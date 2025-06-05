News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

AnnR
A SIXTEEN YEAR OLD WITH ALS???? ARE YOU F'ING KIDDING ME? AND NO ONE IS ASKING QUESTIONS? WHAT THE F IS IT GOING TO TAKE? I AM SORRY BUT THESE DISCLOSURES CAN ONLY BE EXPRESSED USING THE F WORD, THEY ARE THAT OUTRAGEOUS. Correction: I've been advised that this young man is 37 years old, I appreciate the correction!!!!

KT-SunWillShineAgain
This silent covid vax induced carnage continues. Raising the topic that these strange health problems are caused by the experimental covid shots is not 'cool'. Safer to hide health problems.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/spike-protein-five-mechanisms-damage-human-body/

Dr. Margaret Christensen explained that the vaccines were supposed to make the body produce spike proteins inside the body’s cells, to trigger an immune response. But what actually is occurring is “persistent production of the spike protein over time,” leading to multiple types of chronic inflammation.

Inflammation is one of “five mechanisms of damage that the spike protein causes,” Christensen said. The others are “persistent infections, autoimmune dysregulation, gut dysbiosis — unhealthy bacteria — and then mitochondrial dysfunction.”...

“It wasn’t until after the spike protein came out that we saw all the myocarditis and the pericarditis, and again, that inflammation.”

She explained the process:

“What we know is this inflammation from the spike protein in the heart … creates a little scarring.

“So, months to a couple years later ( after the covid "shots"), all of a sudden you get a burst of adrenaline because you’re waking up in the morning or because you’re going to go out for a run and boom, that’s the adrenaline, which is your fight or flight hormone, [and it] is triggering an arrhythmia and irregular heartbeat.”

As a result, “we’re seeing some of these sudden deaths, sudden cardiac death, very bizarre heart rates,” Christensen said.... and worse sudden stage 3 or 4 cancers.

