aventura on Monday, January 8.

Link

Nonfatal:

Rappin’ 4-Tay needs hip-hop’s help following grim cancer diagnosis

March 11, 2024

Rappin’ 4-Tay [55] has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer that only strikes about 100,000 people per year. A GoFundMe campaign has been erected in his name to help pay for his medical expenses, something the Bay Area native clearly appreciates.



Link

Rapper Bo$$ dead at 54

March 13, 2024

Bo$$, who famously was the first female rapper signed to Def Jam, has died. Rapper Bun B announced the news Monday evening, paying tribute to Bo$$, whose real name was Lichelle Marie Laws.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Nicki Minaj postpones New Orleans concert: Rapper still sick after Rolling Loud California

March 18, 2024

Nicki Minaj postponed her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in New Orleans after succumbing to sickness. The move came after publicly revealing that she felt she had COVID after her sold-out Rolling Loud California performance last Friday, Mar. 15, 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Hip hop icon Dr. Dre had three stroke s for brain aneurysm in 2021

March 18, 2024

In a new interview with James Corden, hip-hop icon Dr. Dre revealed he had three strokes while being hospitalized for a brain aneurysm in 2021. In 2021, Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after his son and his son’s friend noticed Dre was not himself and just wanted to sleep.



Link

Nonfatal:

Admitting that he was 'getting drunk everyday' before the medical emergency , the 24-year-old rapper reveals that he ' died and came back alive' after suffering a seizure

May 10, 2024

YBN Nahmir claimed to have been brought back from the dead following a scary medical emergency. The Alabama rapper said he "died & came back to life" after suffering a seizure on Wednesday, May 8. The 24-year-old shared the shocking news of his health issue via social media.

Link

2 Live Crew rapper Brother Marquis dead at 57

June 3, 2024

Brother Marquis, a longtime member of 2 Live Crew,has died. The rapper passed away Monday, this according to the group's official social media accounts, which noted he "went to the upper room." Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ however that the death appears to be natural, and there isn't foul play suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Missy Elliott opens up for the first time about her shocking diagnosis

June 19, 2024

Missy Elliott is one of the greatest rappers of all time — let alone female rappers — so it’s cool to see that she’ll be getting her just due with her first-ever tour as a headlining act. But as she gears up for the career milestone, the Virginia MC is also opening up about issues that she’s dealing with in her personal life...namely, a medical diagnosis that’s kept her on the back foot. In an interview with PEOPLE, Missy opened up about living with Graves’ disease, going through severe weight loss, her past issues dealing with depression in the early 2000s, and also her upcoming “Out of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience” tour with close friends and collaborators Ciara and Busta Rhymes.

No age reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Chief Keef postponed his ‘A Lil Tour’ due to a medical emergency : ‘I intend to be back on the road soon’

July 16, 2024

Chief Keef’s A Lil Tour has been postponed, just hours before it was meant to launch in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago rapper [28] initially announced the tour back in May to accompany his new album, Almighty So 2, but a medical emergency has prompted him to suspend the tour in order to recover.

Link

Hip-Hop mourns Juice Crew legend DJ Polo following premature death

July 28, 2024

Juice Crew alum DJ Polo has reportedly died. Rumors he was suffering from some kind of illness are making the rounds on social media, although nothing has been confirmed. Veteran Bronx radio personality DJ Chuck Chillout posted about his death on Saturday (July 27), writing on Instagram, “This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO.” Born Thomas Pough, DJ Polo’s musical career began after meeting Queens rapper Kool G Rap. In 1986, the pair recorded their first demo in the studio of Juice Crew members Mr. Magic and Marley Marl, who were impressed by the song and welcomed both Polo and Kool G into the crew.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rapper Chino XL reportedly passes away at 50

July 29, 2024

Respected lyricist, actor, and author Chino XL has reportedly passed away at 50. On Monday night, July 29, numerous artists and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the New York City-born MC after the news broke. Joe Budden, A-F-R-O, Kxng Crooked, Skyzoo and others paid homage to the seasoned rapper. As of this report, the details behind his death are scarce and no cause of death has been confirmed.

Link

BeatKing, legendary Houston rapper and producer, dead at 39

August 15, 2024

BeatKing, best known for being a Southern strip club staple, has passed away at 39. The gruff-voiced Houston legend’s death was confirmed by his manager, Tasha Felder. Born Justin Riley, the emcee became known for his booming voice and risqué lyrics despite his humble beginnings in his church band as a child.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Rap legend Scarface is back in ICU

August 25, 2024

Rap legend Scarface informed his fans that he had to be rushed back to the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital with an undisclosed medical condition. The rapper — who was born Brad Terrence Jordan [53] — explained to his 384,000 Instagram fans on Aug. 24 that there is a serious matter that had to be addressed, but that he’s thankful he’s being taken care of.

Link

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after medical emergency during CT performance

August 31, 2024

Isaac Freeman III, better known as "Fatman Scoop," died at age 53 after suffering a medical emergency during his performance at Hamden Town Center Park on Friday, according to his tour manager. The New York City native collapsed on stage while performing and received CPR before being transported to a hospital via ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

Lil Troy suffers serious heart attack —”Fighting for his life”

September 1, 2024

Lil Troy, most famous for his 1998 hit “Wanna Be A Baller,” has reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to fellow Houston native Willie D, he’s in rough shape. On Sunday (September 1), the Geto Boys rapper shared an Instagram post that read: “Lil Troy Suffers Heart attack. Fighting for His Life.”

Link

Rapper Rich Homie Quan dead at 33

September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan has died at 33 years old. The platinum-selling rapper — whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar — passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, The Post confirmed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hip hop teacher dies from heart attack

April 19, 2024

On April 17, 2024 Joshua Rowsey, 32, died in Durham, NC. Joshua was a huge talent on the music scene, as he graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Joshua died suddenly from a heart attack at night. Friends and family found him dead. Joshua was a professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill's Carolina Hip Hop Institute. He was also a Hip Hop ambassador for the State Department.

Link

Rapper Young Capone dies at age 35

August 19, 2023

Atlanta rapper Young Capone has tragically passed away aged only 35. The emcee went missing last month and had not been seen for an extended period before police found his body. The news of his passing was announced by his publicist, Aleesha Carter, on August 15th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elijah Alex Garcia, 23

December 28, 2023

Elijah Alex Garcia was welcomed to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022, at the blessed age of 23, in San Antonio, TX. After many endeavors: landscape, Carpenter, security guard, order selector he became passionate about his job at Caterpillar as a machine operator. Elijah also was a local rapper.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

Nonfatal:

Rapper Lil Tay, 17, provides health update from hospital following major operation

September 14, 2024

Tay Tian, known professionally as Lil Tay, provided fans with an update on her health after undergoing a major medical procedure. The rapper, who turned 17 earlier this summer, revealed that doctors diagnosed her “with a life threatening heart tumor” in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 13. A day after her family asked “kindly for everyone’s love and prayers,” the internet personality’s account was updated with another video that provided a new update. “We are overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success!” the post’s caption said.

Link

Aaron Henry, 34

May 16, 2023

Ohsweken - It’s with shattered hearts the family announces the passing of Aaron Henry in his 35th year. Aaron was a self-taught rapper, hip hop artist and upcoming producer. He loved to collaborate with other artists on various projects. He was preparing to focus on his music and continuing to do what he loved. Many of his friends knew him by “Henry Booka” and “Nig”. Forever #RezFamous #BushstyleTeam.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucius Lawrence Jacko, 44

June 23, 2023

Little Current - On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Lucius Lawrence Jacko

passed away unexpectedly at the age of 44. Luke was known for his spiky hair, being a free style rapper (MC Slam). Luke was a good actor and always put on a good show. People would say even his improv was very good and entertaining. He also emceed a talk show in Toronto starring Derek Miller.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pat-Garrett Crow Eagle, 31

July 28, 2023

High River - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend Pat Garret Crow Eagle - Kai Spa at the age of 31 years old on July 26, 2023. Pat was known locally by his rapper/producer moniker “Killa P.G” later changed to “Gunz”.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judah Blaine Borland, 31

March 20, 2023

London - It is with great sadness that the family of Judah Blaine Borland announces his sudden, unexpected passing. A talented singer and rapper, he made his own record and his appreciated talent will be missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew "Andy" Michael Sparacino, 49

May 8, 2023

Andrew “Andy” Sparacino passed away from septic arthritis at Nanaimo General Hospital in Nanaimo, British Columbia, on April 6, 2023. He was 49 years old. Andrew was a gifted creative: rapper, musician, comic, and actor of both stage and screen. He was a fixture of the Calgary indie music scene, often working as a bartender and landscaper to support his art.

Link

MEXICO

Rapper Left SM's sudden death leaves fans shocked as they mourn his loss

September 3, 2023

Lefty SM was one of the most treasured rappers and fans were left shocked when the news of his death surfaced online. At first, social media users thought it was a cruel hoax. However, his demise was confirmed by some close friends of the rapper on Instagram.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Juan David Hernández Oliva, rapper originally from the San Juan Bosco neighborhood of León, passed away this Tuesday

March 2, 2023

León - The Leonese rapper Juan David Hernández Oliva, better known as Razzgo, who made podcats with interviews with various characters from the city of León, died on Tuesday, March 21. In addition to being a rapper, Juan David Hernández was a Youtuber and was dedicated to interviewing various characters from the city of León on his podcast called "Opinando de tocho morocho".

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

JAMAICA

Peter Fox: The rapper's band, Seeed, mourns the loss of fellow musician Black Kappa

January 25, 2024

Seeed announces the death of a colleague: Black Kappa died at the age of 46. The band's management also confirms this. Black Kappa became famous, among other things, through the successful band Seeed. But now sad news is coming out: the musician has died at the age of 46.

Link

BRAZIL

Rapper Kayblack hospitalized after seizure: 'worst night of my life'

December 24, 2023

The Rapper Kayblack, who has four songs in the top 50 Brazil, shared with fans on social media that he was hospitalized after feeling unwell last Friday. According to the artist, he showed symptoms of fever, which caused a seizure and needed to spend the day in the hospital. "Worst night of my life," he wrote on Instagram. In June, the artist withdrew from the stage due to throat surgery.

No age reported.

Link

Rapper Dumdum dies from stroke

May 15, 2023

Last Friday (12th), the rap group Facção Central [Central faction] used social networks to announce the death of one of its members, Dumdum, who suffered a stroke at the age of 54. According to the group's statement on Instagram, the artist had been hospitalized at Campo Limpo Hospital since April 6, but could not resist the complications of a stroke.

Link

São Paulo rapper Mano Pelé dies at the age of 48

April 4, 2024

The musician from São Paulo Alberto Braga (48), known in the rap and hip hop scene as Mano Pelé, died on Thursday (4th). The information was confirmed by The Rap Gol website, which detailed that the rapper's death was due to complications from a stroke suffered on the 31st.

Link

Nêgalu dies at the age of 32, who defended hip-hop culture

May 20, 2024

Luciana Ferreira da Silva, 32 years old, died in Campo Grande, on the night of Sunday (19th), victim of stroke and cardiac arrest. A member of the state college of hip hop, she actively participated in poetry battles, including relevant themes and always evidencing her commitment to artistic expression. The artistic name Nêgalu began when, in 2014, Luciana started taking break classes and she showed great interest in hip-hop culture.

Link

Rapper WGI of Consciência Humana dies

June 23, 2024

The rapper Gilson Oliveira (50), better known as WGI, from the group Consciência Humana ["Human Consciousness"], died this Sunday, 23, after suffering a cardiac arrest as a result of pneumonia.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Revered British rapper/producer Jevon has passed away

March 30, 2024

Jevon, the beloved British rapper and producer, has passed away. News of his death has been confirmed by friends and family. At the time of publishing, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Raised in West London before relocating to Coventry in his teens, Jevon’s connections to both areas ran deep. His work as a rapper and producer changed the face of the UK sound.

No age reported.

Link

FRANCE

Death of rapper Morad, pillar of the Scred Connexion

November 19, 2023

The rap sphere is losing one of its artists. "We are very sad to announce the passing of our friend and lifelong brother Morad, peace be upon his soul," announced on Facebook this Sunday, November 19, the group Scred Connexion, of which he was a member. At the age of 46, the rapper died of a heart attack.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Rapper Def Rhymz has died at the age of 53 from heart problems

March 25, 2024

Rapper Def Rhymz has died at the age of 53, his former record label Top Notch reported. Friends and colleagues also responded on social media to the death of Dennis Bouman, the musician’s given name. The label did not reveal a cause of death, but the Surinamese-Dutch rapper was known to have heart problems.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rapper Broertje dies suddenly

December 1, 2023

Terrible news from the Dutch hip-hop scene, rapper Broertje, whose real name is Jonathan Xerxes Nepomuceno, has suddenly died. On November 24, 2023, various media and well-known Dutch artists shared his death. The cause of death of 'Brother' has not yet been announced.

No age reported.

Link

GERMANY

Tributes pour in for actor Dead Dawg and late rapper following tragic passing at 26

February 12, 2024

The music and entertainment industry mourns the loss of a rising star as news of Pablo Grant’s passing spreads. Known by his stage name Dead Dawg, Grant was a German rapper and actor whose talent left an indelible mark on those who knew him. At just 26 years old, his sudden death due to thrombosis has left fans reeling and fellow artists in mourning.

Link

After brain tumor: rapper Lord Folter is dead - he was 31 years old

06 March 2023

The Düsseldorf underground rapper Lord Folter [Lord Torture] died of a brain tumor on February 17, 2023 at the age of 31. In addition to Rouge from 2017, the album 1992Day, released in 2020, is certainly his best-known work. It conveys the rapper's idiosyncrasy and vision in its purest form. Wachendorf had made his diagnosis public at the end of 2021.

Link

Ex-Battlerapper Presto dies of cancer at 31

March 4, 2024

German rap mourns Mart!n aka Presto. The German rap artist and former battle rapper has died at the age of 31. This is evident, among other things, from TopTier Takeover's Instagram story. Presto, whose real name is Martin Wenzel, suffered from cancer almost two years ago and has now succumbed to it.

Link

Former VBT rapper Pat Riot has passed away

May 24, 2024

The long-time battle rapper Pat Riot (also "Geiler Vater" or The Horny Dad) has passed away. No information was given on the cause of death there. The rapper turned 42 last year.

Link

NORWAY

The rapper Dutty Dior has died

April 7, 2024

The 27-year-old rapper died on Saturday. He is now hailed by fellow artists, who call him "one of a kind". Dutty Dior made his big breakthrough together with Isah with the single "Hello" in 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Rapper and activist Pelle Rapper has died

18 March 2023

Rapper and activist Pelle Rapper has died. Pelle Rapper, who had the civil name Pelle Møller, was 36 years old. In an obituary in the music magazine Gaffa it says, among other things, that Pelle Rapper "was a captivating musician, impressive improviser, tenacious enthusiast and above all a person with strong values". His death came suddenly, and as recently as last Saturday he gave a release concert for his latest release, "Moon Child".

No cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Szymon Tur is dead ! Popular musician and rapper died suddenly , wife and sons in mourning

14 March 2023

Szymon Tur is dead! The rapper, whose real name was Szymon Grzywacz, died suddenly, he was only 41 years old. The popular musician and producer was valued in his environment, he also had a lot of fans, which can be seen on social media. The cause of the rapper's death is unknown.

Link

Rafał Pogorzelski is dead ! The famous rapper was only 37 years old

19 April 2023

Rafał Pogorzelski is dead. The famous rapper died unexpectedly on April 14, he was only 37 years old. His passing was announced by his relatives via social media. The man was known primarily in Silesia, in Katowice. Pogorzelski was not only involved in music-related activities, but also in charity activities. It is not known what was the direct cause of Rafał Pogorzelski's death.

Link

CYPRUS

Rapper Mo Skillz passed away on Friday night at the age of 38

December 2, 2023

Born as Dimitris Roussos, the well-known rapper Mo Skillz is said to have died after suffering a heart attack, leaving his fans in mourning. Mo Skillz had recently moved to Cyprus with his family. In one of his last Instagram posts, he had announced the release of his new song. Now, this post – as well as previous ones – is flooded with condolence messages.

Link

SPAIN

Notorious British ISIS suspect found dead in Spanish prison

27 July 2023

A former British rap artist and alleged jihadist has died in custody in Spain, the Interior Ministry said Thursday. Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was found dead in a Spanish prison Wednesday, the ministry said. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Abdel Bary was arrested in 2020, accused of heading a jihadist terror cell. He was facing up to 9 years in prison. A trial was set for sentencing July 14 and he was awaiting verdict. Abdel Bary, 32, left London in 2013 to join an Al Qaeda faction and later ISIS militias in Syria. He made a name for himself on social media sites by showing himself clutching the severed head of one of his alleged victims. Before joining the Jihad, Abdel Bary performed as rapper lyricist under the name Jinn.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Singer Judith Porto, pioneer of Cuban rap, dies in Spain

July 7, 2024

The Cuban singer Yudith Porto (La Yuya), one of the pioneers of rap on the island, died in Spain, where she had been residing for more than 20 years. The 51-year-old singer died after suffering a stroke during a concert, rapper El Funky revealed on Facebook.

Link

ITALY

Rapper Ivan Stortini, former member of Flaminio Maphia, dies at the age of 49

September 12, 2023

The death of 49-year-old Ivan Stortini took the Italian hip hop scene by surprise. Not only because of his age, still young, in which an alleged sudden illness would have torn him away from the affection of his loved ones, but also because with Ivan an important figure of Italian hip hop of the 90s leaves.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nonfatal:

"The illness at the airport, this is how Fedez escaped death "

October 1, 2023

The newspaper "La Stampa" retraces the rapper's last hours before being admitted to the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan. After the hospitalization announced the day before yesterday, today new background information emerges regarding the illness that affected Fedez [33], who had already undergone cancer surgery a year and a half ago. Fedez was ready to board a flight to Los Angeles, explains the newspaper, but was forced to undergo emergency surgery following his illness, "it is not clear whether it was somehow linked to the pancreatic cancer that struck him in the spring of 2022". Meanwhile, Fedez remains hospitalized.

Link

BOTSWANA

ATI recovering after weekend health scare

July 30, 2024

Celebrated motswako artist and rapper, Atlasaone Molemogi [32] - popularly known as ATI - is recovering at his house following a weekend health scare which prevented him from performing over the weekend at a scheduled show in Maun. “ATI was catastrophically afflicted by an unforeseen medical exigency on the evening of July 26th, necessitating immediate and intensive medical intervention. This unforeseen health crisis compelled his confinement to the Hospital environment for a period of mandatory medical surveillance culminating on the 28th of July,” explained Kobotwe in a media statement. For a while now, ATI has been struggling with mobility issues, often requiring the help of his bodyguards to walk and at times having to sit down during his performances.

Link

KENYA

Nonfatal:

Prezzo collapse s during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

June 7, 2024

Renowned Kenyan rapper Prezzo [44] collapsed during the high-profile launch of The Bahati's Empire reality TV show, set to stream on Netflix, held at the Westwood Hotel in Nairobi. The celebrations took a dramatic turn when Prezzo suddenly collapsed. According to videos reviewed by our news desk, the rapper experienced what appeared to be a seizure.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Musician Costa Titch collapse s on stage - and dies at the age of 28

12 March 2023

He still had his whole life ahead of him: Costa Titch died at the age of just 28. The rapper collapsed in front of thousands of viewers. Video recordings show how the 28-year-old only stumbles at first, sings his song to the end, is cheered by the crowd – and suddenly collapses again.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Afrikaans rapper Angie oeh loses battle with cancer

August 20, 2023

Afrikaans rapper, Angelique Eurika Greeff, 24, known as Angie oeh, died on Saturday following a Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Greeff died at Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria following her diagnosis on Monday. In 2022, Greeff had a cancerous tumour measuring 15cm in diameter, removed from her back. She started complaining about pain in her side about two months ago. Myburgh previously told News24 that Greeff had visited an oncologist who ran a series of tests. During the early hours of Sunday morning, she was admitted to the hospital after her pain became unbearable. On Monday, her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

Link

AZERBAIJAN

In Azerbaijan sudden death of 37-year-old rapper

July 3, 2023

The leader of the group Old Rap from Gyanzh, 37-year-old rapper Rakhman Atesh has died suddenly. The cause of death was heart failure.

Link

RUSSIA

Russian rapper Eysik died of a stroke

September 11, 2023

Russian rapper and poet Igor Voinov, who took the pseudonym Eysik, died suddenly at the age of 43. The death of the musician is stated in his official group on the social network VKontakte. The cause of death was a stroke, writes the portal "Afisha Daily".

Link

Famous Moscow underground rapper Gino died of complications after covid

October 4, 2023

Moscow - Moscow underground rapper Nikita Ostrovsky, known under the pseudonym Gino, died of complications after coronavirus. According to Mash, the 41-year-old musician suffered a cardiac arrest due to acute heart failure. According to the Telegram channel, Ostrovsky was hospitalized with signs of a cold two days ago. Today, the artist died suddenly.

Link

CHINA

The rapper died suddenly at the age of 37, and the circle mourned the "days of writing songs together"

March 9, 2023

The news of the death of rapper "Shian" was shocking. According to "CTWANT" report, his death was caused by myocardial infarction at the age of 37. Many fans mourned in the community, and they were reluctant to part with their idols of death. Shrimp taste first established the rap group "DaFellaz" with Jayson more than 10 years ago, and then launched "DaFellaz" one after another



Link

NEW ZEALAND

Godfather of South Auckland hip hop Ermehn dies

July 18, 2023

Auckland - New Zealand hip-hop legend Ermehn has died. Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria was an Auckland-based rapper who performed and recorded under the stage name of Ermehn.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link