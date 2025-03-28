(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

This post includes a number of other cancer protocols, all recommended by my readers. Clearly I can’t vouch for them myself; but since some or all of them may be more effective than the costly tortures practiced at Sloan-Kettering, and recommended by the American Cancer Society, and yet—or, rather, therefore— “our free press” won’t ever mention them, except perhaps to sneer at them as “quackery”; and so I feel obliged to note them here, in hopes that one or more of them may help some of the growing global multitude afflicted with post- “vaccination” turbo-cancers.

Let me add that I’m not one of those who spurn all allopathic treatments, and trust “alternative” therapies to do the trick eventually. I am not one of those because I’ve spent probably $1 million over the last 14 years, seeing one practitioner after another—some hardcore allopathic doctors, some “alternative” mystics, and some more eclectic types—in battling my own chronic illness, which I now call “Lyme +,” as it includes mold exposure and some heavy metals. While some of them did help me feel better for a week or so, none of them succeeded, or were worth a fraction of their fees and supplements. I’m pleased to say that I have finally found some excellent doctors (an eclectic team), and so must simply wait this out by following their guidance, since, when you’re fighting Lyme, you must feel worse before you start improving.

In any case, I’m offer here the following leads, to help humanity survive the worldwide pathocracy (i.e., rule by psychopaths) whose rule has killed off countless people, and made countless others hideously sick.

Tucker Carlson interviews Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong:

https://singjupost.com/transcript-of-dr-patrick-soon-shiong-on-the-tucker-carlson-show/

https://www.burzynskiclinic.com/:

https://simoncinicancertherapy.com/:

https://www.drday.com/:

https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/:

https://rumble.com/v4obxnq-episode-04.10.2024-the-other-n-word.html: