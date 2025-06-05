Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Sissy Spacek Sparks Health Concern As Video Of Her Cannes Film Festival Appearance Surfaces

May 30, 2025

Sissy Spacek, best known for her iconic roles in movies such as Carrie, Coal Miner’s Daughter, and The Help, was recently spotted attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to lend her support for the new film, Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay where she portrayed the character Pam. Despite her graceful demeanor and carriage during the event, a video clip circulating online has raised concerns among her fans about her health. In the video, which has garnered lots of views, Spacek was captured walking toward the event in her usual calm and composed manner, flanked by two individuals who appeared to be guiding or supporting her on either side. As if to cover up, the camera quickly panned on Spacek’s Die My Love co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, who had initially been walking directly behind the 77-year-old. Lawrence, in what appeared to be a seemingly calculated move, stepped forward, breaking away from the group, as she waved to the crowd and photographers. Despite the swift move and the video’s caption, which only mentioned Lawrence’s presence, fans were quick to notice the movement of the actress, who had previously spoken about how she maintains her youthful glow, leading to several speculations about her well-being. While some concerns centered on the health status of the actress, Spacek’s behavior in the video, most especially her gait and the discomfort she seemed to be experiencing, was the focal point for others. The fans while reacting to the video voiced their unease, expressing genuine concern over Spacek’s mobility and her overall health status. Others, while observing the apparent difficulty she had with her movement, reasoned that the actress might be dealing with an underlying medical challenge.

Researcher's Note – Sissy Spacek was featured in at least two Hollywood projects in 2022: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

Kathy Griffin ‘Pushing Through Huge Obstacles’ to Perform Onstage After Hysterectomy and Cancer

May 26, 2025

Kathy Griffin has never been one to shy away from a challenge, but her struggle over the past few years has been tough even by her standards. She’s been busy sharing details of her latest medical emergency and a source exclusively tells In Touch she’s feeling humbled yet determined to stay on track following a series of setbacks. The iconic personality, 64, announced with her standard comedic candor in April she underwent a hysterectomy for a precancerous condition. “Happy Monday!” she posted on Instagram. “I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that’s right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah.” Though, the source notes that behind the scenes, Kathy isn’t taking the procedure lightly and the constant health battles have begun to wear her down. “The last six years have been absolutely brutal,” the insider shares. “It’s been one health thing after another.” Kathy revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in December 2021, which required extensive treatment and horribly invasive surgeries to beat back. She also added her voice had been altered due to an intubation tube damaging her vocal chords. That particular complication required another surgery altogether, which she underwent in May 2023. “The thing that’s been really crazy and kind of like, a mindf–k, is that when I had cancer, I had no symptoms, then I got the surgery where they took out half my left lung. And now it’s like, I sound and feel like I have cancer,” she said. “The thing that’s frustrating is I actually sound like I’m in pain, but I’m not.”

Researcher's Note – October 5, 2021: Kathy Griffin Gets COVID Vaccine [sic] Booster Shot 2 Months After Lung Cancer Surgery March 25, 2022: 4th booster [sic] f**kers. Oh, and CVS gave us EIGHT free Covid tests for getting boosted!

Link

Actor Lauren Weedman Was Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy. Then, Hollywood Showed Up In The Most Unexpected Way

May 27, 2025

Actor Lauren Weedman has depended on her lovely, expressive face to make a living in Hollywood for more than three decades. Weedman cracked audiences up in projects including “Date Night,” “Looking,” “Will & Grace,” “Arrested Development,” “Euphoria,” “Special” and “Mom.” Recently, she’s had recurring roles on Emmy-winning comedies “Abbott Elementary” and “Hacks.” Then, last August, the 56-year-old actor experienced severe facial paralysis. Weedman had developed Bell’s palsy, which temporarily paralyzes the muscles on one side of the face. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but Bell’s palsy often stems from a viral infection that inflames the facial nerve. Stress can be a contributor. Her symptoms included complete freezing of the right side of her face, an inability to align her lips and smile normally, an inability to close her right eye, headache and general malaise. The paralysis began at the start of a three-week break from work. Weedman wasn’t auditioning for new gigs. She was already employed, having shot two episodes of the new hourlong dark comedy “Sirens,” which premiered May 22 on Netflix. This wasn’t Weedman’s first bout with Bell’s palsy. She’d had a mild case while pregnant with her son, Leo, now 15, but it resolved relatively swiftly. This felt dreadfully different. Weedman’s face has visibly improved since shooting “Sirens,” “Abbott” and “Hacks,” but her neurologist recently cautioned it might take a full year for her to recover completely.

Researcher's Note – Lauren Weedman was featured in at least seven Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

Two from RHOA diagnosed with cancer:

RHOA’s Monyetta Shaw-Carter Reveals Private Breast Cancer Diagnosis Last Year

May 31, 2025

Monyetta Shaw-Carter quietly faced one of her life’s toughest battles: breast cancer. Last September, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend-of-the-show felt a strange sensation in her left breast. “It was literally like my body was alerting me that something was wrong.” A mammogram a month later confirmed it: stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma. After a lumpectomy in January and 16 rounds of radiation, she rang the bell on May 2nd. “Because I caught the cancer early, I will be here for my kids,” she told People. “Our health is irreplaceable.” To mark her recovery, her 45th birthday party requires everyone to wear pink.

Researcher's Note – Monyetta Shaw-Carter was featured in at least seven Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Dwight Eubanks diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer

June 2, 2025

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dwight Eubanks [66] revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The celebrity stylist says he wants to raise awareness about the risks, particularly the ones that Black men face, when it comes to prostate cancer. Eubanks told People Magazine that he was first diagnosed in January after he got bloodwork done at a church health fair. Further testing confirmed his stage 4 diagnosis in April. “I was shocked. I was angry,” he told People. “I was just emotionally a wreck.”

Link

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Been Battling Health Issues During Offseason

May 31, 2025

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel recently sparked debate after declaring on social media that he belongs in the same all-time tier as Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders [57]. The online back-and-forth led to Sanders joining Samuel on the 'Say What Needs to Be Said' podcast on Friday night. The two former stars tackled rumors of a rift and shared insights on cornerback play in today's game. However, the tone of the hour-long episode shifted at the end when Sanders opened up about ongoing health concerns. He revealed unexpected weight loss and hinted at a health issue, calling it “on another level.” When Samuel asked if fasting was involved, Sanders replied by saying it was more serious. He noted this was his first public appearance since a press conference on April 22, adding that he needed to go on the podcast for a boost. "I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute,” Sanders admitted. "So coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this." Sanders’ health challenges have been widely reported. He previously underwent multiple surgeries [in 2021] related to blood clots, resulting in the amputation of two toes on his left foot while at Jackson State. In late 2024, Sanders said doctors advised removing the remaining toes, which he declined. Despite the concerns, Sanders recently signed a five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado. He became the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 conference.

Researcher's Note – Jackson State HC Deion Sanders Promotes COVID-19 Vaccine [sic]: 'We Want to Preserve Life.' In the video, Sanders also stated that he had received the vaccine [sic]

Link

UFC Vegas 107 main event canceled after Maycee Barber suffers possible seizure minutes before fight

May 31, 2025

The main event of the UFC Vegas 107 card was canceled at the last possible moment. Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield were set to face off in a clash of ranked flyweights Saturday in Las Vegas, to the point that the ESPN stream aired their pre-fight feature with interviews from both fighters. Once the video was done, a somber booth of broadcasters explained Barber [27] wasn't ready to fight. One commercial break later, they announced the fight had been canceled due to a "last-minute medical issue" for Barber, who couldn't receive medical clearance to enter the Octagon. Blanchfield later said in an interview that UFC executive Hunter Campbell told her Barber had suffered a seizure.

Researcher's Note – Mayce Barber received a UFC contract July 17, 2018: UFC updates COVID-19 protocols before UFC 270, vaccinated [sic] fighters and coaches no longer subjected to fight week testing

Link

Local News 8 anchor Linda Larsen announces cancer diagnosis

May 27, 2025

Linda Larsen, a long-time fixture of local news in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came during Tuesday's 5 p.m. news. Linda will continue to work as much as she can, telling the stories of our community. She said, "I have started chemotherapy, so look for me to be gone off and on for the next little while... And also look for some cute wigs on air coming up." Linda originally joined the Local News 8 team in 1986 as a weekend anchor and reporter. She also worked frequently with Jay Hildebrandt on his popular "Wednesday's Child" stories. She became evening anchor in 2021.

Researcher's Note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets

Link

Jeff Cannonball Announces ALS Diagnosis, GoFundMe Page Set Up

May 28, 2025

New Providence, NJ - Taking to his Instagram page, 16-year wrestler Jeff Cannonball [37] shared the news that he's been diagnosed with ALS. He noted that his family, friends, and wife have been extremely supportive. Cannonball added that they're not letting the disease take the fun out of life. Cannonball last wrestled in December 2024. He's made his way through MLW, Beyond, GCW, and more independent promotions.

Link

Fox News panelist makes startling revelation while arguing that Biden could have served after cancer diagnosis

May 26, 2025

A Fox News panelist has made a startling personal revelation while defending former President Joe Biden's health fitness for office. During a heated exchange on MediaBuzz, Lucy Caldwell argued that Biden could have served after his cancer diagnosis before revealing a shocking personal confession. Caldwell then revealed that she is personally battling cancer at the moment. The host asked if Caldwell's cancer was diagnosed at an early stage, to which she replied 'No - it was not actually - it was stage three.'

Researcher's Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

No age reported.

Link

Fitness influencer diagnosed with ovarian cyst after followers asked her if she was pregnant due to swollen stomach

June 2, 2025

A fitness influencer has shared how she sought medical advice when her fans kept asking her if she was pregnant - and found out she actually had an ovarian cyst. Megan The Trainer, whose real name is Megan Hope Johnson, has recently had surgery to remove a 19-inch cyst -which she said was the size of a “watermelon” - from her ovary. Before she had the surgery, which took place on May 22, the star, who has more than 600,000 followers across TikTok, Youtube and Instagram, filmed an hour-long video posted to her Youtube page in which she explained how TikTok diagnosed her.

No age reported.

Link